An incident is an event that can affect the cost of your car insurance, such as getting in an at-fault accident, getting a speeding ticket, driving under the influence (DUI), or other moving violations. Incidents on your driving record tend to increase your car insurance rates because they indicate that you’re a risky driver.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Several companies in Aurora, Colorado, offer competitive rates for people with a speeding ticket on their driving record.

Aurora drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $155 for liability coverage and $365 for full coverage.

This table lists some insurance companies with affordable monthly rates for Aurora residents who have received a speeding ticket.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 57 73 USAA 73 95 American Family 78 104 GEICO 87 114 Allstate 88 115 Safeco 93 132 Nationwide 94 124 Progressive 99 135 Auto-Owners 101 136 The General 105 143 Bristol West 119 159 Dairyland 121 164 Direct Auto 139 187 Travelers 143 190 Farmers 149 195 Liberty Mutual 164 231 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, you may be understandably worried about finding affordable car insurance. Drivers in Aurora with an accident on their record pay an average of $146 per month for minimum coverage.

The following table lists the cheapest car insurance companies for Aurora drivers who have been involved in an at-fault accident.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 57 74 USAA 73 96 American Family 78 103 GEICO 87 114 Allstate 88 115 Safeco 93 133 Nationwide 94 124 Progressive 99 135 Auto-Owners 101 134 The General 105 143 Bristol West 119 156 Dairyland 121 162 Direct Auto 139 188 Travelers 143 190 Farmers 149 195 Liberty Mutual 164 231 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Finding affordable car insurance after a DUI can be challenging, as many insurers will increase your rates significantly or even deny drivers with DUIs coverage altogether. After a DUI in Colorado, you’ll have to get SR-22 insurance — a certificate from your insurance company proving you have the minimum required insurance coverage.[4]

Liability-only insurance for Aurora drivers with a DUI costs $167 per month, on average. The price of a full-coverage policy increases to $394 per month.

