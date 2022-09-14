Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record is an essential factor insurance companies consider when setting your insurance premiums. Incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents show insurance companies that you’re a higher-risk driver, which often causes them to increase insurance rates.

The average cost of car insurance for Grand Rapids drivers with a past incident is $185 per month for liability coverage and $363 for full-coverage insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

If you get a speeding ticket, your premiums will likely increase. The amount depends on several factors, including your insurer’s policies, the speed you were driving, and whether you have previous speeding tickets on your record.

Grand Rapids drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $183 for liability-only coverage. Below, you can find some of the city’s cheapest liability insurance options for drivers with speeding tickets.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 55 67 USAA 56 66 Chubb 60 72 Safeco 69 89 GEICO 84 99 Progressive 106 131 Nationwide 112 133 State Farm 115 133 Direct Auto 125 152 Travelers 133 160 Liberty Mutual 135 172 Bristol West 154 185

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

An at-fault accident will typically cause your insurance company to increase your premiums. When you cause an accident, your insurer has to pay for your claim, and you’ve shown that you’re a risky driver, indicating you may be more likely to file a claim in the future.

In Grand Rapids, drivers with at-fault accidents pay an average of $189 per month for liability auto insurance. Here are some of the lowest liability monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 55 69 USAA 56 70 Chubb 60 75 Safeco 69 94 GEICO 84 104 Progressive 106 137 Nationwide 112 140 State Farm 115 141 Direct Auto 125 161 Travelers 133 167 Liberty Mutual 135 181 Bristol West 154 191

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving under the influence (DUI) is a very serious moving violation that can increase your insurance premiums significantly. In the immediate aftermath of a DUI, you’re likely to have your license suspended for anywhere from 180 days to a year, depending on the severity of the violation. You could even be subject to jail time.[3]

Once you can legally drive again, your insurance rates will almost certainly be higher than before the DUI. The average monthly cost of liability car insurance with a DUI on your license in Grand Rapids is $219. Here are some of the lowest car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.