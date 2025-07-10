Home>Car Insurance

Hyundai Elantra Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

The Hyundai Elantra is a popular choice for drivers who prefer smaller sedans, but insurance premiums tend to be slightly higher than the national average.

  • Licensed Realtor with 10+ years in personal finance content

  • Contributor to Nasdaq and USA Today

Daria is a licensed Realtor and resort property manager specializing in personal finance, real estate, and insurance topics. In her spare time, she practices photography.

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Updated

The Hyundai Elantra offers impressive gas mileage, plenty of safety features, and a low base price, making it one of the most popular small sedans on the market.[1] But drivers pay an average insurance premium of $115 per month for liability-only coverage and $216 for full coverage, making the Elantra slightly more expensive to insure than other compact models.

Auto insurance rates vary widely from one insurance company to the next, so the average insurance premium isn’t necessarily the amount you’ll pay. Keep reading to learn how much it costs to insure an Elantra, and find out how to compare rates to get the best price.

Quick Facts

  • The average insurance quote for a Hyundai Elantra is $165 per month.

  • USAA offers the cheapest Elantra insurance on average, followed by State Farm and Allstate.

  • North Carolina has the cheapest average insurance rates for Elantras, and New York’s rates are the highest.

Cost of Hyundai Elantra Insurance by model year

Insuring a car costs an average of $150 per month, based on Insurify’s proprietary data. The average monthly Hyundai Elantra rate ranges from $166 for a 2016 model to $214 for a 2025 model.

USAA has the cheapest insurance rates overall for Elantras, averaging $53 per month for liability-only coverage and $110 per month for full coverage.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
2025$279$148
2024$269$143
2023$268$142
2022$257$136
2021$244$130
2020$238$126
2019$233$124
2018$227$121
2017$222$118
2016$217$115
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2025 Hyundai Elantra has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) ranging from $22,125 to $28,975. The following table lists a selection of insurance companies and their average monthly Elantra quotes.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$140$73
    State Farm$167$86
    Allstate$187$95
    GEICO$206$107
    American Family$215$110
    Progressive$220$157
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • When released in 2024, the Elantra’s starting MSRP was $22,740, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). In the table below, you can see monthly rates from different companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$135$70
    State Farm$161$83
    Allstate$180$91
    GEICO$199$103
    American Family$207$106
    Progressive$213$152
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The base-price MSRP for the 2023 Hyundai Elantra was $22,065. The following table shows average monthly rates from several insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$134$70
    State Farm$161$82
    Allstate$180$91
    GEICO$198$102
    American Family$206$105
    Progressive$212$151
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2022 Elantra had a starting MSRP of $21,295. Insurance rates for that model year appear in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$129$67
    State Farm$154$79
    Allstate$172$87
    GEICO$190$98
    American Family$198$101
    Progressive$203$144
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2021, the Elantra’s base MSRP was $20,665, according to KBB. See the table below for a comparison of average monthly quotes from several of the best insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$122$64
    State Farm$146$75
    Allstate$163$83
    GEICO$181$94
    American Family$188$96
    Progressive$193$138
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The Elantra’s base MSRP in 2020 was $20,295. The following table shows average monthly quotes for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$119$62
    State Farm$143$73
    Allstate$159$81
    GEICO$176$91
    American Family$183$93
    Progressive$188$134
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2019 Hyundai Elantra had a base MSRP of $19,130. Below are average monthly insurance rates from several companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$117$61
    State Farm$140$72
    Allstate$146$79
    GEICO$172$89
    American Family$179$92
    Progressive$184$131
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2018, the Hyundai Elantra’s base price was $18,835. The following table shows average monthly insurance rates for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$114$59
    State Farm$136$70
    Allstate$152$77
    GEICO$168$87
    American Family$175$90
    Progressive$179$128
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2017 Hyundai Elantra had a starting MSRP of $18,985. Average monthly insurance costs from several companies appear in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$111$58
    State Farm$133$68
    Allstate$149$76
    GEICO$164$85
    American Family$171$87
    Progressive$175$125
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • When new, the 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE had a starting MSRP of $19,085. The following table shows average monthly insurance rates for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$109$56
    State Farm$130$67
    Allstate$145$74
    GEICO$161$83
    American Family$167$85
    Progressive$171$122
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Hyundai insurance by state

Where you live significantly affects how much you’ll pay for auto insurance.[2] The map below shows average monthly premiums for all Hyundai models by state, from $96 in North Carolina to $483 in New York. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$146
Arizona$178
Arkansas$263
California$247
Colorado$225
Connecticut$343
Delaware$252
Florida$236
Georgia$255
Idaho$128
Illinois$174
Indiana$148
Iowa$124
Kansas$169
Kentucky$222
Louisiana$227
Maine$154
Maryland$347
Massachusetts$182
Michigan$284
Minnesota$200
Mississippi$213
Missouri$198
Montana$170
Nebraska$179
Nevada$288
New Hampshire$116
New Jersey$182
New Mexico$163
New York$483
North Carolina$96
North Dakota$141
Ohio$132
Oklahoma$182
Oregon$165
Pennsylvania$177
Rhode Island$151
South Carolina$276
South Dakota$132
Tennessee$153
Texas$242
Utah$188
Vermont$155
Virginia$197
Washington$164
District of Columbia$352
West Virginia$161
Wisconsin$136
Wyoming$122

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Hyundai Elantra

Insurance is about managing risk and protecting yourself financially. Consider the following coverage options for your Hyundai Elantra:[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Liability insurance covers bodily injuries or property damage you cause to others while driving. Nearly every U.S. state requires drivers to have liability insurance, but many experts recommend buying more than state-minimum coverage limits to protect your assets.[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damage to your car caused by non-collision events, such as theft, vandalism, fire, or storms. When choosing your deductible, consider how much you can afford out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your car if you collide with another vehicle or hit an object, such as a tree or building. If you finance your car, your lender will typically require full coverage, which includes comprehensive and collision. If your car isn’t worth much, or you can afford to replace it, you may decide you don’t need full coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/edb628e3ac/insurify-icons-auto-blue-96x96_013-family.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Personal injury protection, or PIP, pays for medical expenses if you’re hurt in a car accident, regardless of who’s at fault. If you live in a no-fault state, PIP coverage is likely mandatory. It also covers lost wages, household services, and funeral costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/6a92eb6099/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage pays for your damages if an uninsured driver — or one without adequate coverage — hits you.

Hyundai Elantra car insurance FAQs

Hyundai Elantra insurance tends to be slightly higher than the national average. Answers to the following frequently asked questions can provide more information as you shop for a policy.

  • USAA has the cheapest rates for a Hyundai Elantra. Full coverage averages $110 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $53. But USAA is available only to military members, veterans, and their families. State Farm and Allstate are also good options for cheap Elantra insurance.

  • Insuring a Hyundai Elantra is slightly more expensive than the national average, with full coverage costing $216 per month and liability-only coverage averaging $115. For comparison, the national average is $193 per month for full coverage and $107 for liability-only coverage.

  • Some insurers won’t insure Hyundais manufactured between 2011 and 2022 because they were vulnerable to theft. Certain features made them easy to hotwire. The company has since offered free anti-theft software upgrades and steering-wheel locks for affected vehicles.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "25 Most Popular Sedans."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto Insurance Basics."
  4. Insurance Information institute. "How much auto coverage do I need?."
Daria Uhlig is a freelance writer and editor with over a decade of experience creating personal finance content. Her work appears on USA Today, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, GOBankingRates and AOL. As a licensed Realtor and resort property manager, she specializes in real estate topics, including landlord, homeowners and renters insurance. In her spare time, Daria can be found photographing people and places on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Daria has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

