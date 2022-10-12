Oklahoma Flood Insurance: Guide for Homeowners

Do I Need Flood Insurance in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma has many streams, rivers, lakes, and ponds that are susceptible to flooding. The Oklahoma State Department of Health estimates there are 40,000 streams in the boundaries of the regulatory floodplains. Yet less than 25 percent of those at risk have flood insurance.

You might think you’re off the hook if you don’t live near water. But consider this: 30 percent of all flood claims are filed by residents in low- to moderate-risk areas, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA ).

That means that no matter where you live in Oklahoma, you’re at risk of flooding. Rather than leave your family and home to chance, get a flood insurance policy. It can protect you and your family after a devastating loss.

Oklahoma Flood Zones

Your designated flood zone is the primary indicator of your flood risk. The Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) has a floodplain viewer you can use to get a general idea of flood risk in your area.

However, the OWRB encourages residents to contact their local floodplain administrator. You can also view your flood risk using FEMA ’s Flood Map Service Center —enter your address to discover your flood zone.