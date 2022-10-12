Home Buying Trends of 2021: Survey Results

Did you or would you be willing to buy a house if you had only seen it virtually, not in person?

Key Findings:

The survey’s most surprising finding was that the vast majority of respondents either would be willing to or did purchase a home sight unseen, having viewed it only virtually (65 percent). This was certainly a symptom of the pandemic but still a shocking turn from what was previously considered normal.

Older home seekers were much less willing to buy a house they had viewed only virtually.

Lower-income home seekers were much less likely to buy a home they had toured only online, while high-income seekers were much more willing to do so.

Those who had previously owned a home were also less likely to view a home after seeing it only virtually.

The competitiveness of the market has made it necessary for buyers to act incredibly fast. Unconventional, yes, but it seems that the convenience and ease of online open houses could be here to stay, even after the effects of the pandemic pass.