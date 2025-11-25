State Farm Suffers Credit Downgrade, Despite Signs of Financial Comeback

While State Farm Insurance posted several highly visible rate hikes this year — and appears poised to return to profitability with the strongest underwriting performance in two decades — the credit rating firm AM Best has downgraded the insurer’s financial strength outlook.

AM Best, the world’s largest credit-rating agency specializing exclusively in the insurance industry, said the downgrade reflects an “adverse underwriting experience” from increasing losses in both auto and homeowners insurance. It also noted a challenging regulatory environment and frequent hurricanes and wildfires.

The downgrade knocked State Farm, the country’s largest property and casualty insurer by market share, from the very top of AM Best’s rating scale (A++) to A+. The agency also downgraded the company’s long-term issuer credit rating to “aa”, from “aa+” .

While the insurer’s ratings still indicate high financial strength, even a relatively small ratings cut could substantially increase State Farm’s borrowing and reinsurance costs. For example, even a 0.10%–0.25% increase in the cost of borrowing for a company the size of State Farm could cost it billions annually.

And if costs rise for the insurer, it could pass those expenses on to policyholders.