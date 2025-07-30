Home>Car Insurance>Chevrolet

Chevrolet Bolt Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Chevy Bolt drivers pay an average of $151 per month for car insurance.

Updated

The average cost to insure a Chevrolet Bolt is $104 per month for liability coverage and $197 for full coverage. Chevy Bolt insurance rates are similar to those of comparable electric vehicles (EVs), like the Nissan Leaf, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia Niro.

Chevrolet originally launched the Bolt, an affordable EV, in 2017 but discontinued production of the popular vehicle in 2023. The car had some reports of vehicle malfunctions, and Chevrolet wanted to update the car’s battery.[1]

Here’s what you should know about insuring a Chevy Bolt, including finding the right coverage for your model year and state.

Quick Facts

  • Chevrolet plans to relaunch the Chevy Bolt EV for the 2027 model year.

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the lowest Chevy Bolt insurance rates.

  • The 2023 Chevy Bolt has good safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for crashworthiness but a marginal rating for seat belts and child restraints.[2]

Cost of Chevrolet Bolt insurance by model year

Auto insurers consider your vehicle age in addition to factors like driving history and location when determining premiums.[3] Different model years may have different safety features, and older models may have more wear and tear.

Bolt owners pay an average of $104 per month for liability coverage and $197 for full coverage, but rates vary by vehicle age. Compare average monthly quotes by model year for the Bolt below.

Model Year
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
2023$142$259
2022$141$258
2021$134$245
2020$131$239
2019$126$230
2018$120$219
2017$119$217
Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Chevrolet stopped producing the first-generation Bolt models after the 2023 model year to shift production to a new style of EV battery. The 2023 Bolt had a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) ranging between $27,495 and $30,670.

    Below, you can compare average insurance costs for the 2023 Bolt from several car insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$70$130
    State Farm$82$155
    Allstate$91$174
    GEICO$102$192
    American Family$105$199
    Nationwide$129$238
    Travelers$136$251
    Progressive$151$205
    Farmers$162$303
    Liberty Mutual$258$329
  • In 2022, a new Chevy Bolt had an original MSRP ranging from $32,495 to $35,545, depending on trim level. Here’s what different insurers are quoting for a 2022 Bolt model.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$69$129
    State Farm$82$155
    Allstate$90$173
    GEICO$102$191
    American Family$104$199
    Nationwide$128$237
    Travelers$135$250
    Progressive$149$204
    Farmers$161$302
    Liberty Mutual$257$328
  • New Chevy Bolt EVs had an MSRP of $37,495 or $42,695 for the 2021 model year. Here are average insurance quotes for the 2021 Bolt from several auto insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$66$123
    Allstate$86$164
    State Farm$78$147
    GEICO$96$181
    American Family$99$189
    Nationwide$122$225
    Travelers$129$238
    Progressive$142$194
    Farmers$153$287
    Liberty Mutual$244$311
  • Buying a new Chevy Bolt in 2020 cost the same as the year before, at $37,495 and $41,895. Below, you can compare average insurance costs for the 2020 Bolt from different insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$64$120
    State Farm$76$143
    Allstate$84$160
    GEICO$94$177
    American Family$97$184
    Nationwide$119$220
    Travelers$126$232
    Progressive$139$189
    Farmers$149$280
    Liberty Mutual$238$304
  • The 2019 Chevy Bolt had an MSRP ranging from $37,495 to $41,895 for the two trim levels it offered.

    Insurance costs vary by auto insurance company. Compare average monthly quotes for the 2019 Bolt below.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$62$115
    State Farm$73$138
    Allstate$81$154
    GEICO$91$170
    American Family$93$177
    Nationwide$115$212
    Travelers$121$223
    Progressive$134$182
    Farmers$144$269
    Liberty Mutual$229$292
  • In its second year of production, the Chevy Bolt had two different trim levels with MSRPs of $37,495 and $41,780.

    Here are the average quotes for the 2018 Chevrolet Bolt from several insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$59$110
    State Farm$70$131
    Allstate$77$147
    GEICO$86$162
    American Family$89$169
    Nationwide$109$201
    Travelers$115$212
    Progressive$127$173
    Farmers$137$256
    Liberty Mutual$218$278
  • The Chevy Bolt launched in 2017, with an original MSRP ranging from $37,495 to $41,780 for its inaugural model. Below, you can compare average insurance quotes for a 2017 Bolt from top insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    American Family$88$167
    GEICO$86$161
    Allstate$76$145
    State Farm$69$130
    USAA$58$109
    Liberty Mutual$217$276
    Farmers$136$254
    Progressive$126$171
    Travelers$114$210
    Nationwide$108$200
Average cost of Chevy Bolt insurance by state

Car insurance rates can vary significantly by location, primarily because state laws regulate the insurance industry. The risks your car faces vary depending on where you live.[4]

Below, you can compare average monthly car insurance quotes across all Chevy models by state. Alaska and Hawaii aren’t included due to insufficient data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama$134
Arizona$163
Arkansas$240
California$226
Colorado$206
Connecticut$314
Delaware$231
Florida$216
Georgia$234
Idaho$117
Illinois$159
Indiana$135
Iowa$114
Kansas$155
Kentucky$203
Louisiana$208
Maine$141
Maryland$318
Massachusetts$167
Michigan$260
Minnesota$183
Mississippi$195
Missouri$181
Montana$156
Nebraska$164
Nevada$263
New Hampshire$106
New Jersey$167
New Mexico$149
New York$442
North Carolina$88
North Dakota$129
Ohio$121
Oklahoma$167
Oregon$151
Pennsylvania$162
Rhode Island$138
South Carolina$253
South Dakota$121
Tennessee$140
Texas$221
Utah$172
Vermont$142
Virginia$180
Washington$150
District of Columbia$323
West Virginia$147
Wisconsin$124
Wyoming$112

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Chevrolet Bolt

Earning discounts, increasing your deductible, and maintaining a clean driving record can all help you save money on car insurance. Lowering your premium is important, but not having enough coverage can cost you money in the event of an accident.

You should consider the following auto coverages to protect your vehicle:

    Liability coverage

    Most U.S. states require you to carry bodily injury and property damage liability coverage to pay for any damages you might cause to someone else. You may want to consider increasing the liability limits from the minimum requirement for added protection.

    Full coverage

    Full-coverage insurance includes comprehensive and collision coverage. If you loan or lease your vehicle, lenders will typically require you to carry this coverage to pay for damage to your vehicle.

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    UM/UIM coverage pays for your damages in the event of a hit-and-run crash or an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver.

    Personal injury protection coverage

    In no-fault states, you might need to buy personal injury protection (PIP), which offers financial protection for you and your passengers in an accident.

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage can help with issues like flat tires, dead batteries, and more. Batteries in older EVs tend to hold less charge. If your EV runs low on charge, having this mobile service coverage can be helpful.

Chevrolet Bolt car insurance FAQs

The following information can help you answer your remaining questions about car insurance for your Chevrolet Bolt.

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm charge the lowest rates for Chevy Bolt car insurance. USAA customers with a Bolt pay an average of $48 per month for liability coverage and $100 for full coverage. Bolt drivers with coverage from GEICO and State Farm pay a little bit more but still have affordable average rates.

  • The average cost of insurance for a Chevy Bolt is $104 per month for liability-only insurance and $197 for full-coverage insurance, Insurify data shows. How much you pay for coverage will depend on your driving record, chosen insurance company, coverage level, location, and more.

  • Not necessarily. Compared to the cost of insuring vehicles nationwide, the Chevy Bolt’s car insurance premiums are generally in line with average rates. Compared to similar EV models, the Bolt costs less to insure than the Nissan Leaf and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 but is more expensive than the Kia Niro.

  • Chevy stopped making the original Bolt in 2023. Although the vehicle was popular, Chevy wanted to switch production to a new battery style that would lower production costs. Chevy is relaunching the Bolt for 2027.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "Chevy Bolt Returning for 2027."
  2. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "2023 Chevrolet Bolt."
  3. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "NAIC Consumer Shopping Tool for Auto Insurance."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
