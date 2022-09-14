>Seguros de Autos>Florida

Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Riverview, Florida (2024)

Riverview drivers pay an average of $550 per month for car insurance.

Anna Baluch

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Danny Smith

  • Agente de seguros de auto y hogar con licencia

  • Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing

Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

On average, drivers in Riverview pay $426 for a liability-only auto policy. This is more than Florida’s average monthly car insurance cost of $376. Florida drivers pay so much for car insurance partly due to the state’s severe weather risk, as it endures many hurricanes. Still, plenty of cheap car insurance options are at your disposal.

Hugo, State Farm, and GEICO are a few reputable insurers with great deals for Riverview drivers. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Riverview.

Datos Breves

  • Car insurance in Florida costs more than it does in most other states.

  • Insurers in Florida can consider your credit score when determining your premium.

  • Florida drivers must carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.

Best car insurance companies in Riverview

To find the right car insurance company, consider factors like your budget, coverage needs, and driving record. In Riverview, two of the cheapest auto insurers you might want to explore include Hugo and State Farm. While Hugo offers the lowest rates for liability-only policies, State Farm provides the most affordable full-coverage insurance.

Best pay-as-you-go insurance: Hugo

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$77/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$103/mo

Founded in 2021, Hugo specializes in pay-as-you-drive liability auto policies. The insurer currently only offers coverage in select states, including California, Florida, and Texas. Drivers have several plan options to choose from and can start and stop coverage as they need. Hugo may be a good choice if you only drive occasionally and are looking for flexible car insurance, especially if you don’t want to worry about a down payment or up-front fees.

Ventajas

  • Unique pay-as-you-go plans

  • Policyholders can start and stop coverage

  • Cost-effective insurance for infrequent drivers

Contras

  • Daily drivers may find cheaper rates through another insurer

  • Only a few coverage types

  • Must live in one of nine states to receive coverage

Stephanie - April 21, 2024
Verified

Bad Business

My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified

Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies

I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified

Great Option for Liability Coverage

Excellent.

Best insurance for affordability and reliability: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$70/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo

State Farm has been in the car insurance industry for more than 100 years. The insurer offers various car insurance options, including liability coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and non-standard policies, like rideshare coverage and emergency road service.

With its Drive Safe & Save program, you can download a mobile app, track your driving, and score discounts on your premiums. State Farm should be on your radar if you’re searching for a larger insurance company with many products.

Ventajas

  • Best rating in Florida in J.D. Power’s 2023 Auto Insurance Study[1]

  • Strong financial strength rating from A.M. Best[2]

  • Drive Safe & Save program can lead to discounts

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Must work with a local agent to purchase a policy

  • Limited discounts

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurance for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$72/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$83/mo

GEICO offers more discounts than most companies, including a 22% discount for good drivers, a 15% military discount, and a 25% multi-vehicle discount. The company has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best, the highest available grade.

GEICO ranks slightly above average for claims satisfaction by J.D. Power and had fewer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) in 2022 for a company of its size. However, it offers few additional coverages beyond the standard auto insurance types.

Ventajas

  • Above-average rating in J.D. Power’s 2023 Auto Insurance Study

  • A++ financial strength rating from A.M. Best

  • Offers many discounts

Contras

  • Offers few additional coverages outside of standard full-coverage insurance

  • Not the cheapest option in Riverview

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Riverview

Florida law requires Riverview drivers to carry liability car insurance, at minimum. This covers the other driver’s property damage when you’re at fault for an accident. You can see the average monthly rates for liability-only auto policies in Riverview in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Riverview

Full-coverage car insurance typically includes three separate policies: liability coverage, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage. If you took out a car loan or lease, your lender may require it. 

These are the best monthly rates for full-coverage car insurance in Riverview.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimar tu costo de seguro

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Florida

Unlike other states, Florida’s auto insurance requirements don’t include bodily injury coverage. Instead, drivers must have at least $10,000 for personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 for property damage liability.[3] PIP pays for medical expenses after an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Personal injury protection (PIP)$10,000
Property damage liability$10,000

Optional car insurance

If you want more car insurance protection in Florida, you may want to consider adding these optional coverages to your policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Bodily injury liability insurance

    While you don’t need bodily injury liability coverage to drive legally in Florida, it can help pay for someone else’s injuries if you cause a car accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision insurance

    Collision insurance can cover repairs or a replacement if your car is in an accident with another vehicle or stationary object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive insurance

    Comprehensive insurance covers vehicle damage from events other than car accidents, such as fire, theft, and vandalism.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs are examples of incidents that can influence your car insurance premiums. If your driving record has an incident, most car insurers will consider you a riskier driver and charge you more. You’ll pay the lowest rates if you have a clean record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding increases the likelihood of losing control of your vehicle and is one of the most common causes of accidents.[4] If you have a speeding ticket, you’ll face higher car insurance premiums than drivers without speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you’re found responsible for a car accident, you’ll have to pay more for your auto policy since insurers will consider you riskier to insure. Some insurers are more lenient than others when it comes to drivers with accidents on their records, as you can see below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Florida law severely penalizes drivers with DUIs. If you’re convicted of a DUI in Florida, you could face penalties like fines, jail time, and more expensive car insurance premiums. Riverview drivers with DUIs on their records pay much more for car insurance than those with clean records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Studies show that senior drivers have higher death rates than middle-aged drivers.[5] That’s why average car insurance rates typically decrease around age 30 and increase again around age 75. However, seniors in Riverview can still find cheap car insurance with the right insurer.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teenagers don’t have a lot of driving experience, so they’re riskier for car insurers.[6] The good news is they can save money on an auto policy if they stay on their parents’ insurance and take advantage of good student discounts.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Riverview

Each car insurer offers its own rates, coverage options, and more. Here’s how you can lock in the best deal on a policy:

  • Shop around. Many large and small car insurance companies serve Riverview drivers. Get quotes from several of them so you can determine which insurer can offer you the best coverage and premiums.

  • Look for discounts. Car insurance companies usually offer discounts for a variety of things. A few examples include accident-free or good driver discounts, military discounts, and autopay discounts.

  • Bundle your policies. If you have another insurance policy, like home insurance or renters insurance, consider purchasing your auto policy from the same insurer. Most insurance companies offer bundling discounts.

  • Consider usage-based insurance. Usage-based or pay-per-mile insurance might make sense if you don’t drive often because you’re retired or work from home, for example. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive and, in turn, save money on your policy.

Riverview car insurance quotes by credit tier

If you have good or excellent credit, car insurance companies may reward you with cheaper premiums since drivers with strong credit usually file fewer claims than those with lower credit scores. Drivers with bad credit typically pay much more for car insurance.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Riverview?

The average cost of car insurance in Riverview is $550 per month, which is significantly higher than the national average of $212. When you look at average rates for other cities in Florida, you’ll find that they vary greatly due to factors like population, weather conditions, and accident rates.

More cities in Florida

Here’s a look at the average quotes for full-coverage car insurance in other Florida cities compared to Riverview’s average of $623 per month.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Riverview
Fort Lauderdale$565-9%
Fort Myers$435-30%
Hollywood$573-8%
Jacksonville$516-17%
Kissimmee$544-13%
Lakeland$511-18%
Miami$594-5%
Ocala$442-29%
Orlando$550-12%
Pompano Beach$559-10%
Saint Petersburg$541-13%
Tampa$6789%
West Palm Beach$6667%
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Riverview car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. The answers below should make the process of finding the best auto coverage for you in Riverview a little easier.

  • How much is car insurance in Riverview?

    On average, Riverview drivers pay $550 per month for car insurance. Liability-only coverage is $144 per month, and full coverage costs $623 per month on average. Coverage in Riverview costs more than the state average of $376. Your specific rate will depend on your driving record, credit history, age, vehicle type, insurer, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Riverview?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Riverview, thanks to its Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4, high claims satisfaction ranking from J.D. Power, and quality coverage. Other top insurers in the city include GEICO and Hugo.

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Riverview?

    Like any city, factors like your driving record, age, credit score, ZIP code, and more affect how much you pay for car insurance in Riverview. Make sure to drive safely, keep your driving record clean, and maintain a strong credit score to keep your auto insurance rates low. If you want to lower your rates even further, shop around for car insurance and apply for discounts.

  • How much car insurance do you need in Florida?

    Florida drivers must carry $10,000 of property damage liability insurance and $10,000 of personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

