Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Berwyn, an Illinois suburb with more than 55,000 residents, sits about 10 miles west of downtown Chicago.[1] Yet, in terms of car insurance costs, Berwyn drivers pay much less for coverage than their Cook County neighbors in Chicago. The average monthly cost of car insurance in Berwyn is $129, while Chicago drivers pay $155, on average.
Berwyn drivers also pay less on average than the overall national average of $158 per month and the state average of $131. Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest average quotes in Berwyn, but comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find the cheapest coverage for your needs.
Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Berwyn.
Datos Breves
Berwyn drivers pay $78 per month for liability coverage and $180 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
Illinois auto insurers can consider your credit-based insurance score as one factor when determining insurance premiums.[2]
Illinois is an at-fault state, which means the driver who caused an accident is responsible for the cost of all injuries and damage resulting from the accident.[3]
Cheapest car insurance companies in Berwyn
Drivers in Berwyn enjoy a number of options for cheap car insurance, including liability-only coverage and full coverage. The right auto insurance company for you depends on your budget, insurance needs, and life circumstances. This means the cheapest insurer you find might not be your best option.
Learn more about three of the city’s top insurers below. Rates shown in the table are for the state of Illinois.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$48/mo
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability and full-coverage insurance in Berwyn. Policyholders have more than a dozen coverage options to choose from, including roadside service, loan or lease gap, and diminished value coverage. Customers can also save with at-fault accident forgiveness, collision coverage advantage, and common loss deductible coverage.
In addition to auto insurance, Auto-Owners also sells home, business, and life insurance. The company earned a higher-than-average satisfaction score of 833 out of 1,000 in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Lower-than-average number of customer complaints recorded by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Contras
Lower-than-average ranking in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$79/mo
Though Erie doesn’t offer the cheapest car insurance in Berwyn, it has solid reviews among customers, which might make the extra cost worth it. In the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, Erie earned the top ranking for customer satisfaction in the North Central region, which includes Illinois.
Erie offers standard auto coverage options, as well as pet coverage to protect your pet after a car accident; roadside and rental bundles; personal items; auto glass repair; and locksmith services coverage.
Ventajas
Several available discounts
Rates won’t increase after a claim with Rate Lock feature
Contras
Online policy purchasing and claim filing not available
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$31/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$51/mo
State Farm has some of the cheapest auto insurance quotes in Berwyn. It also ranks as the country’s best large insurer for auto insurance shopping, earning the top spot in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study.[4] State Farm is a great option for families due to its discounts for students, safe drivers, and customers who bundle coverage.
The company has a lower-than-average number of complaints filed with the NAIC. Customers can benefit from one or more of State Farm’s 10 available discounts.
Ventajas
High financial strength rating from AM Best
Rideshare insurance available
Contras
Fewer discounts than some competitors
Must contact an agent to complete the quote process
Look into discounts. Most auto insurers offer discounts for maintaining a clean driving record, completing an approved defensive driving course, having anti-theft devices, and more.
Reduce your mileage. You can potentially lower your car insurance rates if you decrease the annual number of miles you drive.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Berwyn, Illinois
Liability-only rates start at $29 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Berwyn: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance covers the bodily injuries and property damage you cause to others in a car accident. Like most states, Illinois requires motorists to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance. Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Berwyn, with an average cost of $29 per month.
The table below includes some of Berwyn’s cheapest liability-only insurance options.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
29
State Farm
31
GEICO
41
Hugo
41
COUNTRY Financial
43
Erie
47
Mile Auto
48
USAA
51
American Family
55
Safeco
58
Mercury
60
Clearcover
64
Nationwide
64
Travelers
69
Farmers
74
Direct Auto
75
Allstate
77
Midvale Home & Auto
83
State Auto
83
GAINSCO
87
Elephant
90
Dairyland
92
The General
95
Liberty Mutual
97
Bristol West
106
Foremost
137
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Berwyn: Auto-Owners
Liability coverage only applies to bodily injuries and property damage you cause the other driver and their passengers in a car accident. As its name suggests, full-coverage car insurance extends this coverage further. It includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage.
Full-coverage insurance generally works well for drivers with new or high-value vehicles or people who must buy comprehensive and collision coverage to meet a lender’s or leasing company’s requirements.[6] On average, drivers in Berwyn pay $180 per month for full-coverage insurance.
Begin your search for the cheapest full-coverage insurance quotes in Berwyn in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
48
State Farm
51
Mile Auto
68
GEICO
69
COUNTRY Financial
72
Erie
79
Hugo
81
USAA
84
American Family
90
Mercury
99
Clearcover
104
Safeco
108
Travelers
108
Nationwide
111
Farmers
122
Allstate
128
Midvale Home & Auto
135
Direct Auto
147
Liberty Mutual
155
State Auto
161
Elephant
162
GAINSCO
191
Dairyland
244
The General
250
Bristol West
256
Foremost
312
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Illinois
Illinois follows a fault-based system that requires the driver responsible for an auto accident to cover the other driver’s losses, including property damage and bodily injury.
The state requires drivers to purchase a minimum amount of liability coverage and uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage to drive in Illinois legally.[7] This table below includes the state’s minimum car insurance requirements.
Optional coverage that an Illinois driver might consider for further protection includes the following:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers your vehicle damage caused by a collision with another car or an object.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for repair or replacement costs for damage caused to your car by non-collision incidents, such as theft, fire, or severe weather.
Uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD)
UMPD covers damage to your vehicle caused by an at-fault driver who lacks insurance. If you don’t carry collision coverage, you can purchase UMPD with a maximum limit of $15,000, along with a $250 deductible.
Illinois Auto Insurance Plan
ILAIP
If your driving record prevents you from obtaining car insurance, you might qualify for coverage through the Illinois Auto Insurance Plan (ILAIP). Here are the four eligibility requirements for this coverage:
Other insurers must first reject you from buying coverage.
You must hold a valid driver’s license or have eligibility to get one.
You must not owe money for previous coverage dating back three years.
You must have a vehicle that’s safe to drive.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
On average, Berwyn drivers with an incident on their record pay $110 per month for liability-only car insurance.
Shop for Car Insurance in Berwyn, IL
Monthly rates start at $37 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
A speeding ticket typically causes your car insurance premiums to increase because an insurer considers you more likely to have an accident and file a claim. The average cost of liability car insurance for a Berwyn driver with a speeding ticket is $114 per month.
Compare the cheapest car insurance quotes for drivers with a past ticket in Berwyn.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
29
39
State Farm
31
40
GEICO
41
53
Hugo
41
59
COUNTRY Financial
43
57
Erie
47
67
Mile Auto
48
69
USAA
51
66
American Family
55
73
Safeco
58
82
Mercury
60
90
Clearcover
64
90
Nationwide
64
84
Travelers
69
92
Farmers
74
97
Direct Auto
75
101
Allstate
77
100
GAINSCO
87
111
Elephant
90
118
Dairyland
92
124
The General
95
129
Liberty Mutual
97
136
Bristol West
106
141
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
If you cause an accident, you’ll typically face increased premiums because insurers may see you as a high-risk driver. How much your premiums increase will depend on the severity of the accident and whether you have other offenses on your record. In Illinois, you can only collect money from an at-fault driver if you’re less than 50% responsible for the accident.[8]
Berwyn drivers with a past at-fault accident pay $119 per month for car insurance, on average. Below, you can compare the cheapest car insurance quotes for drivers with a past accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
29
41
State Farm
31
42
GEICO
41
57
Hugo
41
57
COUNTRY Financial
43
62
Erie
47
69
Mile Auto
48
74
USAA
51
70
American Family
55
76
Safeco
58
87
Mercury
60
94
Clearcover
64
104
Nationwide
64
89
Travelers
69
96
Farmers
74
102
Direct Auto
75
107
Allstate
77
106
GAINSCO
87
118
Elephant
90
126
Dairyland
92
130
The General
95
136
Liberty Mutual
97
143
Bristol West
106
146
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
A DUI conviction will lead to higher car insurance rates because of the risks associated with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The severity of the offense can lead to penalties, license suspension, and cancellation of coverage.
For drivers in Berwyn with a past DUI on their record, the average cost of liability car insurance is $135 per month. Here are the cheapest options for drivers with a past DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
29
48
State Farm
31
51
GEICO
41
67
Hugo
41
62
COUNTRY Financial
43
70
Erie
47
71
Mile Auto
48
82
USAA
51
84
American Family
55
90
Safeco
58
95
Mercury
60
101
Clearcover
64
105
Nationwide
64
105
Travelers
69
113
Farmers
74
121
Direct Auto
75
123
Allstate
77
126
GAINSCO
87
143
Elephant
90
147
Dairyland
92
151
The General
95
156
Liberty Mutual
97
159
Bristol West
106
174
Foremost
137
225
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Your age affects how much you pay for auto coverage. In most states, drivers generally pay the lowest car insurance rates in their 50s and 60s. But premiums may increase for drivers 70 and older because older drivers have a greater risk of car accidents and serious injury due to aging-related factors.
On average, senior drivers in Berwyn pay $89 per month for car insurance. Here are some of the cheapest quotes for older drivers in Berwyn.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
21
35
State Farm
22
36
GEICO
30
50
COUNTRY Financial
32
54
Erie
33
55
Mile Auto
34
48
USAA
37
62
American Family
40
65
Nationwide
44
76
Mercury
45
74
Safeco
46
85
Travelers
50
78
Direct Auto
53
104
Farmers
53
88
Clearcover
55
90
Allstate
57
95
Elephant
65
117
GAINSCO
66
145
Dairyland
68
182
The General
72
188
Liberty Mutual
73
117
Bristol West
78
189
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Car insurance for teen drivers tends to cost more than it does for adults. That’s because teens don’t have driving experience and have higher rates of car accidents. To help reduce the cost of your teen’s car insurance, you can add them to your insurance policy, encourage them to earn good grades for a good student discount, and have them drive a safe vehicle.
Teenagers in the city pay $226 per month for auto coverage on average. Find the cheapest available options below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
48
79
State Farm
53
87
COUNTRY Financial
60
101
GEICO
64
108
Hugo
73
145
USAA
84
138
Erie
85
143
Mile Auto
92
130
American Family
93
152
Safeco
103
192
Mercury
109
180
Nationwide
109
189
Clearcover
114
185
Travelers
124
193
Farmers
128
211
Allstate
134
223
Direct Auto
136
266
Dairyland
148
393
Elephant
148
266
The General
151
397
GAINSCO
155
340
Liberty Mutual
162
260
Bristol West
175
423
Foremost
243
554
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Shop for Car Insurance in Berwyn
Liability rates start as low as $29 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Berwyn car insurance quotes by credit tier
Illinois is among the states that allow insurers to use credit-based insurance scores to help set rates. These scores rely on certain data from a driver’s credit history to predict the likelihood of the driver filing a car insurance claim. Generally, drivers with excellent or good credit scores pay less for coverage than drivers with poor credit scores.
The following table shows the average monthly car insurance rates for Berwyn drivers by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Berwyn?
Car insurance in Berwyn costs $129 per month, which is less expensive than average monthly rates in nearby Chicago ($155) and nationwide ($158). On average, Illinois drivers pay $131 per month for car insurance, which resembles costs in Berwyn. However, Berwyn drivers pay more than people in some other Illinois cities, like Decatur, Elgin, and Naperville.
Because Berwyn is a suburb, fewer drivers on the road can lead to lower rates of car accidents or damage to parked cars. Drivers in rural or suburban locations typically pay lower car insurance rates.
More cities in Illinois
The average cost of car insurance in Berwyn is $180 per month for full coverage and $78 for liability. You can see what drivers in other Illinois cities are paying for car insurance in the table below.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Berwyn car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for coverage, you should decide how much car insurance you need. The information below should help you navigate finding the lowest rates for car insurance in Berwyn.
How much is car insurance in Berwyn, Illinois?
Berwyn drivers pay $78 per month for liability coverage and $180 for full-coverage insurance. The overall cost of car insurance in the city is $129. How much you end up paying for coverage depends on your driving record, credit history, age, ZIP code, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Berwyn?
With an average cost of $29 for liability coverage, Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurance company in Berwyn. The best way to find cheap car insurance for your insurance needs is to compare multiple quotes at once.
What are the best car insurance companies in Berwyn?
With an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior), high levels of customer satisfaction, and an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Berwyn. Other top insurers include Erie and Auto-Owners.
What factors influence the cost of car insurance in Berwyn?
How much you pay for auto coverage in Berwyn depends on your driving record, vehicle type, age, and more. Drivers in suburban locations typically pay less for coverage than residents in urban areas. This may explain why Berwyn drivers typically pay less than people in Chicago.
What’s the minimum required insurance in Illinois?
Drivers in Illinois must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.