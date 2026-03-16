The biggest mistakes when comparing car insurance online

Comparing car insurance online can help you find the right coverage. But even the smallest mistake could leave you paying too much or underinsured. Before shopping for quotes and rates online, use these tips to know what to consider when comparing coverage options and some of the biggest mistakes to avoid.

Not knowing what you need before you start

Know the type of coverage you need, limits, and what deductible you can comfortably afford before you start getting quotes.

Liability-only coverage pays for damage or injuries you cause to others in an accident, and most states require a minimum level of liability insurance. Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage and also covers you and your vehicle from accidental losses like accidents, theft, or weather damage. Most lenders require full coverage when financing a vehicle.

Focusing only on the lowest price

It might be tempting to only focus on the lowest price when shopping for quotes and rates. But it’s important to consider other factors to avoid being underinsured or having a deductible you can’t afford. Carefully weigh out coverage options, the deductible amount, policy limits, discounts, plus any state and lender insurance requirements.

Not comparing ‘apples to apples’

To get the most accurate rate comparisons when comparing car insurance online, be sure that you’re comparing quotes apples to apples. This means using the same factors to determine your rate. Otherwise, you could be left wondering why your quotes are different.

Don’t compare liability-only quotes to other insurers’ full-coverage quotes. Instead, try to compare identical coverage options, limits, and deductible amounts during the quoting process. For instance, if you select $50,000 in property damage liability coverage, choose the same limit for all insurers you’re getting quotes from.

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Rushing through the online form

Mistakes on forms could be why your quotes are different from the final rate. Even small errors, like listing the wrong mileage, forgetting to add a driver, or not adding a recent accident, can lead to different quotes and rates from the same insurer later.

Time your time and double-check the following information is accurate before you click “submit”:

Driver information (address, driver’s license number, date of birth)

Driving history (accidents, traffic violations, suspensions)

Vehicle information (make, model, year, mileage)

Coverage (liability limits, deductible, add-ons)

Skipping over discounts, fees, and policy features

Don’t skip over discounts, fees, and policy features when comparing quotes online. These are all important factors to consider beyond the price of your preferred coverage and limits when comparing quotes.

Common car insurance discounts, like for bundling, low mileage, or safe driving, could help lower your rate. But optional coverage add-ons, like roadside assistance or rental reimbursement, can leave you with a higher-than-expected quote at the end of the process.

The deductible amount you choose also affects what you pay for car insurance. Policies with higher deductibles generally cost less, but you’ll pay more out of pocket if you need to file a claim.