Cheapest Auto Insurance in Berwyn, Illinois (2024)

Katie Powers
Editado por Katie Powers
Katie Powers, Escritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Berwyn, an Illinois suburb with more than 55,000 residents, sits about 10 miles west of downtown Chicago.[1] Yet, in terms of car insurance costs, Berwyn drivers pay much less for coverage than their Cook County neighbors in Chicago. The average monthly cost of car insurance in Berwyn is $129, while Chicago drivers pay $155, on average.

Berwyn drivers also pay less on average than the overall national average of $158 per month and the state average of $131. Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest average quotes in Berwyn, but comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find the cheapest coverage for your needs.

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Berwyn.

Datos Breves

  • Berwyn drivers pay $78 per month for liability coverage and $180 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • Illinois auto insurers can consider your credit-based insurance score as one factor when determining insurance premiums.[2]

  • Illinois is an at-fault state, which means the driver who caused an accident is responsible for the cost of all injuries and damage resulting from the accident.[3]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Berwyn

Drivers in Berwyn enjoy a number of options for cheap car insurance, including liability-only coverage and full coverage. The right auto insurance company for you depends on your budget, insurance needs, and life circumstances. This means the cheapest insurer you find might not be your best option.

Learn more about three of the city’s top insurers below. Rates shown in the table are for the state of Illinois.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Auto-Owners4.0$46$28Full coverage
Erie4.4$77$45Customer satisfaction
State Farm3.2$50$30Families
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for full coverage: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$48/mo

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability and full-coverage insurance in Berwyn. Policyholders have more than a dozen coverage options to choose from, including roadside service, loan or lease gap, and diminished value coverage. Customers can also save with at-fault accident forgiveness, collision coverage advantage, and common loss deductible coverage.

In addition to auto insurance, Auto-Owners also sells home, business, and life insurance. The company earned a higher-than-average satisfaction score of 833 out of 1,000 in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Lower-than-average number of customer complaints recorded by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Contras

  • Lower-than-average ranking in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

  • Mobile app ratings need improvement

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for customer satisfaction: Erie

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$79/mo

Though Erie doesn’t offer the cheapest car insurance in Berwyn, it has solid reviews among customers, which might make the extra cost worth it. In the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, Erie earned the top ranking for customer satisfaction in the North Central region, which includes Illinois.

Erie offers standard auto coverage options, as well as pet coverage to protect your pet after a car accident; roadside and rental bundles; personal items; auto glass repair; and locksmith services coverage.

Ventajas

  • Several available discounts

  • Rates won’t increase after a claim with Rate Lock feature

Contras

  • Online policy purchasing and claim filing not available

  • Usage-based coverage not available

Best insurer for families: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$31/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$51/mo

State Farm has some of the cheapest auto insurance quotes in Berwyn. It also ranks as the country’s best large insurer for auto insurance shopping, earning the top spot in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study.[4] State Farm is a great option for families due to its discounts for students, safe drivers, and customers who bundle coverage.

The company has a lower-than-average number of complaints filed with the NAIC. Customers can benefit from one or more of State Farm’s 10 available discounts.

Ventajas

  • High financial strength rating from AM Best

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  • Must contact an agent to complete the quote process

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Berwyn

A number of factors affect how much you’ll pay for car insurance, including your driving record, location (even down to the ZIP code), age, gender, and vehicle make and model.[5]

Here are five tips for earning cheaper car insurance rates:

  • Compare quotes. Before buying a policy, you should always compare quotes from at least three insurance companies to get a good sense of what’s available.

  • Raise your deductible. Increasing your deductible typically results in lower monthly premiums.

  • Bundle insurance policies. Buying auto and home insurance from the same company can earn you a discount on both policies.

  • Look into discounts. Most auto insurers offer discounts for maintaining a clean driving record, completing an approved defensive driving course, having anti-theft devices, and more.

  • Reduce your mileage. You can potentially lower your car insurance rates if you decrease the annual number of miles you drive.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Berwyn, Illinois

Liability-only rates start at $29 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Berwyn: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance covers the bodily injuries and property damage you cause to others in a car accident. Like most states, Illinois requires motorists to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance. Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Berwyn, with an average cost of $29 per month.

The table below includes some of Berwyn’s cheapest liability-only insurance options.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners29
State Farm31
GEICO41
Hugo41
COUNTRY Financial43
Erie47
Mile Auto48
USAA51
American Family55
Safeco58
Mercury60
Clearcover64
Nationwide64
Travelers69
Farmers74
Direct Auto75
Allstate77
Midvale Home & Auto83
State Auto83
GAINSCO87
Elephant90
Dairyland92
The General95
Liberty Mutual97
Bristol West106
Foremost137
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Berwyn: Auto-Owners

Liability coverage only applies to bodily injuries and property damage you cause the other driver and their passengers in a car accident. As its name suggests, full-coverage car insurance extends this coverage further. It includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage.

Full-coverage insurance generally works well for drivers with new or high-value vehicles or people who must buy comprehensive and collision coverage to meet a lender’s or leasing company’s requirements.[6] On average, drivers in Berwyn pay $180 per month for full-coverage insurance.

Begin your search for the cheapest full-coverage insurance quotes in Berwyn in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners48
State Farm51
Mile Auto68
GEICO69
COUNTRY Financial72
Erie79
Hugo81
USAA84
American Family90
Mercury99
Clearcover104
Safeco108
Travelers108
Nationwide111
Farmers122
Allstate128
Midvale Home & Auto135
Direct Auto147
Liberty Mutual155
State Auto161
Elephant162
GAINSCO191
Dairyland244
The General250
Bristol West256
Foremost312
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Berwyn car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Illinois

Illinois follows a fault-based system that requires the driver responsible for an auto accident to cover the other driver’s losses, including property damage and bodily injury.

The state requires drivers to purchase a minimum amount of liability coverage and uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage to drive in Illinois legally.[7] This table below includes the state’s minimum car insurance requirements.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

Optional coverage that an Illinois driver might consider for further protection includes the following:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers your vehicle damage caused by a collision with another car or an object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for repair or replacement costs for damage caused to your car by non-collision incidents, such as theft, fire, or severe weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD)

    UMPD covers damage to your vehicle caused by an at-fault driver who lacks insurance. If you don’t carry collision coverage, you can purchase UMPD with a maximum limit of $15,000, along with a $250 deductible.

Illinois Auto Insurance Plan

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e6724dbabb/states_illinois.svg

ILAIP

If your driving record prevents you from obtaining car insurance, you might qualify for coverage through the Illinois Auto Insurance Plan (ILAIP). Here are the four eligibility requirements for this coverage:

  • Other insurers must first reject you from buying coverage.

  • You must hold a valid driver’s license or have eligibility to get one.

  • You must not owe money for previous coverage dating back three years.

  • You must have a vehicle that’s safe to drive.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents that might increase your car insurance premium include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence. An insurer may view you as a riskier driver if these and other incidents show up on your driving record.

On average, Berwyn drivers with an incident on their record pay $110 per month for liability-only car insurance.

Shop for Car Insurance in Berwyn, IL

Monthly rates start at $37 for drivers with an incident

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

A speeding ticket typically causes your car insurance premiums to increase because an insurer considers you more likely to have an accident and file a claim. The average cost of liability car insurance for a Berwyn driver with a speeding ticket is $114 per month.

Compare the cheapest car insurance quotes for drivers with a past ticket in Berwyn.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners2939
State Farm3140
GEICO4153
Hugo4159
COUNTRY Financial4357
Erie4767
Mile Auto4869
USAA5166
American Family5573
Safeco5882
Mercury6090
Clearcover6490
Nationwide6484
Travelers6992
Farmers7497
Direct Auto75101
Allstate77100
GAINSCO87111
Elephant90118
Dairyland92124
The General95129
Liberty Mutual97136
Bristol West106141
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

If you cause an accident, you’ll typically face increased premiums because insurers may see you as a high-risk driver. How much your premiums increase will depend on the severity of the accident and whether you have other offenses on your record. In Illinois, you can only collect money from an at-fault driver if you’re less than 50% responsible for the accident.[8]

Berwyn drivers with a past at-fault accident pay $119 per month for car insurance, on average. Below, you can compare the cheapest car insurance quotes for drivers with a past accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners2941
State Farm3142
GEICO4157
Hugo4157
COUNTRY Financial4362
Erie4769
Mile Auto4874
USAA5170
American Family5576
Safeco5887
Mercury6094
Clearcover64104
Nationwide6489
Travelers6996
Farmers74102
Direct Auto75107
Allstate77106
GAINSCO87118
Elephant90126
Dairyland92130
The General95136
Liberty Mutual97143
Bristol West106146
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

A DUI conviction will lead to higher car insurance rates because of the risks associated with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The severity of the offense can lead to penalties, license suspension, and cancellation of coverage.

For drivers in Berwyn with a past DUI on their record, the average cost of liability car insurance is $135 per month. Here are the cheapest options for drivers with a past DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners2948
State Farm3151
GEICO4167
Hugo4162
COUNTRY Financial4370
Erie4771
Mile Auto4882
USAA5184
American Family5590
Safeco5895
Mercury60101
Clearcover64105
Nationwide64105
Travelers69113
Farmers74121
Direct Auto75123
Allstate77126
GAINSCO87143
Elephant90147
Dairyland92151
The General95156
Liberty Mutual97159
Bristol West106174
Foremost137225
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Your age affects how much you pay for auto coverage. In most states, drivers generally pay the lowest car insurance rates in their 50s and 60s. But premiums may increase for drivers 70 and older because older drivers have a greater risk of car accidents and serious injury due to aging-related factors.

On average, senior drivers in Berwyn pay $89 per month for car insurance. Here are some of the cheapest quotes for older drivers in Berwyn.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners2135
State Farm2236
GEICO3050
COUNTRY Financial3254
Erie3355
Mile Auto3448
USAA3762
American Family4065
Nationwide4476
Mercury4574
Safeco4685
Travelers5078
Direct Auto53104
Farmers5388
Clearcover5590
Allstate5795
Elephant65117
GAINSCO66145
Dairyland68182
The General72188
Liberty Mutual73117
Bristol West78189
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Car insurance for teen drivers tends to cost more than it does for adults. That’s because teens don’t have driving experience and have higher rates of car accidents. To help reduce the cost of your teen’s car insurance, you can add them to your insurance policy, encourage them to earn good grades for a good student discount, and have them drive a safe vehicle.

Teenagers in the city pay $226 per month for auto coverage on average. Find the cheapest available options below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners4879
State Farm5387
COUNTRY Financial60101
GEICO64108
Hugo73145
USAA84138
Erie85143
Mile Auto92130
American Family93152
Safeco103192
Mercury109180
Nationwide109189
Clearcover114185
Travelers124193
Farmers128211
Allstate134223
Direct Auto136266
Dairyland148393
Elephant148266
The General151397
GAINSCO155340
Liberty Mutual162260
Bristol West175423
Foremost243554
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Shop for Car Insurance in Berwyn

Liability rates start as low as $29 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Berwyn car insurance quotes by credit tier

Illinois is among the states that allow insurers to use credit-based insurance scores to help set rates. These scores rely on certain data from a driver’s credit history to predict the likelihood of the driver filing a car insurance claim. Generally, drivers with excellent or good credit scores pay less for coverage than drivers with poor credit scores.

The following table shows the average monthly car insurance rates for Berwyn drivers by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Berwyn?

Car insurance in Berwyn costs $129 per month, which is less expensive than average monthly rates in nearby Chicago ($155) and nationwide ($158). On average, Illinois drivers pay $131 per month for car insurance, which resembles costs in Berwyn. However, Berwyn drivers pay more than people in some other Illinois cities, like Decatur, Elgin, and Naperville.

Because Berwyn is a suburb, fewer drivers on the road can lead to lower rates of car accidents or damage to parked cars. Drivers in rural or suburban locations typically pay lower car insurance rates.

More cities in Illinois

The average cost of car insurance in Berwyn is $180 per month for full coverage and $78 for liability. You can see what drivers in other Illinois cities are paying for car insurance in the table below.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Aurora$77$178
Chicago$92$219
Cicero$83$216
Decatur$71$146
Elgin$79$156
Joliet$76$165
Naperville$73$163
Peoria$77$176
Rockford$72$153
Springfield$78$173
Waukegan$74$151
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Berwyn car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for coverage, you should decide how much car insurance you need. The information below should help you navigate finding the lowest rates for car insurance in Berwyn.

  • How much is car insurance in Berwyn, Illinois?

    Berwyn drivers pay $78 per month for liability coverage and $180 for full-coverage insurance. The overall cost of car insurance in the city is $129. How much you end up paying for coverage depends on your driving record, credit history, age, ZIP code, and more.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Berwyn?

    With an average cost of $29 for liability coverage, Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurance company in Berwyn. The best way to find cheap car insurance for your insurance needs is to compare multiple quotes at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Berwyn?

    With an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior), high levels of customer satisfaction, and an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Berwyn. Other top insurers include Erie and Auto-Owners.

  • What factors influence the cost of car insurance in Berwyn?

    How much you pay for auto coverage in Berwyn depends on your driving record, vehicle type, age, and more. Drivers in suburban locations typically pay less for coverage than residents in urban areas. This may explain why Berwyn drivers typically pay less than people in Chicago.

  • What’s the minimum required insurance in Illinois?

    Drivers in Illinois must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

  1. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Berwyn city, Illinois."
  2. Illinois Department of Insurance. "Credit - How Insurers Use It."
  3. NOLO. "Illinois Car Accident Laws."
  4. J.D. Power. "Auto Insurance Shopping and Switch Rates Reach New Highs as Premiums Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by collision and comprehensive auto insurance?."
  7. Illinois Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Shopping Guide."
  8. Illinois Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Definitions."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers