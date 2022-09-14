Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents that might increase your car insurance premium include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence. An insurer may view you as a riskier driver if these and other incidents show up on your driving record.

On average, Berwyn drivers with an incident on their record pay $110 per month for liability-only car insurance.

On average, Berwyn drivers with an incident on their record pay $110 per month for liability-only car insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

A speeding ticket typically causes your car insurance premiums to increase because an insurer considers you more likely to have an accident and file a claim. The average cost of liability car insurance for a Berwyn driver with a speeding ticket is $114 per month.

Compare the cheapest car insurance quotes for drivers with a past ticket in Berwyn.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

If you cause an accident, you’ll typically face increased premiums because insurers may see you as a high-risk driver. How much your premiums increase will depend on the severity of the accident and whether you have other offenses on your record. In Illinois, you can only collect money from an at-fault driver if you’re less than 50% responsible for the accident.[8]

Berwyn drivers with a past at-fault accident pay $119 per month for car insurance, on average. Below, you can compare the cheapest car insurance quotes for drivers with a past accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

A DUI conviction will lead to higher car insurance rates because of the risks associated with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The severity of the offense can lead to penalties, license suspension, and cancellation of coverage.

For drivers in Berwyn with a past DUI on their record, the average cost of liability car insurance is $135 per month. Here are the cheapest options for drivers with a past DUI.