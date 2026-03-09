Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in
10+ years in insurance and personal finance content
30+ years in media, PR, and content creation
Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.
Featured in
Updated
Reading time: 3 minutes
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
To get a car insurance quote, you’ll need to provide the insurance company with basic details about the vehicle, drivers, and coverage you want. With most insurers, you can get a quote online in less than 10 minutes, but missing information may slow down the process or lead to inaccurate rates.
Here’s a closer look at what you need to shop for a car insurance quote.
Online checklist: What you need for a car insurance quote
Having all the necessary information ready when shopping for car insurance quotes helps insurance companies provide more accurate quotes and rates. Here’s the full online checklist of information you’ll typically need for car and auto insurance quotes.
Driver information
Full legal name
Date of birth
Driver’s license number
Marital status
Address (where you garage the car)
Social Security number (optional but may improve quote accuracy)
Driving history
Past accidents or claims
Traffic violations
License suspensions
Prior insurance coverage (continuous coverage history matters for rates)
Vehicle information
Year, make, and model
Current mileage
Ownership status (leased, financed, owned outright)
Primary use (commute, business, rideshare)
Coverage preferences
Liability limits
Deductibles
Whether you want full coverage (collision plus comprehensive)
Optional add-ons (roadside assistance, rental reimbursement)
Why insurers need this information to calculate quotes
Insurers look at many factors to assess your risk and calculate quotes. Drivers with accidents on their record and teen drivers are more likely to file claims, so they generally pay more.
An expensive vehicle is usually more expensive to insure due to high repair costs. Insurers also consider your location’s theft rates and accident potential. And coverage limits can affect your rates, since basic coverage is usually cheaper than full coverage.
Tips to get the most accurate car insurance quotes and rates
Comparison shopping can help you find the best car insurance rate. Small details can significantly affect your rate, but you can follow these tips to get the most accurate quotes and rates:
Be honest about your driving history
Insurers can verify the information in your driving record, like citations and accidents.
Use your VIN when possible
Your VIN helps the insurer pull precise details about your vehicle for a more accurate quote.
Compare the same coverage levels
Don’t compare minimum-coverage quotes with full-coverage quotes.
Check your deductible carefully
A higher deductible could help you save on premiums, but you’ll pay more out of pocket when filing a claim.
Review discounts
Ask about car insurance discounts to lower your rate, such as safe driver, bundling, low mileage, or student discounts.
Can you get a car insurance quote without all the information?
You can get a car insurance quote without sharing all your information, but it may not be accurate. Final car insurance quotes require verification. Missing information, like VIN data or your driving history, could change your rate later on.
For the most accurate car insurance quote, it’s best to provide all the information the insurer needs. Use the online checklist above to make sure you have everything ready in advance.
Can you get a quote before buying a car?
You can get a quote before buying a car to see how much coverage might cost. Try to be as accurate as possible when providing vehicle details for the quote, like make, model, and safety features. You may also be able to get the VIN data from the seller, especially when buying from a dealer.
Find Affordable Car Insurance
Compare quotes through Insurify could save you up to 50%
How long does it take to get a car insurance quote?
Turnaround times for car insurance quotes are generally pretty quick. Most online quotes only take about 5–10 minutes if you have your information ready when completing the quote process.
The process could take longer if you prefer to speak with an agent over the phone or meet in person. But working with an agent could be worth it if you’re not sure how much coverage you need or have questions about coverage options or discounts.
Does getting a car insurance quote affect your credit?
Getting a car insurance quote doesn’t affect your credit. Most states allow insurers to consider drivers’ credit history when setting insurance rates. But it’s only a “soft” credit inquiry, so it won’t affect your credit score.
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
10+ years in insurance and personal finance content
30+ years in media, PR, and content creation
Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.
Featured in