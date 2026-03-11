Common reasons your quotes might change

Car insurance quotes often change because insurers verify the information you provide and apply additional rating factors before issuing a final premium. When companies review official records or adjust policy details, the price can increase (or decrease) compared to the initial estimate.

The insurer verified your driving record

After you apply online, insurers usually pull your motor vehicle report from your state’s department of motor vehicles (DMV). This report confirms your driving history, including accidents, speeding tickets, license suspensions, or driving under the influence (DUI) offenses. Even a relatively minor violation can increase your rate because insurers use it to assess risk.

Your coverage, deductibles, or limits changed

Adjustments to your policy details can also affect the final quote. Higher liability limits generally increase premiums because they provide more financial protection. Lower deductibles typically raise rates, since the insurer would pay more after a claim. Adding collision or comprehensive coverage can also increase your overall cost.

The company reviewed your credit history

In many states, insurers review your credit history when calculating rates. Insurers use information from your credit report to create a credit-based insurance score. This isn’t the same as your typical credit score. A lower credit-based insurance score may lead to higher premiums, as insurers associate it with higher claims risk.

Your ZIP code or garaging address changed

Where your car is primarily parked — often called the “garaging address” — also influences your insurance rate. Insurers analyze local risk factors such as accident frequency, theft rates, and weather-related claims.

Most states allow insurers to consider your ZIP code as a rating factor. In those states, if your ZIP code changed or the insurer updated location data, your quote may shift accordingly.