Home>Car Insurance

Hummer EV Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Hummer EV drivers pay an average of $2,676 annually for car insurance.

Aly J. Yale
Written byAly J. Yale
Aly J. Yale
Aly J. Yale

  • National Association of Real Estate Editors member

  • Bylines include Forbes, Bankrate, and CBS News

Aly is a reporter specializing in real estate, mortgages, and personal finance. You can find her work in Hearst newspapers and numerous financial publications.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

GMC Hummer EV insurance averages $158 per month for liability-only coverage and $288 for full coverage. Compared to the national average of $193 per month for full coverage and $107 for liability-only coverage, Hummer EV insurance rates are roughly 48% higher.

The Hummer EV line is a relatively recent addition to the electric vehicle (EV) market. GMC introduced the Hummer EV truck in 2021, followed by the Hummer EV SUV in 2023. Since then, EVs continue to grow in popularity, with GMC reporting sales of more than 32,000 electric vehicles in the third quarter of 2024.[1]

Pricewise, the Hummer EV is more expensive than its competitors. The Rivian R1T, for example, has a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $69,900, while the Hummer EV’s starting MSRP is $99,045.

If you’re considering buying a Hummer EV or want to compare rates, here’s what you need to know.

Quick Facts

  • Hummer EV drivers pay an average of $223 per month for car insurance.

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate have the cheapest average Hummer insurance rates.

  • Hummer EV insurance costs vary by model year, insurer, driver profile, and coverage levels.

Cost of Hummer EV insurance by model year

GMC launched the Hummer EV truck in 2021 and the EV SUV in 2023.

While Hummer EV insurance averages $223 per month, USAA, State Farm, and Allstate have the cheapest insurance rates on average for this vehicle. The table below shows average monthly quotes by model year.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
2026$316$170
2025$292$158
2024$282$152
2023$281$152
2022$269$145
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Car Insurance for Your Hummer EV

Insurify partners with 120+ top insurers for real-time quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

  • The 2026 Hummer EV is scheduled for release in late summer 2025, with Car and Driver estimating its MSRP between $100,000 and $120,000. A full-coverage policy for the 2026 model will cost an average of $316 per month, and a liability-only policy will cost about $170.

    The following table displays average monthly quotes from several of the best insurance companies, according to Insurify data.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$158$83
    State Farm$190$99
    Allstate$212$109
    GEICO$234$122
    American Family$243$126
    Progressive$250$180
    Nationwide$291$155
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2025 Hummer EV pickup and SUV models have a starting MSRP of $99,045, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB).[2] [3] Full coverage costs an average of $292 per month, and a liability-only policy averages $158.

    The table below shows average monthly quotes for this model year from several of the cheapest insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$146$77
    State Farm$175$92
    Allstate$196$101
    GEICO$216$114
    American Family$225$117
    Progressive$231$167
    Nationwide$269$144
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2024 Hummer EV SUV’s base MSRP was $80,395, according to KBB, and the EV pickup truck had a starting MSRP of $98,845, according to KBB. Full coverage costs an average of $282 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $152.

    Average monthly quotes for the 2024 Hummer EV appear in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$141$74
    State Farm$169$88
    Allstate$189$97
    GEICO$209$109
    American Family$217$112
    Progressive$223$161
    Nationwide$259$138
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2023 Hummer EV pickup truck’s MSRP ranged between $100,395 and $113,290, and the EV SUV had a starting base MSRP of $86,645. The table below shows average monthly quotes from the cheapest companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$141$74
    State Farm$169$88
    Allstate$188$97
    GEICO$208$109
    American Family$216$112
    Progressive$222$161
    Nationwide$259$138
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2022 Hummer EV pickup had a starting MSRP of $110,295 and boasts an estimated 329 miles per charge. Full-coverage and liability-only rates from the cheapest insurers appear in the following table.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$135$71
    State Farm$161$84
    Allstate$188$97
    GEICO$199$104
    American Family$207$107
    Progressive$213$154
    Nationwide$247$132
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2021 Hummer EV was the first model released and had a starting MSRP of $110,295. Average monthly quotes for the 2021 Hummer EV aren’t included due to insufficient data.

Average cost of Hummer insurance by state

Car insurance rates vary by company and location.[4] The cheapest state to insure a Hummer in is North Carolina, with an average monthly premium of $76.

The map below highlights average Hummer insurance premiums across all models by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to insufficient data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$115
Arizona$141
Arkansas$208
California$195
Colorado$178
Connecticut$271
Delaware$199
Florida$186
Georgia$202
Idaho$101
Illinois$138
Indiana$117
Iowa$98
Kansas$133
Kentucky$175
Louisiana$180
Maine$122
Maryland$274
Massachusetts$144
Michigan$224
Minnesota$158
Mississippi$168
Missouri$157
Montana$134
Nebraska$142
Nevada$227
New Hampshire$91
New Jersey$144
New Mexico$128
New York$381
North Carolina$76
North Dakota$111
Ohio$105
Oklahoma$144
Oregon$130
Pennsylvania$140
Rhode Island$119
South Carolina$218
South Dakota$105
Tennessee$121
Texas$191
Utah$148
Vermont$123
Virginia$156
Washington$129
District of Columbia$278
West Virginia$127
Wisconsin$107
Wyoming$96

Compare Hummer EV Car Insurance Quotes

Check quotes from 120+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Hummer EV

When it comes to car insurance, you have several coverage options to choose from.[5] For example, if you finance your car, your lender will likely require you to have comprehensive and collision insurance. Beyond that, your choices depend on your needs, budget, and the risks you face based on where you live and your driving habits.

Consider the following coverages to protect you and your Hummer:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/db598219e3/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Liability coverage

    Nearly every state requires drivers to have liability insurance. This coverage includes bodily injury liability, which pays for injuries you cause to another driver or their passengers, and property damage liability, which covers damage to another person’s vehicle or property. Most experts recommend buying more than the state-required minimum liability coverage to protect yourself financially.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays to repair your car after a non-collision event, like hail, fire, vandalism, theft, or damage from a falling object. It may also cover the cost of repairing a cracked windshield.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair your car after an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments

    Medical payments coverage helps with your and your passengers’ medical expenses after a car accident, regardless of fault. It can also cover funeral costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/6e8574d854/insurify-icons-auto-gold-96x96_013-family.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP)

    PIP coverage pays for your and your passengers’ medical expenses, lost wages, and essential services (such as child care or house cleaning) while you recover.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist

    Uninsured motorist coverage helps pay for your injuries and car repairs if a driver who doesn’t have insurance (or is underinsured) hits you.

Hummer EV car insurance FAQs

Many factors influence your Hummer EV car insurance premium. Answers to the following frequently asked questions can provide additional information.

  • The cheapest company for Hummer EV insurance is USAA, with full coverage averaging $113 per month and liability-only coverage costing about $60. But USAA is available only to military members and their families. State Farm also has cheap Hummer EV insurance, averaging $136 per month for full coverage and $71 for liability-only coverage.

  • Yes. Insuring a Hummer EV averages $2,676 per year. This is about 48% higher than the national average cost of insurance in the U.S., which is $1,801.

  • It costs $223 per month, on average, to insure a Hummer EV. Full-coverage insurance averages $288 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $158.

  • Insurance premiums for EVs are typically more expensive than for non-electric models. For comparison, the Hummer H2’s overall insurance premium averages $138 per month, and the Hummer H3’s average monthly premium is $112. Tesla premiums average $220 per month, which is comparable to the Hummer EV’s average insurance costs.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. GM News. "GM surges past 300,000 EVs sold in the U.S.."
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "2025 GMC HUMMER EV SUV."
  3. Kelley Blue Book. "2025 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup Overview."
  4. Insurance Informatiom institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto Insurance Basics."
Aly J. Yale
Aly J. Yale

Aly J. Yale is a freelance writer and reporter covering real estate, mortgages, and personal finance. Her work has been published in Forbes, Business Insider, Money, CBS News, US News & World Report, and The Miami Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in radio-TV-film and news-editorial journalism from the Bob Schieffer College of Communication at TCU and is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Aly has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.

Learn More
linkedin
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky HelzerEditor
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate