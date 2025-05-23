Subaru WRX Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Subaru WRX drivers pay an average of $123 per month for liability-only coverage and $231 per month for a full-coverage policy, according to Insurify data. This four-door all-wheel drive (AWD) sporty car offers a high-performance driving experience with 271 horsepower and comes in manual and automatic transmissions.[1]
Generally, drivers pay more to insure a Subaru WRX than other Subarus. This guide explores what you need to know about finding affordable car insurance for your Subaru WRX.
Quick Facts
The MSRP for a Subaru WRX starts at $37,750.
Mile Auto offers the most affordable rates for WRX owners.
The 2019 WRX is the cheapest edition to insure.
Cost of Subaru WRX insurance by model year
Many vehicle-specific factors affect how much your insurance costs. The age of your vehicle is one of many factors insurance companies consider when determining premiums. After all, vehicle age affects which safety features are included, the safety ratings, and the vehicle’s current value.
Beyond the model year, different trim levels may come with different insurance costs. For example, expect a more expensive vehicle model to lead to higher insurance costs.
According to Insurify data, the 2019 model is the cheapest Subaru WRX to insure at an average of $133 per month. The table below highlights the average monthly costs across different model years.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2025
$178
2024
$173
2023
$154
2022
$141
2021
$141
2020
$139
2019
$133
2018
$144
2017
$161
2016
$141
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2025 Subaru WRX comes with a starting MSRP of $35,750, which is fairly affordable compared to other similar sporty cars. Editions with higher trim levels range from $40,000 to $45,000.
The 2025 WRX comes in manual and automatic transmission. On average, it costs $178 per month to insure this model year, making it the most expensive option on this list.
The 2024 Subaru WRX has an average current value of $33,855.[2] It costs an average of $173 per month to insure this model year.
The table below shows average full-coverage policy costs for this model across various insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$111
State Farm
$134
Allstate
$149
GEICO
$165
American Family
$171
Progressive
$176
Nationwide
$205
Travelers
$216
Farmers
$260
Liberty Mutual
$283
It costs an average of $154 per month to insure a 2023 Subaru WRX, which has an average value of $31,625.
The table below shows average full-coverage policy costs for this model across insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$100
State Farm
$121
Allstate
$135
GEICO
$149
American Family
$155
Progressive
$159
Nationwide
$185
Travelers
$195
Farmers
$235
Liberty Mutual
$255
The 2022 Subaru WRX has a current value of $24,128 and costs an average of $141 per month to insure.
The table below shows the average full-coverage insurance costs across insurers for this model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$104
State Farm
$125
Allstate
$140
GEICO
$154
American Family
$161
Progressive
$165
Nationwide
$192
Travelers
$202
Farmers
$244
Liberty Mutual
$265
With an MSRP of $22,167, the 2021 Subaru WRX costs an average of $141 per month to insure.
The table below breaks down average full-coverage costs for this model year from top insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$101
State Farm
$122
Allstate
$136
GEICO
$150
American Family
$156
Progressive
$160
Nationwide
$187
Travelers
$197
Farmers
$237
Liberty Mutual
$257
The 2020 Subaru WRX has an MSRP of $20,265 and costs an average of $139 per month to insure.
The table below displays the average full-coverage insurance costs by company for this model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$104
State Farm
$125
Allstate
$140
GEICO
$154
American Family
$161
Progressive
$165
Nationwide
$192
Farmers
$244
Travelers
$202
Liberty Mutual
$265
The 2019 Subaru WRX costs an average of $133 per month to insure, making it the most affordable model year to afford in this list. Its current MSRP is $15,960.
The table below highlights the average full-coverage insurance costs for the 2019 model.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$116
State Farm
$139
Allstate
$156
GEICO
$172
American Family
$179
Progressive
$183
Nationwide
$214
Travelers
$225
Farmers
$272
Liberty Mutual
$295
The 2018 Subaru WRX has a current price of $14,903. On average, it costs $144 per month to insure this model year.
The table below explores average full-coverage rates from top insurance companies for this model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$117
State Farm
$140
Allstate
$156
GEICO
$173
American Family
$180
Progressive
$184
Nationwide
$215
Travelers
$226
Farmers
$273
Liberty Mutual
$296
The 2017 Subaru WRX costs an average of $161 per month to insure. It has an MSRP of $14,379.
The table below includes the average monthly full-coverage car insurance rates for this vehicle across different companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$126
State Farm
$151
Allstate
$169
GEICO
$187
American Family
$194
Progressive
$199
Nationwide
$232
Travelers
$245
Farmers
$295
Liberty Mutual
$320
The 2016 Subaru WRX has a current MSRP of $14,141. On average, it costs $141 per month to insure.
The table below highlights average auto insurance premiums for full coverage across various companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$128
State Farm
$154
Allstate
$172
GEICO
$190
American Family
$198
Progressive
$203
Nationwide
$236
Travelers
$249
Farmers
$301
Liberty Mutual
$326
Average cost of Subaru insurance by state
Location has a big effect on your car insurance premiums, with drivers in some U.S. states paying significantly more for car insurance. For auto insurance companies, location is connected to risk and various state laws, which can each affect your premiums.[3]
Even drivers in different ZIP codes within the same state can face vastly different insurance premiums. For example, drivers in a ZIP code with high population density might pay more for car insurance due to higher accident risk.
Of course, location isn’t the only factor.Insurers also consider your driving profile, driving history, your insurance history, and more when determining rates.
The following table shows how the average costs to insure a Subaru vary by state. Data isn’t available for Alaska and Hawaii.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$119
Arizona
$145
Arkansas
$214
California
$201
Colorado
$183
Connecticut
$279
Delaware
$205
Florida
$192
Georgia
$208
Idaho
$104
Illinois
$142
Indiana
$120
Iowa
$101
Kansas
$137
Kentucky
$181
Louisiana
$185
Maine
$125
Maryland
$282
Massachusetts
$148
Michigan
$231
Minnesota
$163
Mississippi
$173
Missouri
$161
Montana
$138
Nebraska
$146
Nevada
$234
New Hampshire
$94
New Jersey
$148
New Mexico
$132
New York
$393
North Carolina
$78
North Dakota
$114
Ohio
$108
Oklahoma
$148
Oregon
$134
Pennsylvania
$144
Rhode Island
$123
South Carolina
$225
South Dakota
$108
Tennessee
$125
Texas
$197
Utah
$153
Virginia
$126
Vermont
$160
Washington
$133
District of Columbia
$287
Wisconsin
$131
West Virginia
$110
Wyoming
$99
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Subaru WRX
When selecting an insurance policy for your Subaru WRX, getting the right coverage matters. As you explore your coverage options, keep the following coverage types in mind:[4]
Liability coverage
Most states require drivers to carry a minimum amount of bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage. In order to legally drive, you’ll need to buy a policy with at least the minimum amount of coverage. For some drivers, it’s appropriate to buy additional coverage.
While a minimum-coverage policy is typically the most affordable option, opting for more robust coverage levels could better protect your wallet in the long run. Depending on your situation, paying the full-coverage rate could be worth it.
In order to keep your insurance costs as low as possible, comparison shop to find car insurance quotes across different companies. Additionally, find out if you qualify for any discounts and consider raising your deductible to lock in a lower premium.
Subaru WRX car insurance FAQs
The following answers may help answer your remaining questions about car insurance for a Subaru WRX.
USAA and GEICO offer the cheapest rates for WRXs at $188 and $140 for full coverage, respectively.
Not really. A Subaru WRX costs an average of $2,124 per year to insure. This is slightly lower than the average annual cost across all drivers and vehicles for a full-coverage policy of $2,313.
A Subaru WRX costs an average of $177 per month to insure. A state-minimum coverage policy costs about $123, and a full-coverage policy costs an average of $231.
Like all vehicles, the Subaru WRX depreciates in value over time. But it tends to depreciate at a slower pace than other similar vehicles.[5]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Sarah has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.
