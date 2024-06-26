Mendota Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

Average cost of Mendota auto insurance

Insurers see drivers with an incident on their record — like an accident, speeding ticket, or DUI — as a higher risk and raise rates accordingly to offset the increased risk.

Here, you can see how monthly liability rates for Mendota insurance compare to the national averages for different types of drivers.

Find Affordable Auto Coverage Insurify partners with top companies to generate free quotes Enter your ZIP code View My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Mendota car insurance cost by state

Insurance prices vary by location because different states have different minimum auto insurance requirements. Auto insurance policy premiums also vary from place to place because driver demographics differ across the country. Insurance companies look at the local market and consider risk across a broad range of categories when pricing policies.

Mendota sells car insurance in 10 states. In five of those states, it sells coverage under a brand called Mendakota. The table below shows monthly average auto insurance premiums for liability coverage in four states where Mendota insurance is available so you can see if the company offers competitive pricing in your area.

State Mendota Average Quote State Average Arizona $119 $93 Colorado $106 $88 Florida $271 $206 Georgia $185 $145 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mendota car insurance discounts

You should always consider what discounts an insurer offers and how these discounts will affect your premiums. If you qualify for several discounts with one insurer, it may lower your rate beyond what people who started with lower premiums pay.

Mendota offers the following discounts on its private passenger auto insurance: