Breed Restrictions 101: Everything You Need to Know

Do dogs have an effect on home insurance rates? Owning certain breeds of dogs will result in increases in home insurance rates. The dangers some types of dogs pose to homeowners and their guests, or even their mailman, are some of the risk factors insurance providers consider when making these decisions.

Home insurance can cover your legal expenses if you’re found at fault for causing someone’s injury or damaging someone’s property. This portion of an insurance policy is called liability coverage.

But what happens if your beloved furry friend is responsible for hurting someone or ruining their things? For dog owners, it’s good to know that your liability insurance can extend to your dog and make sure you’re covered if it were to unexpectedly bite a guest or chew on someone’s belongings on your property. Unfortunately, some breeds of dogs are excluded from the list if they’re known to be larger or more aggressive dogs.

If your dog breed isn’t covered by your home insurance policy, you can protect yourself and your pet by purchasing dog liability insurance. This can be included in an umbrella policy for renters insurance or home insurance. Even if you’re the owner of a restricted dog breed, it’s important to go the extra step and make sure you’re not left paying expensive medical bills for a dog bite.

Insurify has pulled together all the details and information you need to know for the best and most affordable insurance providers and liability policies. This way, you can make sure you’re safe from any dog bite claims or other accidents.

For some dog owners, liability coverage is too important to be a burden. Read on to find out which dog breeds are restricted and what you can do to make sure you and Fido are protected after an incident. Having a pet can be a risk, but there are ways to make sure you don’t have to pay for it.