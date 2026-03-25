6 years experience in personal finance writing
Featured on Credit Karma and Insider
Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.
Featured in
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 21630969
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.
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Table of contents
- How long are car insurance quotes good for?
- Why online car insurance quotes expire
- Can you lock in a car insurance quote?
- What happens if your quote expires?
- What to consider before letting a quote expire
- Tips for getting the most accurate car insurance quotes
- Do online car insurance quotes expire faster?
Table of contents
- How long are car insurance quotes good for?
- Why online car insurance quotes expire
- Can you lock in a car insurance quote?
- What happens if your quote expires?
- What to consider before letting a quote expire
- Tips for getting the most accurate car insurance quotes
- Do online car insurance quotes expire faster?
Comparing quotes is one of the best ways to find affordable car insurance, but the quotes you receive don’t last forever. Car insurance quotes typically last seven to 30 days, depending on the insurance company. Once that window closes, the insurer may need to recalculate your quotes and rates.
Car insurance quotes are time sensitive, and rates can change based on market conditions, underwriting updates, and your personal risk factors. Insurers don’t outright guarantee online quotes until you actually purchase a policy.
How long are car insurance quotes good for?
Most car insurance quotes are good for seven to 30 days, though some auto insurers may honor them for up to 60 days. Car insurance quotes last for different lengths of time because each insurer has its own risk assessment model and policies. When you receive an online quote, the insurer will sometimes display the quote’s expiration date.
It’s important to note that quotes aren’t the same thing as rates. Quotes are estimates of what you’ll likely pay, but insurers will confirm your final rate during underwriting.
The following table shows how long your quote may remain valid, depending on how you received your quote.
Type of Quote
Typical Validity Period
|Online quote
|7–30 days
|Agent-provided quote
|14–30 days
|Rate lock (if offered)
|Until listed expiration date
Why do online car insurance quotes expire?
Car insurance quotes expire because insurers regularly update their rates and underwriting standards. A quote is just an estimate based on the information available at that moment. It isn’t final until you purchase a policy.
Here are some of the biggest reasons your quote and eventual rate can change:
State-approved rate filings: Insurers periodically submit rate changes to their state insurance department for review. Depending on the state, a new rate may take effect as soon as an insurer files it or only after the state approves it. If an updated rate filing goes into effect while you’re sitting on a quote, the insurer will need to recalculate your premium.
Changes in risk factors: When costs go up across the insurance industry, companies may raise rates, which can change your quote before you lock it in.
Your personal information changes: Your rate depends on specific information about you and your vehicle. So a new address or recent traffic violation can change your risk profile and result in a different rate than your original quote.
Credit history updates (where permitted): Many states allow insurers to factor credit-based insurance scores into rate calculations. If your credit profile changes between receiving a quote and buying, your final rate may differ.
Can you lock in a car insurance quote?
In most cases, you can only lock in your car insurance rate by purchasing the policy. Your rate is secure once you pay your first premium.
Some insurers offer a short-term rate guarantee, but it may expire if you wait too long to purchase. Car insurance quotes and rates are time sensitive, so it pays to act quickly.
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What happens if your quote expires?
If your quote expires, you’ll need to generate a new quote. This new quote may be higher or lower than your previous quote.
You may also need to take steps to reapply, such as re-entering your personal information. Your rate could increase if your driving record has changed since you originally applied.
What to consider before letting a quote expire
If you receive a competitive car insurance quote, waiting to sign up could cost you money. Rates in your state could rise, or your personal risk factors could change before you purchase.
Here are a few things to consider before letting a quote expire:
Upcoming address changes
Pending traffic tickets or claims
Vehicle purchase timing
State rate increases
Seasonal demand shifts
Tips for getting the most accurate car insurance quotes
If you’re comparing car insurance quotes online, you can use these tips to receive an accurate estimate:
Complete your application quickly. Rates can change while you’re shopping, so don’t leave a partial application sitting for days.
Double-check all your information. Errors in your address, driving history, or personal information can cause your final rate to differ from your quote.
Use your VIN. Entering your vehicle identification number ensures your vehicle’s details are correct and helps minimize changes during underwriting.
Confirm your coverage limits. Make sure the coverage types and limits in your quote match what you actually need before purchasing.
Ask about rate guarantees and expiration dates. Knowing how long your quote lasts helps you plan your purchase before the window closes.
Can your car insurance rate change after you buy a policy?
Your car insurance rate shouldn’t change mid-policy, but it won’t stay the same forever. Once you purchase a policy, your rate typically won’t change during the policy term. But making changes to your coverage, adding a vehicle, or adding a driver can trigger a rate adjustment.
Outside of those changes, your rate should stay the same until renewal, when your insurer will reassess your risk profile.
Do online car insurance quotes expire faster?
Online car insurance quotes don’t necessarily expire faster than quotes received from an agent, but they do work differently. Insurers use real-time rating systems to generate online quotes, so quotes reflect the most current rates available at that moment. That means if an insurer updates its underwriting guidelines, your quote could change even before its official expiration.
Some online quotes also refresh automatically after a certain number of days. Always check the timestamp on your quote so you know exactly how much time you have to make your decision.
Do insurers guarantee car insurance quotes?
No. Auto insurers don’t guarantee car insurance quotes because quotes are just estimates based on the information you provide in the application.
Your insurer will confirm your final rate during underwriting, when it verifies your information and assesses your risk profile. If an insurer can’t verify your information, or if any of your information has changed, your rate could differ from your original quote.
6 years experience in personal finance writing
Featured on Credit Karma and Insider
Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.
Featured in
Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 21630969
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.