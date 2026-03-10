16+ years in personal finance and insurance writing
Certified Financial Education Instructor
Catherine Hiles is a freelance writer covering insurance, personal finance, and home improvement. A Certified Financial Education Instructor, Catherine is committed to providing readers with empowerment and insight when facing insurance decisions.
Her work has been published in TIME, The Penny Hoarder, BobVila.com, Tom's Guide, and Angi. She has a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of Chester in the United Kingdom. Catherine lives in Ohio with her husband, two children, and two energetic dogs.
Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.
Updated
Reading time: 4 minutes
Table of contents
A car insurance quote is an estimate of how much you’ll pay for coverage. You typically only need to provide limited information, so a quote can differ from your final cost. Your insurer determines your rate once you submit your full personal details and actually apply for a policy.
Here’s what you should know about insurance rates and quotes, how to compare quotes online, and tips for getting the best deal on your car insurance.
Quote vs. rate: Definitions
Here’s a brief explanation of car insurance quotes versus rates:
Quote: This is the insurer’s estimate of how much you’ll pay for a policy. Companies base their quotes on the information you provide and the type of policy you choose.
Rate: These are the pricing factors that insurers use to calculate your premium. Insurers base rates on your personal risk factors. So, the riskier companies think you are to insure, the higher your rate.
Premium: This is the amount you actually pay for car insurance. You can pay either monthly or in full at the time of purchase.
Why your quote and final price can differ
Your car insurance quote may differ from your final price depending on what the insurer finds when reviewing the information you provide. Here’s what insurers check when determining your final price for coverage:
Personal details: Insurers check your driving record, claims history, prior insurance, vehicle trim, vehicle identification number (VIN), address, annual mileage, and more.
Discounts: Your final price may be lower if you qualify for discounts like bundling, telematics, claims-free, or pay in full discounts.
Credit-based insurance score: In most U.S. states, insurers can use your credit history to determine their risk when writing policies. Good credit could mean a lower premium, while you may pay more if you have poor credit.
Coverages and deductibles: The type and limits of your policy’s coverage can change your insurance premium. A higher deductible can decrease your premiums, while a lower deductible can increase them.
Fees, taxes, and payment plans: You might pay less if you pay your entire premium in full rather than in monthly installments.
Online quotes: How accurate are they?
Online quotes can be fairly accurate if you provide the proper information. But sometimes, your final price can be quite different from your original online quote.
When online quotes are usually close
Your online quote will likely be more accurate if:
You enter your full details, like your VIN, exact address, demographics, and driving history.
The insurer runs eligibility or risk checks up front.
When online quotes are often “placeholder” estimates
An online quote is less likely to be accurate if:
You provide minimal information, such as ZIP code and age range, rather than your exact address and age.
You get a quote for the minimum you could pay.
You have additional risks that could affect your rates, like an incident on your driving record.
What “binding” or “finalizing” a quote means
Binding, or finalizing, a quote is when the insurer verifies your data and issues your car insurance policy documents. A regular quote is a rough estimate, but a binding quote is the exact amount you’ll pay for your policy.
Receiving a binding quote is when you’ll notice whether your premium is the same as, or close to, your original quote.
What to consider when comparing quotes or rates
When comparing car insurance quotes or rates, make sure you’re comparing the same coverages, price, and policy term length. That way, you ensure you get the most accurate comparison possible.
Let’s explore the best tips for comparing car insurance quotes.
Compare apples to apples (coverage checklist)
Make sure you’re comparing insurance quotes on a fair basis. Each policy should have the same:
Comprehensive and collision deductibles
Optional add-ons
Driver, vehicle, and usage information
If you keep this information the same across quotes, you’ll get a more accurate comparison.
Evaluate the insurer beyond price
Don’t just go with the lowest-priced quote. When shopping for car insurance, you should also check that the following information for each insurer is up to your standards:
Claims satisfaction
Online reviews
Financial stability from rating agencies
Coverage flexibility and exclusions
Ease of managing a policy online or through an app
Watch for “intro” pricing vs. renewal expectations
Be aware of “intro” pricing, where insurers offer low rates to entice new customers to buy a policy. And check your policy at renewal time, because your rates could increase due to claims, losses, inflation, or personal factors.
Before buying another policy, review the renewal terms and check customer reviews to find out how current customers feel about pricing.
Tips to get a better quote (and a better rate)
Here are some tips to help you get a better insurance quote and rate.
Gather your information before you shop. Make sure you have your VIN, driver’s license, current policy declarations page, estimated mileage, and address.
Compare multiple quotes with consistent coverage amounts. When getting quotes from different insurers, make sure you compare the same coverage and deductible amounts.
Adjust deductibles and limits. Changing your deductible and coverage limits can give you an idea of how they affect your costs. A higher deductible can lower your premium, but higher coverage limits will increase it.
Follow up about discount eligibility. Check your quote, and call the insurer if it doesn’t include all the discounts you qualify for.
Get a cheaper premium. You can lower your costs by increasing your deductible, bundling coverage, and changing coverage limits. Get quotes from multiple companies to make sure you get the best price for your policy.
