>Car Insurance>Companies

Mendota Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

Mendota doesn’t have the best customer review scores, but it can be a good option for high-risk drivers seeking coverage.

Christy Rakoczy
Written byChristy Rakoczy
Christy Rakoczy
Christy Rakoczy

Christy Rakoczy has been a personal finance and insurance writer for over a decade. Her work has been published on USA Today, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Credit Karma, Forbes Advisor, and more. Christy has a JD from UCLA School of Law and previously worked as a data analyst for Blue Cross and as a paralegal studies instructor before transitioning to writing full time.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated June 26, 2024

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

If you’re in the market for new car insurance, you may have heard of Mendota Insurance and perhaps considered it as a possible option for auto insurance. Mendota sells its insurance products exclusively through local independent agents in 10 U.S. states. The insurer focuses on providing coverage to drivers who may have difficulty getting a policy elsewhere.

Mendota’s website provides limited information, leaving customers who’ve expressed interest with many unanswered questions. Its customer reviews are also very poor, so it may not be a good option for drivers looking for an excellent service experience.[1]

Quick Facts

  • Mendota has a higher-than-average number of complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)’s Complaint Index.[2]

  • The insurer doesn’t offer a mobile app.

  • Mendota doesn’t have an AM Best financial strength rating.[3]

How Mendota compares to other insurance companies

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
Not rated

Mendota provides much less information about its offerings than most competitors. Online details about its coverage or discounts or about flexible payment options or innovative products are scarce. This makes it difficult to determine if it’ll meet your specific car insurance coverage needs.

Unlike many insurers, Mendota doesn’t have a mobile app for managing your policy or obtaining insurance documents. But it does provide a customer phone number for claims service and a contact email. Customers can also reach out to its agent partners for information.

Mendota has poor customer reviews across multiple websites and isn’t ranked in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, while many competitors are.

The number of complaints about Mendota made to the NAIC is significantly above average, with the insurer having more than triple the number of expected complaints based on market share.

FactorHow Mendota Compares
RatesCheaper
DiscountsSimilar to competitors
AvailabilityMore than competitors

  • Our editorial team spent 350 hours developing the Insurify Quality (IQ) Score and scoring insurance companies. The IQ Score objectively analyzes and calculates a score for insurers using more than 15 crucial criteria. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings.

    We rate each company on a 1-to-5 scale based on five categories: financial ratings, customer satisfaction, affordability, customer support and transparency, and availability. We update ratings once a year or as more recent information becomes available.

    • Third-party financial ratings: We use data from AM Best, S&P, Moody’s, and more to compare insurance companies’ credit and ability to pay out future claims.

    • Customer satisfaction: To calculate this score, Insurify analyzed more than 28,000 customer reviews across 155 car insurance companies. We also considered third-party ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and Trustpilot.

    • Affordability: Our data scientists analyzed more than 90 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partners across the United States, as well as available discounts, to calculate an affordability score.

    • Customer support and transparency: This measures coverage options, ease of claims filing, and the insurer’s transparency surrounding discounts, coverages, and claims process.

    • Availability and reach: Insurify identified the number of states in which insurers offer coverage and company size by market share to score availability and reach.

How Mendota rates compare to competitors

Mendota’s rates are generally higher than many of its competitors. Its liability-only policies average $113 per month, and its full-coverage policies average $233 per month, according to Insurify data.

Here, you can see how some other insurers’ monthly full-coverage rates compare to Mendota’s in the table below.

Full-Coverage Rates by Insurance Company

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Mendota auto insurance

Insurers see drivers with an incident on their record — like an accident, speeding ticket, or DUI — as a higher risk and raise rates accordingly to offset the increased risk.

Here, you can see how monthly liability rates for Mendota insurance compare to the national averages for different types of drivers.

DriverMendota Average QuoteNational Average
Drivers with a clean record$113$105
Drivers with a speeding ticket$161$150
Drivers with an at-fault accident$167$156
Drivers with a DUI$189$177
Teen drivers$196$184
Senior drivers$83$77
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Affordable Auto Coverage

Insurify partners with top companies to generate free quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Mendota car insurance cost by state

Insurance prices vary by location because different states have different minimum auto insurance requirements. Auto insurance policy premiums also vary from place to place because driver demographics differ across the country. Insurance companies look at the local market and consider risk across a broad range of categories when pricing policies.

Mendota sells car insurance in 10 states. In five of those states, it sells coverage under a brand called Mendakota. The table below shows monthly average auto insurance premiums for liability coverage in four states where Mendota insurance is available so you can see if the company offers competitive pricing in your area.

StateMendota Average QuoteState Average
Arizona$119$93
Colorado$106$88
Florida$271$206
Georgia$185$145
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mendota car insurance discounts

You should always consider what discounts an insurer offers and how these discounts will affect your premiums. If you qualify for several discounts with one insurer, it may lower your rate beyond what people who started with lower premiums pay.

Mendota offers the following discounts on its private passenger auto insurance:

  • Multi-car: Drivers with two or more vehicles (must be on your policy) can enjoy this discount.

  • Paid-in-full: You must pay your premiums in full to earn this discount.

  • Accident prevention course: If you’re age 55 or older and have completed an approved accident prevention course, you may qualify for a discount.

  • Airbag discount: Your car must have factory-installed driver and passenger-side airbags to qualify for this discount.

How customers feel about Mendota

Mendota isn’t ranked in J.D. Power’s U.S. Auto Insurance Study, while many of the best insurance companies throughout North America have brand ratings demonstrating superior service.

Mendota also received more than triple the number of expected complaints for an insurer with its market share, according to the NAIC.[2]

The insurer has a B rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website and received just one out of five stars on its customer reviews on the BBB site.[1] It also received one of five possible stars on Yelp, and the same low one-star rating in ConsumerAffairs reviews.[4][5]

Mendota ratings

Limited information is available about Mendota.

J.D. Power, a company that researches consumer brands, doesn’t rank Mendota on its U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. AM Best, a credit-rating agency that evaluates insurers’ financial strength, also didn’t assign a grade to Mendota.

But the NAIC complaint database shows a significantly higher number of complaints than expected for a company of its size.

RatingScoreWhat This Means
AM BestNot ratedAn AM Best rating measures a company’s financial strength
J.D. PowerNot ratedNo customer service data available
NAIC Complaint Index7.48Significantly higher number of complaints than the industry average

Mendota car insurance coverage options

Mendota provides auto insurance to people who might struggle to get coverage elsewhere, like drivers with a DUI or with an accident on their record. If you fall within this category, Mendota may meet your specific needs.

Unfortunately, Mendota’s website offers limited information about available coverage types. It does provide a connection to an online portal from which to get answers.

Like most insurers, Mendota provides liability insurance, which is required in every state except New Hampshire. Mendota also offers optional coverage beyond what’s required. A Mendota insurance agent can provide you with an essential guide to coverage options so you can find a policy that meets your specific needs.

Here are some types of coverage Mendota offers:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays when you damage your own vehicle in a crash, no matter who’s at fault. It pays to replace a covered vehicle if your insurer declares it a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers damage to your vehicle caused by events besides a collision.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Personal injury protection coverage

    Some states require personal injury protection coverage. It pays for your medical bills and lost wages if minor injuries occur in a crash, regardless of who was at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage steps in if you’re in an accident and the responsible party has no insurance or too little coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    This reimburses you for a rental car while your car undergoes repairs. It’s available only for motorists with comprehensive and collision coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Towing and labor cost coverage

    This covers a tow and labor after a covered incident and is available only with comprehensive and collision coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/01990402e5/car-service-96x96-orange_043-tyre.svg

    Custom parts coverage

    This may cover permanently installed specialized parts and equipment in the event of an eligible loss.

Compare Auto Insurance Rates

Insurify partners with top companies to generate free quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Other options for Mendota customers

Mendota only offers auto insurance and is focused on high-risk policies. This means you won’t be able to bundle your coverage with another policy, though you can earn a discount on your auto insurance if you own a home.

But if you’re in the market for other insurance coverages, you’ll need to find them with another insurer.

Mendota insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about Mendota car insurance, the following information can help.

  • Is Mendota legitimate?

    Yes. Mendota has a B rating from the Better Business Bureau and has been selling auto insurance since 1989. While the company is a legitimate, licensed insurer, it’s received a high number of consumer complaints and low customer service ratings.

  • What is the average cost of Mendota car insurance?

    The average cost of Mendota liability insurance is $113 per month. The average price for full coverage is $233 per month. You’ll need to talk with a local independent agent to find out the specifics of what premiums will cost in your area.

  • Who owns Mendota Insurance Company?

    Mendota is a wholly owned subsidiary of Premier Holdings Inc.

  • Is Mendota good at paying claims?

    Mendota doesn’t have an AM Best rating, so its financial strength is unknown. It’s also not ranked by J.D. Power on its U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. But low customer ratings and a high number of complaints suggest many customers are dissatisfied with Mendota’s claims process.

  • How do I cancel my Mendota insurance policy?

    You can contact your local independent insurance agent who sold you your policy. You can also make a phone call to Mendota to end your coverage by calling 1 (771) 210-4000.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Better Business Bureau. "Mendota Insurance Company."
  2. NAIC. "Results by Complaint Index."
  3. AM Best. "Mendota Insurance Company."
  4. Yelp. "Mendota Car Insurance."
  5. Consumer Affairs. "Mendota Auto Insurance Reviews."
Christy Rakoczy
Christy Rakoczy

Christy Rakoczy has been a personal finance and insurance writer for over a decade. Her work has been published on USA Today, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Credit Karma, Forbes Advisor, and more. Christy has a JD from UCLA School of Law and previously worked as a data analyst for Blue Cross and as a paralegal studies instructor before transitioning to writing full time.

Learn More
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferSenior Editor
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers