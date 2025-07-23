How Farmers Signal works

The Signal by Farmers app monitors your driving behaviors and performance, evaluates the data, and creates a Signal Renewal Factor for you. Safe drivers stand to benefit the most. The smartphone app records various data points, including:

Focused driving

Hard braking

Excessive speed

Time of day

Total mileage

Signal evaluates all these factors in different ways. For example, the app will even record when you pick up your phone to text or call someone while driving.

Based on the trip data, you may qualify for discounts for safe driving and low risk factors.

Unlike other insurance companies with telematics programs that have plug-in devices, the Signal by Farmers program uses only a mobile app.

To qualify for an initial discount, you must enroll in the program first. Then, you need to complete a minimum of 10 rides within the first 30 days of enrollment. When it’s time to renew your Farmers insurance policy, you may qualify for steeper discounts thanks to safe driving habits. On the other hand, your premiums may also go up if Farmers considers you a risky driver based on the data it recorded.

If you have multiple drivers at home, everyone must use the Signal by Farmers app if you want to get the maximum discount. If there isn’t full participation, it can affect the discount percentages and how much you stand to save. Additionally, if you’re a passenger in a car, you can edit this in the app so the trip isn’t included in your driving score.

Pros and cons of using Signal

While Signal by Farmers may result in savings on your insurance premiums, it’s essential to review the pros and cons first: