Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Travelers is one of the largest insurance companies, but its premiums are often higher than competitors. To save, policyholders can enroll in Travelers IntelliDrive, a type of usage-based insurance. UBI and other telematics programs use data, like your driving history and mileage, to determine how much you pay for car insurance.
Here’s what to know about Travelers IntelliDrive.
IntelliDrive is available in 39 states.
To qualify for a discount, drivers must use the IntelliDrive app to track their driving behaviors for 90 days and at least 500 miles per driver on the policy.
IntelliDrive tracks driver data through an app, not an in-car device.
What is Travelers IntelliDrive?
Travelers IntelliDrive is a 90-day program from Travelers that uses a smartphone app to track and score your driving habits. You can download the IntelliDrive app from a link sent by Travelers or find it on the App Store or the Google Play Store.
Drivers enrolled with Travelers IntelliDrive can earn discounts on car insurance rates by practicing safe driving habits. But poor driving habits could cause your rates to go up. To maximize discounts, all drivers on your policy must join the program and allow tracking.
Only Travelers policyholders can enroll in IntelliDrive, so you’ll need to have Travelers car insurance in order to sign up and qualify for savings. Intellidrive is available in just 39 states, so you must live in one of the states covered by the program to enroll.
The IntelliDrive program also offers features like crash detection and safe driving tips.[1]
How Travelers IntelliDrive works
To begin using Travelers IntelliDrive, you’ll first need to install the app on your smartphone. Then, IntelliDrive automatically starts tracking your driving behavior every time you’re in a vehicle. IntelliDrive collects information about your driving habits and the habits of other drivers on your policy for 90 days to rate your driving performance.
Eligibility for discounted rates kicks in after completing the 90-day assessment. Travelers then adjusts your rate based on your driving score when your Travelers auto insurance policy renews. But be aware that your Travelers car insurance premium may go up if your overall driving performance wasn’t safe.
After installing the IntelliDrive app on your smartphone, it automatically detects when you get into a vehicle and start a trip. The app monitors and captures driving habits, like your operating speed, braking, and acceleration. It also logs the route and the time of day of each trip. Distractions are also tracked, including in-hand phone calls and texting on your mobile phone. It doesn’t log Bluetooth calls and texts.
When the 90-period is up, Travelers uses the driving performance of you and the others participating to adjust your premium the first time your auto policy renews. The company makes adjustments using data, like your distraction score, from the driving performance dashboard. Drivers also have the option to un-enroll during the first 45 days of using the app and still get an enrollment discount.
Pros and cons of using IntelliDrive
Consider these benefits and disadvantages before enrolling in Travelers IntelliDrive.
May promote safer driving habits
Potential for up to 30% off your Travelers premium
Option to end enrollment during first 45 days
Requires driver to share data
Poor driving habits might raise your rate
Limited state availability
How much you can save with IntelliDrive
You can save up to 30% off your Travelers car insurance premium with IntelliDrive. But exact driving performance discounts depend on your driving habits and may vary by state.
When you first sign up, you’ll likely qualify for an enrollment discount of up to 10%. Most states offer the full 10% savings, but it can vary. For example, the maximum enrollment discount is only 5% in South Carolina and just 8% in North Carolina.
After Travelers evaluates your driving behavior (and other drivers on your policy) during the first 90 days of your term, you may qualify for a safe driving discount. In most states, safe driving habits can earn you up to 30% off your premium at renewal. But riskier driving habits, like mobile phone use, could cause your premium to go up.
IntelliDrive reviews and customer feedback
Reviews and customer feedback about Travelers IntelliDrive are mixed. Reddit threads include users that report seeing some savings, but others express frustration about the app’s accuracy and the type of events being logged as unsafe driving. No reviews were available about IntelliDrive on Trustpilot or the Better Business Bureau.
Reviews on the App Store are limited and generally negative, with users complaining about technical bugs and a lack of accuracy. IntelliDrive has 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store, but users found the app to be invasive and inaccurate. They also complained about its effects on their smartphone battery.
Below, you’ll find real reviews from customers with actual experiences using Travelers IntelliDrive.
How to enroll in Travelers IntelliDrive
IntelliDrive is available to both existing and new Travelers car insurance policyholders. To enroll in Travelers IntelliDrive, drivers must first download and install the app from a link Travelers sends to their mobile device or from the App Store or Google Play Store.
Drivers must drive at least 500 miles during the 90-day evaluation period to determine their new rate. Deleting the app doesn’t end enrollment. But drivers enrolled in IntelliDrive can opt out within 45 days of starting the program and still receive an enrollment discount.
Travelers IntelliDrive data privacy
Travelers IntelliDrive captures information about your driving habits, like the time of day you were on the road and how fast you were going. People enrolled in IntelliDrive must agree to keep their phones with them while driving.
Travelers states that it can “use driving data for any legal purpose” related to adjusting your car insurance rates. But the company doesn’t specify how it protects your privacy or if it sells any of the information collected, like your location data.[2]
It’s important to read through the terms and conditions fully before signing up.
Is Travelers IntelliDrive worth it?
The Travelers IntelliDrive program may be a good option for drivers looking to reduce auto insurance costs for safe driving habits. Low-mileage drivers, like remote workers, may see the most benefits by enrolling. But drivers who brake hard frequently or who are on the road often, especially at odd hours, may not see savings on their Travelers premium.
The app is also not the best fit for drivers who want their privacy and prefer not to have all their trips and driving behaviors tracked. But since Travelers still offers an enrollment discount just for trying out IntelliDrive, the app could help drivers save even if they don’t keep the program for the full 90-day information collection period.
Travelers IntelliDrive FAQs
If you’re still deciding on IntelliDrive, learn more with these commonly asked questions below.
How does Travelers IntelliDrive work?
Travelers IntelliDrive is a smartphone app that tracks your driving habits for 90 days and adjusts your insurance premium based on the information it gathers. Safe drivers may qualify for up to 30% off their rate, while riskier drivers may see their rates go up.
How does IntelliDrive know if you’re driving or a passenger?
IntelliDrive doesn’t always know if you’re driving or a passenger, even though the app tries to make a determination. But you can correct a trip that was recorded incorrectly. IntelliDrive gives you 10 days to make adjustments to the trip and correctly identify whether you were the driver or passenger.
How long does Travelers IntelliDrive last?
Drivers must use IntelliDrive for the full 90 days to qualify for potential discounts on their renewal and the duration of the plan. But newly enrolled drivers can cancel within the first 45 days and still receive the enrollment discount.
What is the minimum mileage for IntelliDrive?
IntelliDrive requires a minimum mileage of 500 miles per enrolled driver for data collection. Drivers that don’t meet the minimum mileage data requirement during the 90-day monitoring period may receive neutral scores.
Can you opt out of IntelliDrive?
Yes. IntelliDrive is optional for Travelers car insurance policyholders. Drivers who choose to enroll in the 90-day program can also opt to quit the program within the first 45 days and still keep the enrollment discount.
Is Travelers insurance good about paying claims?
Travelers customers report that the company has an efficient claims process, according to verified reviews. But customer reviews on the Better Business Bureau discuss negative experiences with the claims process.
Additionally, the company has a pretty low J.D. Power score for claims satisfaction.[3]
