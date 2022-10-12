Average Cost of Homeowners Insurance: Could You Be Paying Too Much?

How much does home insurance cost? There are many variables homeowners insurance companies take into account before quoting you for a standard home insurance policy. However, some insurers are notoriously more expensive than others. The best way to ensure you're getting the best rate is to compare rates.

Paying for home insurance is one of the many responsibilities of being a homeowner. The cost can be shocking for some, especially as the average home insurance cost continues to rise. Homeowners have seen prices increase as much as 88 percent over 10 years.

As the cost goes up, you may wonder what the average price is or how insurance companies determine how much you pay. The average annual premium can vary by state, coverage type, the home’s value, proximity to the nearest fire station, history of prior insurance claims, and even your credit score. Think you might be paying too much for home insurance? Keep reading to find out how your rate compares to the average cost in your state.

