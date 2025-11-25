Progressive to Refund Nearly $1 Billion to Florida Drivers in 2026

Progressive will issue a refund to many of its 2.7 million Florida car insurance customers in 2026. During that time, the company will repay policyholders nearly $1 billion in excess profits accumulated over the past three years.

Each eligible Progressive car insurance customer will receive an average of $300 per vehicle in refund credits or as a check, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Refund amounts will depend on each customer’s policy length and specifics.

“The actual credit amount, for each policyholder, will vary in proportion to each auto policy’s earned premium during calendar year 2025 and will depend on final year-end financial results for 2025,” said Progressive spokesman Jeff Sibel, according to reporting from the Sun Sentinel.

Progressive is only issuing credits to drivers who have active policies on or after Dec. 31, 2025. Even Progressive customers who had car insurance in 2023 and 2024 won’t receive any refund credit if they switched to another insurer this year.