Mini Cooper Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Mini Cooper car insurance averages between $88 and $218 per month for full coverage, depending on the insurer you choose.

Updated

Mini Coopers boast relatively low insurance costs compared to other popular car models, with an average of just $132 per month. That’s 13% below the average car insurance cost nationwide.

Mini Cooper Coupes can have even more affordable insurance rates, averaging $90 and $169 per month, respectively.

If you’re considering buying a Mini Cooper, here’s what you might pay for insurance based on the model year, insurance company, and other factors.

Quick Facts

  • Liability-only coverage for a Mini Cooper costs an average of $92 per month.

  • Recent Mini Cooper models are often more affordable to insure than older models.

  • The cheapest insurer for Mini Cooper insurance is USAA.

Cost of Mini Cooper insurance by model year

The exact cost of Mini Cooper car insurance varies by model year and insurance company. Currently, the cheapest insurer for Mini Cooper car insurance is USAA, with an average of $88 per month for full coverage. This is lower than the overall average across all insurers of $173 per month.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
2025$149
2024$131
2023$143
2022$168
2021$148
2020$166
2019$153
2018$153
2017$162
2016$151
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  The latest Mini Cooper model year is the 2025, which has an MSRP of $28,950. Here are the average Mini Cooper insurance premiums by company for 2025 models. All rates are for full-coverage policies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$115
    State Farm$138
    Allstate$154
    GEICO$170
    American Family$177
    Progressive$182
    Nationwide$212
    Travelers$223
    Farmers$269
    Liberty Mutual$292
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  The 2024 Mini Cooper has an MSRP of $26,795 and has average monthly insurance premiums that are higher than the 2025 model.[1] The average premium by insurance company is listed below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$140
    State Farm$167
    Allstate$187
    GEICO$206
    American Family$215
    Progressive$220
    Nationwide$257
    Travelers$271
    Farmers$326
    Liberty Mutual$354
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  When new, the 2023 Mini Cooper had an MSRP of $23,750.[2] Average insurance rates for it are lower than those for newer models. Look below to see the average 2023 Mini Cooper premium for various popular insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$98
    State Farm$117
    Allstate$131
    GEICO$144
    American Family$150
    Progressive$154
    Nationwide$179
    Travelers$189
    Farmers$228
    Liberty Mutual$248
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  The 2022 Mini Cooper had an MSRP of $23,750 when new, and monthly average insurance premiums are slightly higher than the 2023 model rates. That said, rates are lower than even more recent models.[3]

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$99
    State Farm$118
    Allstate$132
    GEICO$146
    American Family$152
    Progressive$156
    Nationwide$181
    Travelers$191
    Farmers$230
    Liberty Mutual$250
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
    Good to Know

    The 2022 Mini Cooper scored “good” in five safety categories during the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s review of 2022 model year vehicles. But if you regularly transport children in car seats, the 2022 Mini might not be the car for you. The IIHS scored its child restraints "marginal" for ease of use.

  The 2021 Mini Cooper had an MSRP of $23,250, and insurance rates for this model are higher than for the 2022 model.[4] Here, you can see the average Mini Cooper insurance premium for various insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$110
    State Farm$132
    Allstate$147
    GEICO$163
    American Family$169
    Progressive$174
    Nationwide$202
    Travelers$213
    Farmers$257
    Liberty Mutual$279
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  The 2020 Mini Cooper had an MSRP of $24,250, and average insurance rates are slightly more expensive than those for the 2021 model.[5]

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$102
    State Farm$122
    Allstate$136
    GEICO$150
    American Family$156
    Progressive$160
    Nationwide$187
    Travelers$197
    Farmers$238
    Liberty Mutual$258
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  When new, the 2019 Mini Cooper had an MSRP of $23,750.[6] The average 2019 Mini Cooper insurance premiums for various insurance companies are listed below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$91
    State Farm$109
    Allstate$121
    GEICO$134
    American Family$139
    Progressive$143
    Nationwide$167
    Travelers$176
    Farmers$212
    Liberty Mutual$230
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  While the 2018 Mini Cooper had an MSRP of $22,450, lower than today's pricing, you'll actually pay similar rates for this model's insurance compared to the 2025 Mini.[7] See average 2018 Mini Cooper insurance premiums from popular insurers below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$112
    State Farm$134
    Allstate$149
    GEICO$165
    American Family$172
    Progressive$176
    Nationwide$205
    Travelers$216
    Farmers$261
    Liberty Mutual$283
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  The 2017 Mini Cooper had an MSRP of $23,050.[8] This chart shows the average premiums by insurer for this vehicle.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$92
    State Farm$110
    Allstate$123
    GEICO$136
    American Family$142
    Progressive$145
    Nationwide$169
    Travelers$178
    Farmers$215
    Liberty Mutual$234
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  In 2016, you could expect an MSRP of $22,800 for the most current model of Mini Cooper.[9] Here are the average full-coverage premiums, by insurer, for that year's model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$95
    State Farm$113
    Allstate$127
    GEICO$140
    American Family$146
    Progressive$149
    Nationwide$174
    Travelers$183
    Farmers$221
    Liberty Mutual$240
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Mini Cooper insurance by state

The cost of insurance for a Mini Cooper also varies by your location. The state with the lowest Mini Cooper premiums is North Carolina, while the highest premiums are found in New York. You can find a state-by-state comparison below.

Rate data isn’t available for Alaska and Hawaii.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$125
Arizona$153
Arkansas$226
California$212
Colorado$194
Connecticut$295
Delaware$217
Florida$203
Georgia$220
Idaho$110
Illinois$150
Indiana$127
Iowa$107
Kansas$145
Kentucky$191
Louisiana$195
Maine$133
Maryland$298
Massachusetts$157
Michigan$244
Minnesota$172
Missouri$170
Mississippi$183
Montana$146
Nebraska$154
Nevada$247
New Hampshire$99
New Jersey$157
New Mexico$140
New York$415
North Carolina$82
North Dakota$121
Ohio$114
Oklahoma$157
Oregon$142
Pennsylvania$152
Rhode Island$130
South Carolina$238
South Dakota$114
Tennessee$132
Texas$208
Utah$161
Virginia$169
Vermont$134
Washington$141
District of Columbia$303
Wisconsin$117
West Virginia$138
Wyoming$105

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Mini Cooper 

You can choose from many types of insurance coverage for your Mini Cooper. You typically only need liability insurance, but if you’re looking for comprehensive protection, full coverage may be the way to go.

Generally, full coverage includes the following:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Liability coverage

    Liability coverage includes bodily injury liability and property liability. It covers you if someone is hurt or you damage a vehicle or other property in an accident you cause.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers the costs to repair your vehicle if it’s damaged in something other than a collision, such as getting hit by a tree or damaged by hail.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance is for when you’re in a collision with another vehicle or object. It covers the costs to repair your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments/personal injury protection coverage

    Personal injury protection can pay for medical bills and funeral costs if you or passengers are injured in an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps with the costs if you’re hit by an uninsured driver or a driver with not enough coverage to pay the full repair bill.

Mini Cooper car insurance FAQs

Getting the right insurance coverage for your Mini Cooper is important. Use the frequently asked questions below to learn more about insuring your Mini and how much you might pay for coverage.

  • USAA currently has the lowest insurance premiums for Mini Cooper vehicles, though this company is only for military members and their families. If this isn’t you, the next cheapest choice is generally State Farm.

    Keep in mind that the cheapest insurer for you will depend on your own unique circumstances. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from several insurers before choosing a policy.

  • Not really. Mini Coopers are generally less expensive to insure than many other car models. The average insurance premium is $132 per month, 90% of the average national premium.

  • The average cost of Mini Cooper insurance is $132 per month. For liability insurance, it’s $92 per month. For full coverage, it’s $173.

  • Mini Coopers rate as above average in dependability, according to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. They rank just above Kias and Hondas.[10]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "Used 2024 Mini Hardtop."
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "Used 2023 Mini Hardtop."
  3. Kelley Blue Book. "Used 2022 Mini Hardtop."
  4. Kelley Blue Book. "Used 2021 Mini Hardtop."
  5. Kelley Blue Book. "Used 2020 Mini Hardtop."
  6. Kelley Blue Book. "Used 2019 Mini Hardtop."
  7. Kelley Blue Book. "Used 2018 Mini Hardtop."
  8. Kelley Blue Book. "Used 2017 MINI Hardtop."
  9. Kelley Blue Book. "Used 2016 MINI Hardtop."
  10. J.D. Power. "Vehicle Dependability Still Suffering Due to Pandemic Aftershocks, J.D. Power Finds."
