What Information Do You Need for a Car Insurance Quote?

To get accurate car and auto insurance quotes and rates, you’ll need basic personal, vehicle, and coverage details.

Sarah Archambault
Written bySarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah ArchambaultInsurance Writer, Editor

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Updated

Reading time: 3 minutes

To get a car insurance quote, you’ll need to provide the insurance company with basic details about the vehicle, drivers, and coverage you want. With most insurers, you can get a quote online in less than 10 minutes, but missing information may slow down the process or lead to inaccurate rates.

Here’s a closer look at what you need to shop for a car insurance quote.

Online checklist: What you need for a car insurance quote

Having all the necessary information ready when shopping for car insurance quotes helps insurance companies provide more accurate quotes and rates. Here’s the full online checklist of information you’ll typically need for car and auto insurance quotes.

Driver information

  • Full legal name

  • Date of birth

  • Driver’s license number

  • Marital status

  • Address (where you garage the car)

  • Social Security number (optional but may improve quote accuracy)

Driving history

  • Past accidents or claims

  • Traffic violations

  • License suspensions

  • Prior insurance coverage (continuous coverage history matters for rates)

Vehicle information

  • Year, make, and model

  • Vehicle identification number (VIN)

  • Current mileage

  • Ownership status (leased, financed, owned outright)

  • Primary use (commute, business, rideshare)

Coverage preferences

  • Liability limits

  • Deductibles

  • Whether you want full coverage (collision plus comprehensive)

  • Optional add-ons (roadside assistance, rental reimbursement)

Why insurers need this information to calculate quotes

Insurers look at many factors to assess your risk and calculate quotes. Drivers with accidents on their record and teen drivers are more likely to file claims, so they generally pay more.

An expensive vehicle is usually more expensive to insure due to high repair costs. Insurers also consider your location’s theft rates and accident potential. And coverage limits can affect your rates, since basic coverage is usually cheaper than full coverage.

Tips to get the most accurate car insurance quotes and rates

Comparison shopping can help you find the best car insurance rate. Small details can significantly affect your rate, but you can follow these tips to get the most accurate quotes and rates:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/834da573df/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_023-driving-test.svg

    Be honest about your driving history

    Insurers can verify the information in your driving record, like citations and accidents.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/059ca38826/car-sharing-96x96-green_005-driving-license.svg

    Use your VIN when possible

    Your VIN helps the insurer pull precise details about your vehicle for a more accurate quote.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Compare the same coverage levels

    Don’t compare minimum-coverage quotes with full-coverage quotes.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b85ef2d0e5/banking-96x96-blue_015-dollar.svg

    Check your deductible carefully

    A higher deductible could help you save on premiums, but you’ll pay more out of pocket when filing a claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/75872bbafd/money-96x96-green_033-magnifying-glass.svg

    Review discounts

    Ask about car insurance discounts to lower your rate, such as safe driver, bundling, low mileage, or student discounts.

Can you get a car insurance quote without all the information? 

You can get a car insurance quote without sharing all your information, but it may not be accurate. Final car insurance quotes require verification. Missing information, like VIN data or your driving history, could change your rate later on.

For the most accurate car insurance quote, it’s best to provide all the information the insurer needs. Use the online checklist above to make sure you have everything ready in advance.

Can you get a quote before buying a car?

You can get a quote before buying a car to see how much coverage might cost. Try to be as accurate as possible when providing vehicle details for the quote, like make, model, and safety features. You may also be able to get the VIN data from the seller, especially when buying from a dealer.

How long does it take to get a car insurance quote?

Turnaround times for car insurance quotes are generally pretty quick. Most online quotes only take about 5–10 minutes if you have your information ready when completing the quote process.

The process could take longer if you prefer to speak with an agent over the phone or meet in person. But working with an agent could be worth it if you’re not sure how much coverage you need or have questions about coverage options or discounts.

Does getting a car insurance quote affect your credit?

Getting a car insurance quote doesn’t affect your credit. Most states allow insurers to consider drivers’ credit history when setting insurance rates. But it’s only a “soft” credit inquiry, so it won’t affect your credit score.

Sarah Archambault
Written bySarah ArchambaultInsurance Writer, Editor
Sarah Archambault
Sarah ArchambaultInsurance Writer, Editor

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

