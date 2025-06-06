Home>Car Insurance>Infiniti

Infiniti Q50 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Insuring an Infiniti Q50 costs an average of $282 per month for full coverage, though your rate may vary depending on many factors.

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. Hes covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Infiniti discontinued the Q50 in 2024, but the Q50 may still be worth a look — especially if you’re looking for a used luxury sedan. Even the entry-level model has a turbocharged V-6 engine, and Kelley Blue Book mentions the car has a “decent amount” of standard equipment.[1]

That said, it costs an average of $150 per month to insure a Q50 with basic liability coverage and $282 for full coverage, which is high compared to similar models. Your rate depends on your Q50’s age and coverage levels, as well as your driving record, ZIP code, age and gender, and other factors. 

If you’re considering buying an Infiniti Q50 or want to compare rates, here’s what you need to know.

Quick Facts

  • The Infiniti Q50 is relatively expensive to insure, even if you have an older model.

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer some of the cheapest average insurance rates for Q50 owners.

  • The average lifespan of an Infiniti Q50 is just less than 14 years.

Cost of Infiniti Q50 insurance by model year

Insurance companies consider the cost of repairing or replacing your vehicle when determining rates, so older models may be cheaper to insure than newer ones.[2] But that’s not always the case.

Here’s a look at the average rates for different Q50 models from 2016 to 2024.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
2024$326$173
2023$285$152
2022$321$170
2021$310$165
2020$263$140
2019$281$149
2018$307$163
2017$277$147
2016$263$140
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for the 2024 Infiniti Q50 was $44,200.[3] As the most recent model, it’s also the most expensive to insure. But you may be able to save if you shop around strategically.

    Below, you’ll find the average monthly rates of the cheapest insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$163$85
    State Farm$196$100
    Allstate$218$111
    GEICO$241$125
    American Family$251$128
    Progressive$258$183
    Nationwide$300$157
  • The 2023 Infiniti Q50 had a starting MSRP of $43,800, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB).[4] Here’s a look at the average full-coverage and liability-only rates from some of the best insurance companies, according to Insurify data.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$143$74
    State Farm$171$88
    Allstate$191$97
    GEICO$211$109
    American Family$219$112
    Progressive$225$161
  • When the 2022 Infiniti Q50 was released, its MSRP was $43,125. But its insurance costs aren’t much different from those of the newest model.

    The table below shows some of the cheapest insurance companies for the 2022 Q50 and their average rates.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$161$83
    State Farm$193$99
    Allstate$215$109
    GEICO$238$122
    American Family$247$126
    Progressive$254$180
  • The 2021 Infiniti Q50’s base price was $37,725, but compared to the 2022 model, it’s not much cheaper to insure. The following table shows some of the cheapest average rates to help you maximize your savings.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$155$81
    State Farm$186$96
    Allstate$208$106
    GEICO$229$119
    American Family$239$122
    Progressive$245$175
  • The 2020 Infiniti Q50 had a base-price MSRP of $37,425, according to KBB. While that’s not much less than the 2021 model, its insurance costs are significantly lower. In fact, it’s tied for the cheapest model on our list to insure.

    Below are average full-coverage and liability-only rates from top insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$132$69
    State Farm$158$81
    Allstate$176$90
    GEICO$195$101
    American Family$203$104
    Progressive$208$148
  • The 2019 Infiniti Q50’s base-price MSRP was $36,675. Interestingly, though, it’s more expensive to insure than the 2020 model. Here are some of the cheapest average rates, according to Insurify data.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$141$73
    State Farm$169$86
    Allstate$188$95
    GEICO$208$107
    American Family$216$110
    Progressive$222$158
  • The 2018 Infiniti Q50 had a starting MSRP of $36,195 upon release. The table below shows average rates for full coverage and liability only from the cheapest insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$154$80
    State Farm$184$95
    Allstate$206$104
    GEICO$227$117
    American Family$236$121
    Progressive$243$173
  • The 2017 Infiniti Q50’s base-model MSRP was $35,945. While the average insurance premium for the 2017 Q50 is lower than for the 2018 Q50, it’s still not as low as for the 2020 model. The table below shows some of the cheapest rates from various insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$139$72
    State Farm$166$85
    Allstate$186$94
    GEICO$205$106
    American Family$213$109
    Progressive$219$156
  • The 2016 Q50 had an MSRP of $35,855 for its base model, and its average insurance costs are the same as those of the 2020 model. Below are average prices for full coverage and liability only from some of the cheapest insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$132$69
    State Farm$158$81
    Allstate$176$90
    GEICO$195$101
    American Family$203$104
    Progressive$208$148
Average cost of Infiniti insurance by state

Where you live affects your car insurance premium significantly, since every area has a different rate of collisions, vandalism, theft, and other factors insurers consider.[2]

The average monthly rates to insure the Infiniti Q50 in each state are shown below. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$171
Arkansas$308
Arizona$209
California$290
Colorado$264
Connecticut$402
Delaware$296
Florida$276
Georgia$300
Iowa$146
Idaho$150
Illinois$204
Indiana$174
Kansas$198
Kentucky$260
Louisiana$267
Massachusetts$214
Maryland$407
Maine$181
Michigan$333
Minnesota$235
Missouri$232
Mississippi$249
Montana$199
North Carolina$113
North Dakota$165
Nebraska$210
New Hampshire$136
New Jersey$214
New Mexico$191
Nevada$338
New York$566
Ohio$155
Oklahoma$214
Oregon$193
Pennsylvania$208
Rhode Island$177
South Carolina$324
South Dakota$155
Tennessee$180
Texas$284
Utah$220
Virginia$231
Vermont$182
Washington$192
District of Columbia$413
Wisconsin$159
West Virginia$188
Wyoming$143

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Infiniti Q50

Whether you have an accident, a cracked windshield, or a stolen vehicle, you’ll want to make sure you have enough coverage to avoid a financial disaster.[5] As you consider your budget and insurance needs, keep the following coverage options in mind:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Every U.S. state except New Hampshire requires liability insurance. It covers the other driver’s injuries and any property damage you cause in a collision. While you can get by with your state’s minimum coverage requirement, experts generally recommend maintaining at least $100,000 in coverage for bodily injuries per person, $300,000 per accident, and $100,000 in property damage coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Collision coverage

    Lenders require collision coverage, but you may not need it if you own your car outright and can afford to pay for repairs out of pocket. Collision insurance pays to repair your vehicle after a collision with another vehicle or object. Although your car’s value influences your premium, you may be able to save by raising your deductible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision damage to your vehicle, such as theft, fire, vandalism, natural disasters, and other perils. Lenders require it, but you may drop it once you pay off your car or its value decreases. As with collision coverage, you can adjust your deductible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Other required coverages

    In addition to liability coverage, some states also require other forms of car insurance, such as personal injury protection, medical payments coverage, or uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. Check with your insurer or your state’s insurance division to learn what’s required.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    Optional add-ons

    Depending on the insurer, you can also choose from a range of optional coverages, such as rental car reimbursement, accident forgiveness, and roadside assistance.

Infiniti Q50 car insurance FAQs

Below are some common questions and answers about Infiniti Q50 car insurance.

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate all offer cheap average rates for the Infiniti Q50. Remember that your rate will depend on your driving record and other factors unique to you. For this reason, it’s a good idea to shop around and compare coverage each time your policy is up for renewal to ensure you get the best rate.

  • Yes. The Infiniti Q50 tends to be more expensive to insure compared to other vehicles, including similar luxury sedans.

  • Insuring an Infinity Q50 costs an average of $282 per month for full coverage and $150 for liability-only coverage. But your rate can vary depending on your Infiniti Q50’s age, the coverage you choose, and other factors.

  • The Infiniti Q50’s average life expectancy is 152,658 miles, or 13.8 years, according to iSeeCars. But proper maintenance and safe driving may allow you to extend your car’s lifespan.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "2024 INFINITI Q50 Review."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Car and Driver. "2024 Infiniti Q50."
  4. Kelley Blue Book. "Used 2023 INFINITI Q50."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "How much auto coverage do I need?."
