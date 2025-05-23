Home>Car Insurance>Subaru

Subaru WRX Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Subaru WRX drivers pay an average of $177 per month for car insurance.

Updated

Subaru WRX drivers pay an average of $123 per month for liability-only coverage and $231 per month for a full-coverage policy, according to Insurify data. This four-door all-wheel drive (AWD) sporty car offers a high-performance driving experience with 271 horsepower and comes in manual and automatic transmissions.[1]

Generally, drivers pay more to insure a Subaru WRX than other Subarus. This guide explores what you need to know about finding affordable car insurance for your Subaru WRX.

Quick Facts

  • The MSRP for a Subaru WRX starts at $37,750.

  • Mile Auto offers the most affordable rates for WRX owners.

  • The 2019 WRX is the cheapest edition to insure.

Cost of Subaru WRX insurance by model year

Many vehicle-specific factors affect how much your insurance costs. The age of your vehicle is one of many factors insurance companies consider when determining premiums. After all, vehicle age affects which safety features are included, the safety ratings, and the vehicle’s current value.

Beyond the model year, different trim levels may come with different insurance costs. For example, expect a more expensive vehicle model to lead to higher insurance costs.

According to Insurify data, the 2019 model is the cheapest Subaru WRX to insure at an average of $133 per month. The table below highlights the average monthly costs across different model years.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
2025$178
2024$173
2023$154
2022$141
2021$141
2020$139
2019$133
2018$144
2017$161
2016$141
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2025 Subaru WRX comes with a starting MSRP of $35,750, which is fairly affordable compared to other similar sporty cars. Editions with higher trim levels range from $40,000 to $45,000.

    The 2025 WRX comes in manual and automatic transmission. On average, it costs $178 per month to insure this model year, making it the most expensive option on this list.

  • The 2024 Subaru WRX has an average current value of $33,855.[2] It costs an average of $173 per month to insure this model year.

    The table below shows average full-coverage policy costs for this model across various insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$111
    State Farm$134
    Allstate$149
    GEICO$165
    American Family$171
    Progressive$176
    Nationwide$205
    Travelers$216
    Farmers$260
    Liberty Mutual$283
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • It costs an average of $154 per month to insure a 2023 Subaru WRX, which has an average value of $31,625.

    The table below shows average full-coverage policy costs for this model across insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$100
    State Farm$121
    Allstate$135
    GEICO$149
    American Family$155
    Progressive$159
    Nationwide$185
    Travelers$195
    Farmers$235
    Liberty Mutual$255
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2022 Subaru WRX has a current value of $24,128 and costs an average of $141 per month to insure.

    The table below shows the average full-coverage insurance costs across insurers for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$104
    State Farm$125
    Allstate$140
    GEICO$154
    American Family$161
    Progressive$165
    Nationwide$192
    Travelers$202
    Farmers$244
    Liberty Mutual$265
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • With an MSRP of $22,167, the 2021 Subaru WRX costs an average of $141 per month to insure.

    The table below breaks down average full-coverage costs for this model year from top insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$101
    State Farm$122
    Allstate$136
    GEICO$150
    American Family$156
    Progressive$160
    Nationwide$187
    Travelers$197
    Farmers$237
    Liberty Mutual$257
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2020 Subaru WRX has an MSRP of $20,265 and costs an average of $139 per month to insure.

    The table below displays the average full-coverage insurance costs by company for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$104
    State Farm$125
    Allstate$140
    GEICO$154
    American Family$161
    Progressive$165
    Nationwide$192
    Farmers$244
    Travelers$202
    Liberty Mutual$265
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2019 Subaru WRX costs an average of $133 per month to insure, making it the most affordable model year to afford in this list. Its current MSRP is $15,960.

    The table below highlights the average full-coverage insurance costs for the 2019 model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$116
    State Farm$139
    Allstate$156
    GEICO$172
    American Family$179
    Progressive$183
    Nationwide$214
    Travelers$225
    Farmers$272
    Liberty Mutual$295
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2018 Subaru WRX has a current price of $14,903. On average, it costs $144 per month to insure this model year.

    The table below explores average full-coverage rates from top insurance companies for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$117
    State Farm$140
    Allstate$156
    GEICO$173
    American Family$180
    Progressive$184
    Nationwide$215
    Travelers$226
    Farmers$273
    Liberty Mutual$296
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2017 Subaru WRX costs an average of $161 per month to insure. It has an MSRP of $14,379.

    The table below includes the average monthly full-coverage car insurance rates for this vehicle across different companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$126
    State Farm$151
    Allstate$169
    GEICO$187
    American Family$194
    Progressive$199
    Nationwide$232
    Travelers$245
    Farmers$295
    Liberty Mutual$320
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2016 Subaru WRX has a current MSRP of $14,141. On average, it costs $141 per month to insure.

    The table below highlights average auto insurance premiums for full coverage across various companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$128
    State Farm$154
    Allstate$172
    GEICO$190
    American Family$198
    Progressive$203
    Nationwide$236
    Travelers$249
    Farmers$301
    Liberty Mutual$326
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Subaru insurance by state

Location has a big effect on your car insurance premiums, with drivers in some U.S. states paying significantly more for car insurance. For auto insurance companies, location is connected to risk and various state laws, which can each affect your premiums.[3]

Even drivers in different ZIP codes within the same state can face vastly different insurance premiums. For example, drivers in a ZIP code with high population density might pay more for car insurance due to higher accident risk.

Of course, location isn’t the only factor. Insurers also consider your driving profile, driving history, your insurance history, and more when determining rates.

The following table shows how the average costs to insure a Subaru vary by state. Data isn’t available for Alaska and Hawaii.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$119
Arizona$145
Arkansas$214
California$201
Colorado$183
Connecticut$279
Delaware$205
Florida$192
Georgia$208
Idaho$104
Illinois$142
Indiana$120
Iowa$101
Kansas$137
Kentucky$181
Louisiana$185
Maine$125
Maryland$282
Massachusetts$148
Michigan$231
Minnesota$163
Mississippi$173
Missouri$161
Montana$138
Nebraska$146
Nevada$234
New Hampshire$94
New Jersey$148
New Mexico$132
New York$393
North Carolina$78
North Dakota$114
Ohio$108
Oklahoma$148
Oregon$134
Pennsylvania$144
Rhode Island$123
South Carolina$225
South Dakota$108
Tennessee$125
Texas$197
Utah$153
Virginia$126
Vermont$160
Washington$133
District of Columbia$287
Wisconsin$131
West Virginia$110
Wyoming$99

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Subaru WRX

When selecting an insurance policy for your Subaru WRX, getting the right coverage matters. As you explore your coverage options, keep the following coverage types in mind:[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Most states require drivers to carry a minimum amount of bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage. In order to legally drive, you’ll need to buy a policy with at least the minimum amount of coverage. For some drivers, it’s appropriate to buy additional coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance helps to pay to repair your own vehicle after an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If something other than a collision damages your vehicle, comprehensive coverage helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle. Common covered events include natural disasters, vandalism, and theft.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage

    When an uninsured driver damages your vehicle, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps to pay for the repair costs.

While a minimum-coverage policy is typically the most affordable option, opting for more robust coverage levels could better protect your wallet in the long run. Depending on your situation, paying the full-coverage rate could be worth it.

In order to keep your insurance costs as low as possible, comparison shop to find car insurance quotes across different companies. Additionally, find out if you qualify for any discounts and consider raising your deductible to lock in a lower premium.

Subaru WRX car insurance FAQs

The following answers may help answer your remaining questions about car insurance for a Subaru WRX.

  • USAA and GEICO offer the cheapest rates for WRXs at $188 and $140 for full coverage, respectively.

  • Not really. A Subaru WRX costs an average of $2,124 per year to insure. This is slightly lower than the average annual cost across all drivers and vehicles for a full-coverage policy of $2,313.

  • A Subaru WRX costs an average of $177 per month to insure. A state-minimum coverage policy costs about $123, and a full-coverage policy costs an average of $231.

  • Like all vehicles, the Subaru WRX depreciates in value over time. But it tends to depreciate at a slower pace than other similar vehicles.[5]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Subaru. "WRX."
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "Subaru WRX."
  3. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  5. Car Edge. "Subaru WRX Depreciation."
