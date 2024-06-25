>Car Insurance>Companies

Grinnell Mutual Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company offers several coverage and discount options, but its customer service scores are below the national average.

Courtney Washington is a Texas A&M University graduate. Her extensive knowledge and background in auto, home, and umbrella policies make her a one-stop shop for insurance advice and information. She loves to help her readers understand their insurance choices so they can make informed decisions about their coverage.

Updated June 25, 2024

John Evans founded Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company in 1909 as the Iowa Farmers Mutual Reinsurance Association. The company changed its name to Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company in 1963 and began serving customers in 12 states. Today, Grinnell ranks 115th on the list of largest insurance companies, and it’s the largest re-insurance company for farm mutual companies in North America.

Grinnell generally offers several discount options to provide the most affordable insurance possible for its customers. But a drawback is that its customer service ratings tend to be on the lower side compared to national averages.

If you’re considering coverage from Grinnell Mutual, here are a few other things you should know about this company and how its quotes compare to car insurance rates from other insurers.

Quick Facts

  • Grinnell Mutual coverage is available in 12 states, most of which are in the Midwest.

  • Grinnell Mutual has several branches of protection and additional products for its customers, including Grinnell Select Elite Driver program, Grinnell Compass Inc., Grinnell Select, Grinnell Compass Auto products, and others.

  • Grinnell also offers umbrella insurance and coverage for your home, farm, or business.

How Grinnell Mutual compares to other insurance companies

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
Not rated

Overall, Grinnell Mutual is slightly more expensive than many competitors. While it has more discounts, it also has less overall availability, and its customer service scores tend to be worse than those of its closest competition.

This table shows how Grinnell Mutual compares to its competitors in four key insurance categories.

FactorHow Grinnell Mutual Compares
RatesHigher
DiscountsMore than competitors
AvailabilityLess than competitors
Financial strengthSame as competitors

  • Our editorial team spent 350 hours developing the IQ (Insurify Quality) score and scoring insurance companies. The IQ Score objectively analyzes and calculates a score for insurers using more than 15 crucial criteria. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings.

    We rate each company on a 1 to 5 scale based on five categories: financial ratings, customer satisfaction, affordability, customer support and transparency, and availability. We update ratings once a year or as more recent information becomes available.

    • Third-party financial ratings: We use data from AM Best, S&P, Moody’s, and more to compare insurance companies’ credit and ability to pay out future claims

    • Customer satisfaction: To calculate this score, Insurify analyzed more than 28,000 customer reviews across 155 car insurance companies. We also considered third-party ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and Trustpilot. 

    • Affordability: Our data scientists analyzed more than 90 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partners across the United States, as well as available discounts, to calculate an affordability score.

    • Customer support and transparency: This measures coverage options, ease of claims filing, and the insurer’s transparency surrounding discounts, coverages, and claims process.

    • Availability and reach: Insurify identified the number of states in which insurers offer coverage and company size by market share to score availability and reach.

How Grinnell Mutual’s rates compare to competitors

Grinnell Mutual offers slightly higher rates than many other comparable insurers. Its liability-only policies average $55 per month, and its full-coverage policies average $114 per month, according to Insurify data.

You can see how some other insurers’ monthly full-coverage rates compare in the table below.

Full-Coverage Rates by Insurance Company

Average cost of Grinnell Mutual auto insurance

If you have an incident on your record — like an accident, speeding ticket, or DUI — insurance companies will see you as a higher risk, and your insurer will likely raise your rates to protect against potential losses in the future.

Here you can see how Grinnell Mutual’s monthly liability rates compare to the national averages for different types of drivers.

DriverGrinnell Mutual Average QuoteNational Average
Drivers with a clean record$55$105
Drivers with a speeding ticket$79$150
Drivers with an at-fault accident$81$156
Drivers with a DUI$92$177
Teen drivers$96$184
Senior drivers$40$77
Grinnell Mutual car insurance cost by state

Each state has its own rules for the minimum amount of liability coverage drivers need to buy.

Here you can see the average liability rates for Grinnell Mutual car insurance in six states where Insurify data is available. You can then compare these rates to the state averages. Grinnell coverage is also available in Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota.

StateGrinnell Mutual Average QuoteState Average
Illinois$70$79
Indiana$61$70
Iowa$55$61
Minnesota$89$104
Ohio$62$73
Wisconsin$54$62
Grinnell Mutual car insurance discounts

Car insurance discounts can make a big difference in finding the best price. Grinnell’s discounts include: 

  • Good student[1]

  • Elite driver program

  • Advanced quote

  • Timely payor

  • Motorcycle safety

  • Homeowner

  • Passive restraint

  • Distant student

  • Riding association membership

How customers feel about Grinnell Mutual

Grinnell Mutual’s customer service scores leave something to be desired. The company isn’t accredited by the Better Business Bureau, and the reviews on the BBB website, Yelp, and Google range from 1.5 to 2.9 star ratings, with several reviews on each website.

Grinnell Mutual’s reviews are below industry averages in most cases.

Grinnell Mutual ratings

Several third-party websites review different aspects of an insurer’s business, rate it against other companies, and against their own metrics and standards. Three of the most trusted review sites are:

  • AM Best: Rates a company’s financial stability

  • J.D. Power: Rates a company’s customer service against other companies in the insurance industry

  • National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC): Rates a company’s number of complaints against an industry average for insurers of comparable size. The complaint index is always 1.0.

Here you can see how Grinnell Mutual rates with these influential sites.

RatingScoreWhat This Means
AM BestA (Excellent)2Highest financial stability score
J.D. PowerBelow regional averageLower than average for customer satisfaction
NAIC Complaint Index1.233Slightly more complaints than expected for a company of its size

Grinnell Mutual auto insurance coverage options

Grinnell Mutual offers liability only and full-coverage car insurance options to allow customers to truly customize their insurance policies to best fit their needs. 

You can purchase the following coverage options from Grinnell:

  • Collision coverage: Collision insurance pays for repairs to your vehicle after it’s damaged in a collision with another car or with an object like a tree or fence.

  • Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance pays to repair a policyholder’s vehicle after damage caused by something other than a collision. This could include damage from fire, water, falling objects, or contact with animals.

  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays if the other driver was at fault in an accident and either doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t carry limits sufficient to cover your damages. It also pays for damage from hit-and-run accidents.

  • Medical payments: Medical payments insurance covers you if you’re in an accident and can’t work because of your injuries.

Other options for Grinnell Mutual customers

Grinnell Mutual offers other insurance products, too, including:

  • Home insurance: Homeowners insurance protects your dwelling, personal property, and other structures on your property from covered perils.

  • Farm insurance: Farm insurance covers your dwelling and personal property, your farm buildings, animals and livestock, and scheduled and unscheduled farm personal property. 

  • Business insurance: Coverage protects a business’s personal property, income, and buildings. Coverage extends to your home office and can include additional business vehicle coverage. 

  • Umbrella insurance: Umbrella policies provide up to $1 million in additional liability protection for covered losses.

Grinnell Mutual Insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about Grinnell Mutual, the following answers can help.

  • Is Grinnell Mutual legitimate?

    Grinnell Mutual has been in business for more than 100 years. While it’s not accredited by the Better Business Bureau, it earned an A rating for AM Best for its financial stability. J.D. Power also includes Grinnell in its industry surveys.

  • What is the average cost of Grinnell Mutual car insurance?

    The average cost of a Grinnell Mutual policy is $55 per month for a liability-only policy and $114 per month for full coverage. These rates make Grinnell one of the more affordable insurers. Keep in mind, the rate offer you receive from Grinnell may be different, as it accounts for your age, where you live, your driving history, and other rating factors specific to you.

  • Who owns Grinnell Mutual Insurance?

    As with other mutual companies, the company’s policyholders own Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company. Grinnell Compass, Grinnell Select, and Grinnell Specialty Agency are all related companies.

  • How do I cancel my Grinnell Mutual insurance policy?

    You can contact Grinnell Mutual agents by phone, and a representative will send the cancellation form to your email address and walk you through the process to cancel your account. You can also email customer service and they can instruct you from there. Customers can find the company phone number and email address at the bottom of Grinnell’s web page. In order to fully cancel your policy online or over the phone, you should be prepared to provide your contact information and an electronic signature.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance for teen drivers."
