Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Colorado
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $98/mes para cobertura total en Colorado.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Located just east of the capital of Denver, Aurora, Colorado, is the third-largest city in the state. While the former frontier town has a mild climate, Aurora drivers pay an overall average monthly cost of $176 for car insurance, which is more expensive than the state average of $148 per month.
Aurora’s higher auto insurance rates could be due to its high population and proximity to Denver, which has very high vehicle theft rates. Shopping for the right car insurance can be daunting, from comparing coverages to finding an affordable rate.
Here’s how to compare quotes and find the best auto insurance Aurora has to offer.
Datos Breves
State Farm, USAA, and American Family have the cheapest car insurance in Aurora.
Liability coverage in Aurora costs an average of $105 per month, and full coverage costs $248 per month.
Aurora drivers pay a yearly average of $2,972 for full-coverage car insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Aurora
To make finding the right car insurance for you a little easier, Insurify compiled a list of the best auto insurance companies in Aurora, taking into account average monthly rates and Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores. Keep in mind that the best auto insurance company for you will depend on your unique situation and insurance needs.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$98
$47
Cheap rates
USAA
4.5
$127
$61
Military members and their families
American Family
4.3
$135
$65
Discounts
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$57/mo
Full Coverage
$115/mo
State Farm is one of Aurora’s cheapest companies for full-coverage auto insurance. It offers a variety of coverage and discount options and is a good fit for all age groups.
Ventajas
Competitive pricing, with many available discounts
Personalized service from a network of local agents
Contras
Policy purchasing not available online — only through an agent
Generally poor ratings from many trusted review sites
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$73/mo
Full Coverage
$150/mo
USAA offers a variety of insurance policies for military members, veterans, and their families. You need to be a member before you can buy its insurance, but it provides some of the best rates in the country.
Ventajas
Robust mobile app allows for easy claims filing, policy access, and customization
Available in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, and some international locations
Contras
Only covers passenger vehicles and trucks — motorcycle, ATV, RV, boat, or personal watercraft policies not available
Not accessible to people without a connection to the U.S. military
4.3
JD Power
840
Liability Only
$78/mo
Full Coverage
$159/mo
American Family has been in business for nearly a century and offers a variety of coverage options and discounts.
Ventajas
Savings of up to 23% available through auto and home insurance policy bundling
Usage-based programs help safe and infrequent drivers save on car insurance
Contras
Poor ratings from customers reviews on Trustpilot — many of which mention poor claims handling
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Aurora
Car insurance companies consider several factors when setting your car insurance rates. Some of those factors are mostly outside your control, such as your age, repair costs in your area, marital status, crime rates, and the rates of auto accidents and vehicle thefts in your ZIP code.
But you do have some control over other factors, so here are a few tips for residents of Aurora looking for the best rate on cheap car insurance:
Drive safely. Insurers often reward lower premiums to people who demonstrate safe driving habits. Avoiding accidents and traffic violations can help keep rates low by showing insurers you’re a reliable driver.
Consider higher deductibles. Increasing your deductible can lower your overall premium because you’re on the hook for covering more of the costs if you have a claim. Just make sure you can afford to pay it if you need to.
Take advantage of discounts. Many insurance companies offer discounts that can help bring down your premium, such as bundling auto with your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance, insuring multiple vehicles on the same policy, installing anti-theft devices in your motor vehicle, or taking a defensive driving course. Talk to your agent about the discounts available to see which ones you might qualify for.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Aurora: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance is a type of policy that covers only the other party’s bodily injury and property damage costs in the event of an accident — not damage to your own vehicle. These policies are often attractive to owners of older vehicles looking for a lower rate while still meeting the state’s minimum requirements for car insurance.[1]
Liability insurance costs an average of $105 per month in Aurora. The insurers below offer affordable liability rates in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Aurora: State Farm
Full-coverage auto insurance is a type of policy that covers both your own property damage costs, as well as the liability and property damage costs of the other party in an accident. This coverage makes sense if you drive frequently, especially if you drive a late-model or new vehicle that would be expensive to repair or replace.[1]
Aurora drivers pay a monthly average of $248 for full-coverage policies. The companies in the table below offer affordable full-coverage rates in Aurora.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Car insurance requirements in Colorado
Colorado state law requires all automobile owners in the state to carry liability insurance in the form of bodily injury coverage and property damage coverage.
The only exception to this requirement applies to people with more than 25 vehicles registered in their name. They can apply to the state insurance commissioner to qualify as a self-insurer by providing proof that they can pay the state-mandated minimum coverages without insurance.[2]
Colorado requires the following minimum coverages:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000 per accident
You may also want to purchase optional insurance products in addition to basic coverage. Consider the following important coverage options when shopping for cheap insurance:
Collision coverage
Collision insurancecovers the costs of damage to your car resulting from a collision with another vehicle or object.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers the cost of damage to your car resulting from events other than collisions, such as theft, fire, hail, or vandalism.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you’re hit by a driver without insurance or a hit-and-run driver. Underinsured motorist coverage applies when someone doesn’t have high enough limits to pay the total costs of your bodily injury or property damage.
Gap coverage
Gap insurance pays the difference between the fair market value of your vehicle and how much you owe on the auto loan if your vehicle is totaled.[3]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
An incident is an event that can affect the cost of your car insurance, such as getting in an at-fault accident, getting a speeding ticket, driving under the influence (DUI), or other moving violations. Incidents on your driving record tend to increase your car insurance rates because they indicate that you’re a risky driver.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Several companies in Aurora, Colorado, offer competitive rates for people with a speeding ticket on their driving record.
Aurora drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $155 for liability coverage and $365 for full coverage.
This table lists some insurance companies with affordable monthly rates for Aurora residents who have received a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, you may be understandably worried about finding affordable car insurance. Drivers in Aurora with an accident on their record pay an average of $146 per month for minimum coverage.
The following table lists the cheapest car insurance companies for Aurora drivers who have been involved in an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Finding affordable car insurance after a DUI can be challenging, as many insurers will increase your rates significantly or even deny drivers with DUIs coverage altogether. After a DUI in Colorado, you’ll have to get SR-22 insurance — a certificate from your insurance company proving you have the minimum required insurance coverage.[4]
Liability-only insurance for Aurora drivers with a DUI costs $167 per month, on average. The price of a full-coverage policy increases to $394 per month.
The following table shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Aurora for drivers with DUIs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Experienced drivers tend to be safer on the road, so insurance rates usually decrease around age 35. But they typically increase again around age 70. Drivers 70 and older are involved in more fatal car crashes per mile traveled than middle-aged drivers, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Insurers raise rates to account for that increased risk.[5]
Senior drivers in Aurora pay $69 per month, on average, for a liability policy.
This table lists the companies with the lowest average monthly car insurance costs for senior drivers in Aurora.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Auto insurance rates for teen drivers are much higher than those for adults. Teen drivers have little driving experience, and immaturity can lead them to take risks behind the wheel, making them a higher accident risk.[6]
Liability-only insurance costs teen drivers in Aurora an average of $190 per month, and full coverage costs $448 per month.
Some ways to find savings include keeping teen drivers on their parents’ insurance policy, ensuring they’re assigned to a safe vehicle, and taking advantage of discounts, such as those for being a good student and taking defensive driver courses.
The table below shows companies offering the lowest monthly prices for auto insurance for teens.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Aurora car insurance quotes by credit tier
The state of Colorado allows insurers to consider credit history when underwriting auto insurance policies. Credit scores can affect car insurance rates significantly, as insurers use them to evaluate risk. Drivers with excellent or good credit scores generally receive lower rates than drivers with poor credit.
The table below shows the average Aurora car insurance premiums by credit tier to help you better understand how your credit score can affect your rate.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Aurora?
The national average auto insurance rate is $158 per month — less expensive than Aurora’s average of $176.
Part of that difference might be due to Colorado’s terrain. Aurora’s proximity to the picturesque Rocky Mountains makes it an excellent destination for skiers, snowboarders, and other winter sports enthusiasts. But it also means its roadways are subject to snow and ice, which can cause accidents and lead to higher repair costs.
More cities in Colorado
Below, you’ll find average car insurance quotes in some other Colorado cities.
Aurora car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about car insurance in Aurora.
How much is car insurance in Aurora?
Aurora drivers pay an average of $105 per month for liability insurance and $248 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Aurora?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Aurora, with monthly liability rates as low as $57. USAA and American Family also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $73 and $78.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Aurora?
The best car insurance company in Aurora is State Farm, due to its affordable premiums, top-rated customer service, and excellent financial strength. Other top companies include USAA and American Family.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Aurora?
Your insurance rates depend on factors like your age, gender, driving history, and more, as well as where you live. Some locations may have higher insurance rates if they have higher populations, more accidents, more car thefts, or a higher rate of uninsured drivers.
How much car insurance do you need in Aurora, Colorado?
Colorado drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance, as well as $15,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.