New Insurify Report Reveals Housing Market Trends

With the Federal Reserve raising its benchmark interest rate nine consecutive times in the past 12 months, the housing market has begun to cool in many areas across the country. The Federal Funds rate — the interest rate banks charge each other for overnight lending — now sits at just under 5%.

Homeowners with adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs) and potential homebuyers are likely to find escalating interest rates most burdensome. Meanwhile, home sellers may find their properties sitting on the market for weeks or months longer than comparable homes did just a year ago.

But homeowners have even more on their minds than rising interest rates and falling home values, a recent Insurify poll discovered. They’re also worried about making their mortgage payments and how climate change will affect their home values in the future.