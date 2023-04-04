Mortgages, Home Values, and Climate Change: Insurify Poll Reveals Top Homeowner Concerns

New homeowners are already underwater on their mortgages

The Fed has increased interest rates a startling nine times over the course of the last 12 months, leaving prospective homebuyers and homeowners with adjustable-rate mortgages in the lurch.

Unsurprisingly, mortgage payments rank as the second-greatest stressor for homeowners, according to data collected by Insurify. Overall, 24% of the homeowners Insurify polled were underwater on their mortgage. The group with the highest share of underwater mortgages was those who bought between one and three years ago (31%), followed by those who bought their homes less than a year ago (27%).

Even those who weren’t currently underwater were concerned that they soon would be. More than half the poll’s respondents (56%) said they were concerned they would owe more on their home than its value. The group with the highest level of concern was, again, homeowners who bought their homes between one and three years ago, with 69% expressing concern.

Trends in Negative Home Equity