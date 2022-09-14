Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Michigan
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $49/mes para solo responsabilidad y $90/mes para cobertura total en Michigan.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Grand Rapids drivers pay an average of $151 per month for liability insurance, compared to the state average of $184 and the national average of $104. Michigan generally has high insurance premiums compared to the rest of the country.
A comparatively lower number of accidents — 562 in 2022 — for the city’s population size of nearly 200,000 may contribute to Grand Rapids’ relatively lower car insurance costs.[1]
Even with Michigan’s high car insurance rates, Grand Rapids drivers have plenty of ways to save money on car insurance, including comparing car insurance quotes, maintaining a clean driving record, and taking advantage of discounts offered by insurance companies.
Datos Breves
Auto-Owners, USAA, and Chubb offer the cheapest liability insurance in Grand Rapids.
The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Grand Rapids is $297. This is less than the state average of $345 but more than the national average of $213 per month for full-coverage insurance.
Michigan is a no-fault insurance state, which means your insurer has to cover your own medical expenses and related losses after a car accident, regardless of fault. This increases average insurance costs.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Grand Rapids
While Grand Rapids drivers have many car insurance companies to choose from, you should always consider your budget, driving record, and coverage needs when comparing insurance company options.
The companies below all provide highly-rated insurance coverage at some of the best prices in Grand Rapids. The quotes included below reflect statewide average costs in Michigan.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Chubb
2.9
$122
$72
Premium coverage
Auto-Owners
4.0
$111
$66
Affordable rates
USAA
4.5
$112
$67
Military families
2.9
A.M. Best
A++
Liability Only
$60/mo
Full Coverage
$101/mo
Chubb is a popular insurance company for luxury car drivers and people who want premium coverage. And while it’s often a more expensive insurer, it has some of the cheapest rates for Grand Rapids drivers.
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$55/mo
Full Coverage
$93/mo
Auto-Owners ranks near the top of the list for overall customer satisfaction and has few customer complaints compared to competitors. That, combined with its low monthly premiums, makes it a great choice for Grand Rapids drivers.
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$56/mo
Full Coverage
$94/mo
If you or an immediate family member is a current or former military service member, you can get insurance through USAA. This company boasts low premiums and high customer satisfaction.
Ventajas
Highly rated customer satisfaction
Additional savings through SafePilot program
Offers many other financial services
Contras
Only available to current and former military members and their families
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Grand Rapids
If you’re looking to save money on your car insurance premiums in Grand Rapids, you have plenty of options. Here are a few ways to reduce your insurance premiums:
Compare quotes. Get quotes from multiple companies to see which offers the lowest premium for the coverage and customer service you need.
Bundle home and auto policies. Many insurance companies offer a discount when you bundle your auto insurance with a home or renters insurance policy.
Take advantage of discounts. Common insurance discounts include those for clean driving records, having certain vehicle safety features, setting up automatic payments, and more.
Increase your credit score. The better your credit score, the cheaper your insurance premiums will be.
Raise your deductible. Generally speaking, the higher your deductible, the lower your premiums will be, and vice versa.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Grand Rapids
Liability rates start as low as $55 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Grand Rapids: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance is generally the cheapest type of auto policy you can buy. Liability coverage pays for damages that result from an accident where you’re at fault, covering injuries to others and damage to other people’s property.
It’s important to note that, unlike most states, Michigan doesn’t allow drivers to carry just liability coverage since the state’s minimum coverage is higher than most. In Grand Rapids, the average cost of liability coverage is $151 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
55
USAA
56
Chubb
60
Safeco
69
GEICO
84
Progressive
106
Nationwide
112
State Farm
115
Direct Auto
125
Travelers
133
Liberty Mutual
135
Bristol West
154
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Grand Rapids: Auto-Owners
While liability coverage pays for damage to other people and their property, full-coverage car insurance also pays for damage to your own vehicle, regardless of who was at fault. Michigan doesn’t require full coverage, but it’s a good idea for most drivers.
You should carry full coverage if you have a valuable vehicle, still have a loan or lease on your car, or wouldn’t be able to replace it out of pocket if it were totaled. The monthly average cost of full coverage in Grand Rapids is $297.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
93
USAA
94
Chubb
101
Safeco
123
GEICO
141
Progressive
156
Nationwide
188
State Farm
191
Travelers
222
Liberty Mutual
238
Direct Auto
257
Bristol West
264
Car insurance requirements in Michigan
Michigan’s minimum insurance requirements are higher than in many other states. While most states only require liability insurance, Michigan requires liability insurance, personal injury protection, and property protection insurance.
Here’s what those three coverages do:
Personal injury protection (PIP) pays for the policyholder’s medical bills and related expenses, including lost wages. Each policyholder’s PIP pays for their own expenses after a car accident, regardless of who was at fault.
Property protection insurance (PPI) pays for damages a policyholder’s vehicle does to other people’s property. It doesn’t pay for damage to other vehicles except for properly parked vehicles.
Residual liability insurance (BI/PD) pays for damages to other people and their property when a policyholder is at fault for an accident. The required bodily injury insurance pays for injuries to others, while the property damage liability insurance pays for damage to other property in another state.[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection
One of the following:
Unlimited coverage
$500,000 per person per accident
$250,000 per person per accident
$250,000 per person per accident with exclusions (only available when drivers have qualified health coverage)
$50,000 per person per accident (only available when drivers are enrolled in Medicaid)
No coverage (only available to drivers enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B)
Property protection insurance
$1 million
Bodily injury liability
$250,000 per person / $500,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 for damage in another state
The coverages listed above are the only ones required in Michigan. But other optional coverages can protect you from financial losses. Here are a few you may want to consider:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle after an accident, regardless of who’s at fault. It could be an accident with another vehicle or an object like a tree or a telephone pole.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle caused by something other than an accident, including theft, vandalism, inclement weather, and more.
Property damage liability coverage
Known as “mini-tort” insurance, this provides additional liability insurance.
Towing and rental car coverage
This pays for roadside assistance or a rental car if your car breaks down or you experience a covered event.
Michigan no-fault insurance
No-fault insurance
Michigan is one of a handful of states with no-fault insurance, meaning that each driver carries insurance to pay for their own injuries after an accident. Most other states require the at-fault driver’s insurance coverage to pay for all damages.
One of the characteristics of Michigan’s no-fault law is that insured drivers can’t be sued after an accident, except in certain extreme situations. In those situations where a driver can be sued, their residual liability insurance would pay for the damages.
The situations where Michigan’s no-fault law allows an injured party to sue an insured at-fault driver include:
An accident in which someone was killed, seriously injured, or permanently disfigured
An accident with a non-resident driving a vehicle not registered in Michigan
An accident that took place in another state
An accident where one driver was at least 50% at fault and the not-at-fault driver doesn’t have insurance (up to $3,000 of coverage)
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
The average cost of car insurance for Grand Rapids drivers with a past incident is $185 per month for liability coverage and $363 for full-coverage insurance.
Find Car Insurance in Grand Rapids
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
If you get a speeding ticket, your premiums will likely increase. The amount depends on several factors, including your insurer’s policies, the speed you were driving, and whether you have previous speeding tickets on your record.
Grand Rapids drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $183 for liability-only coverage. Below, you can find some of the city’s cheapest liability insurance options for drivers with speeding tickets.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
55
67
USAA
56
66
Chubb
60
72
Safeco
69
89
GEICO
84
99
Progressive
106
131
Nationwide
112
133
State Farm
115
133
Direct Auto
125
152
Travelers
133
160
Liberty Mutual
135
172
Bristol West
154
185
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
An at-fault accident will typically cause your insurance company to increase your premiums. When you cause an accident, your insurer has to pay for your claim, and you’ve shown that you’re a risky driver, indicating you may be more likely to file a claim in the future.
In Grand Rapids, drivers with at-fault accidents pay an average of $189 per month for liability auto insurance. Here are some of the lowest liability monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
55
69
USAA
56
70
Chubb
60
75
Safeco
69
94
GEICO
84
104
Progressive
106
137
Nationwide
112
140
State Farm
115
141
Direct Auto
125
161
Travelers
133
167
Liberty Mutual
135
181
Bristol West
154
191
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Driving under the influence (DUI) is a very serious moving violation that can increase your insurance premiums significantly. In the immediate aftermath of a DUI, you’re likely to have your license suspended for anywhere from 180 days to a year, depending on the severity of the violation. You could even be subject to jail time.[3]
Once you can legally drive again, your insurance rates will almost certainly be higher than before the DUI. The average monthly cost of liability car insurance with a DUI on your license in Grand Rapids is $219. Here are some of the lowest car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
55
83
USAA
56
84
Chubb
60
90
Safeco
69
104
GEICO
84
126
Progressive
106
159
Nationwide
112
168
State Farm
115
173
Direct Auto
125
188
Travelers
133
200
Liberty Mutual
135
203
Bristol West
154
231
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
It’s common knowledge that young drivers pay higher insurance premiums, but you may be surprised to learn that senior drivers also pay higher premiums. Your insurance risk generally decreases over your lifetime if you’re a clean driver, but once you reach your 70s, your auto insurance risk rises, often resulting in higher premiums.[4]
Grand Rapids seniors pay an average of $134 per month for liability coverage and $264 for full coverage. Below are the average monthly car insurance quotes for seniors in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
45
77
Chubb
46
77
USAA
47
78
Safeco
61
109
GEICO
69
116
Progressive
80
118
Nationwide
88
148
State Farm
93
154
Direct Auto
101
207
Travelers
109
182
Liberty Mutual
115
203
Bristol West
129
221
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Young drivers pay higher insurance premiums than any other drivers on the road. Teen drivers lack driving experience and maturity, which can make them more likely to engage in high-risk driving behaviors and get into an accident.[5]
On average, teen drivers in Grand Rapids pay $202 per month for liability-only coverage and $398 for full coverage.
But teens and young adults still have plenty of ways to save money on car insurance. Many insurers offer discounts for young drivers, including those for good students or young drivers who take driver safety courses. Teen drivers can also save money by staying on their parents’ insurance policy for as long as possible.
Below are the average insurance quotes for teens in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
80
135
USAA
80
135
Chubb
98
165
Safeco
108
193
GEICO
114
192
Progressive
167
246
Nationwide
168
281
State Farm
172
286
Liberty Mutual
198
350
Direct Auto
201
413
Travelers
211
352
Bristol West
223
382
Is car insurance more expensive in Grand Rapids?
The average monthly car insurance rates in Michigan — at $184 for liability and $345 for full coverage — are much higher than the national average. For comparison, the U.S. average rates are $104 per month for liability coverage and $213 for full-coverage insurance. Grand Rapids drivers pay higher rates than the national average but lower rates than the state average.
Grand Rapids drivers pay an average of $151 per month for liability insurance and $297 for full-coverage car insurance. Coverage in Grand Rapids is cheaper than rates in some other cities in the state. For example, drivers in Detroit pay much higher rates, likely due to increased levels of risk related to population density and vehicle theft rates.
More cities in Michigan
Insurance premiums can vary significantly, even within the state of Michigan. Different cities — and even different ZIP codes — might have higher rates due to more accidents, more vehicle theft and overall crime, more uninsured drivers, and other factors.
The table below shows average car insurance quotes in other Michigan cities.
Grand Rapids car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Grand Rapids.
How much is car insurance in Grand Rapids?
Drivers in Grand Rapids pay an average of $297 per month for full-coverage insurance and $151 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, coverage level, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Grand Rapids?
Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance rates in Grand Rapids, at $55 per month for liability-only coverage. Grand Rapids drivers can also find cheap rates with USAA and Chubb, which have monthly liability rates of $56 and $60, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Grand Rapids?
Auto-Owners is the best car insurance company in Grand Rapids, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). The average cost of car insurance from Auto-Owners in Michigan is $66 per month for liability coverage and $111 for full-coverage insurance. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Grand Rapids choices include Chubb and USAA.
What is Michigan’s minimum car insurance?
Michigan drivers must carry at least $50,000 per person per accident in personal injury protection coverage, $250,000 per person and $500,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance, and $10,000 for property damage liability coverage. They also must carry $1 million in property protection insurance.
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
