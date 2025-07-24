How Travelers IntelliDrive works

To begin using Travelers IntelliDrive, you’ll first need to install the app on your smartphone. Then, IntelliDrive automatically starts tracking your driving behavior every time you’re in a vehicle. IntelliDrive collects information about your driving habits and the habits of other drivers on your policy for 90 days to rate your driving performance.

Eligibility for discounted rates kicks in after completing the 90-day assessment. Travelers then adjusts your rate based on your driving score when your Travelers auto insurance policy renews. But be aware that your Travelers car insurance premium may go up if your overall driving performance wasn’t safe.

After installing the IntelliDrive app on your smartphone, it automatically detects when you get into a vehicle and start a trip. The app monitors and captures driving habits, like your operating speed, braking, and acceleration. It also logs the route and the time of day of each trip. Distractions are also tracked, including in-hand phone calls and texting on your mobile phone. It doesn’t log Bluetooth calls and texts.

When the 90-period is up, Travelers uses the driving performance of you and the others participating to adjust your premium the first time your auto policy renews. The company makes adjustments using data, like your distraction score, from the driving performance dashboard. Drivers also have the option to un-enroll during the first 45 days of using the app and still get an enrollment discount.

Pros and cons of using IntelliDrive

Consider these benefits and disadvantages before enrolling in Travelers IntelliDrive.