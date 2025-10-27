Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
State Farm to Start Selling New Home, Auto, and Other Policies in Massachusetts

Largely absent from the commonwealth for nearly 20 years, the insurer plans to begin new sales by early 2027.

Katie Powers
Written byKatie Powers
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

State Farm announced it plans to start selling several insurance products and services, including home and auto insurance, in Massachusetts in 2027.

Currently, the insurer offers only limited auto and fire insurance products to existing customers who move to Massachusetts from another state. State Farm has approximately 22,000 auto insurance policies and 10,000 home insurance policies in Massachusetts as of September 2025.

Aside from the company’s accommodation policies for existing customers, State Farm hasn’t sold coverage to new customers in the state in years. It last actively sold auto insurance in Massachusetts in 2008.

State Farm is the nation’s largest property and casualty insurance company based on market share, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The insurer writes more direct premiums for homeowners and personal auto insurance than any competitor.

The insurer plans to enlist many first-time agents and current State Farm agents operating in neighboring states to sell coverage in Massachusetts, according to P&C Specialist.

Massachusetts insurance landscape

Massachusetts has historically had a highly regulated insurance market, especially for auto insurance.

Until 2008, the Massachusetts Commissioner of Insurance set car insurance rates using a “fix-and-establish” system. During this time, Massachusetts residents who requested quotes for the same type of coverage from multiple companies received the same price, unless the customer qualified for a group discount.

The state switched to using a more standard competitive marketplace in April 2008. It was the last U.S. state to do so. Today, auto insurers can set their own rates but must get approval from the Massachusetts Division of Insurance.

Massachusetts changed its regulations in response to a declining number of private auto insurers operating in the state. Between the early 1990s and 2008, the state went from having 35 auto insurers to 19, and new insurance companies didn’t feel incentivized to enter the market.

During the first year of the state’s new competitive marketplace, nine insurance companies entered or returned to Massachusetts. Eventually, major insurers, such as Allstate, Progressive, and GEICO, entered the Massachusetts insurance market. But State Farm never did, outside of limited accommodation policies, until now.

What’s next? Waiting on the details

State Farm has yet to release many details about its plans in Massachusetts. But the company has indicated that it will release more information in late 2026 for interested Massachusetts residents.

“We see tremendous opportunity to meet customer needs and serve more customers in more ways,” a State Farm spokesperson told Boston.com. “So, we have begun filings in the state and are in the early stages of this process.”

