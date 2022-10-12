Home Insurance Premiums: How They’re Set and How Much You Should Pay 

Monthly Home Insurance Rates by Coverage Amount

At Insurify, we believe comprehensive insurance coverage shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg. Still, your monthly insurance payments will likely be proportionate to the amount of coverage you want.

The most basic home insurance policies include dwelling coverage, which protects your home in case of various natural disasters and home break-ins. Your dwelling coverage limit (the amount of money your policy covers in damages) should be high enough to completely rebuild your home, and these limits range anywhere from less than $50,000 to over $500,000, giving homeowners plenty of options to fit any insurance needs.

This dwelling limit largely determines your annual premiums as well as how much coverage your policy includes in other areas of protection.

For instance, HO-3 policies (also known as special form policies, which are the most popular policy type nationally) include dwelling coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, loss of use protection, personal liability insurance, and medical payments coverage. Each of these coverage limits (aside from personal liability and medical payments) is set as a percentage of your dwelling coverage.

Generally, the limits are 10 percent of your dwelling coverage for other structures coverage, 50 percent for personal property, and 20 percent for loss of use (also called additional living expenses coverage). This means if you have $300,000 in dwelling coverage, you also have $30,000 of protection for your other structures, $150,000 for personal property, and $60,000 for additional living expenses.

In other words, the more dwelling coverage you have, the more coverage your policy includes overall.

Keep in mind, the higher you set your liability limits, the higher your premiums will be. Additionally, opting for replacement cost coverage over an actual cash value policy will leave you with higher premiums as well.

So just how much is homeowners insurance a month?

Check out the national average monthly cost of home insurance (for HO-3 policies) by dwelling coverage amount.

Coverage Limit Annual Insurance Premium Monthly Insurance Payment \< $50,000 $645 $54 $50,000 $748 $62 $75,000 $826 $69 $100,000 $888 $74 $125,000 $937 $78 $150,000 $981 $82 $175,000 $1,018 $85 $200,000 $1,114 $93 $300,000 $1,272 $106 $400,000 $1,482 $133 > $500,000 $2,148 $179

