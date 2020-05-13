These are the Most Generous Auto Insurers During Quarantine (2020)

The Most Generous Auto Insurers During Quarantine

8. The Hartford

Estimated share of monthly premium income refunded: 4.89%

Total refund: $50,707,424 (estimated)

Individual refund amount: 15% of auto premiums for April and May

2019 premium income: $12,442,093,037

The Hartford is one of the 15 largest car insurance providers, but is the third most generous company during this public health crisis. The insurer has committed to reimburse 15 percent of auto premiums for the months of April and May despite steep losses to their own income as the financial fallout of the outbreak hits their investments.

Trending On Insurify Discover the best deals when you use the best car insurance comparison sites! Your insurance payment is one of your biggest monthly expenses. You can make sure you’re getting the best deal by comparing auto insurance quotes.

7. Nationwide

Estimated share of monthly premium income refunded: 5.16%

Total refund: $78,069,845 (estimated)

Individual refund amount: One-time premium refund of $50 per policy

2019 premium income: $18,166,669,579

Nationwide is the tenth largest auto insurer in the United States in terms of both premiums and market share. Given the economic hardship faced by many car owners across the U.S., Nationwide has decided to share some of that premium revenue with its customers. In returning $50 for each policy, Nationwide is estimated to have given over $200 million back to drivers.

6. Liberty Mutual

Estimated share of monthly premium income refunded: 8.58%

Total refund: $250,000,000

Refund amount: 15 % for 2 months of personal auto premiums

2019 premium income: $34,954,640,834

Beginning our list is Liberty Mutual, the insurance company that gave away one of the largest refunds to policyholders across the country. Totaling a quarter of a billion dollars, the reimbursement payments automatically went out in April. LiMu is also offering extended payment deadlines, waiving late fees for customers who are impacted by the outbreak, and expanding coverage to drivers newly using their cars to deliver food and medicine.

Trending On Insurify Free quotes on car insurance available today – compare, save, discover. Find the best affordable insurance quotes to protect you from the unexpected.

5. Auto-Owners

Estimated share of monthly premium income refunded: 11.78%

Total refund: $80,876,260 (estimated)

Individual refund amount: 15% of auto premiums for April and May

2019 premium income: $8,241,035,838

Auto-Owners is one of the smallest insurers on this list, but it is also the second-most generous, as it returned 15 percent of premium payments for two months in response to the latest news. Estimated near a third of Auto-Owners’ monthly premium earnings, this is one of the most selfless refunds in response to the current state of affairs.

4. Allstate

Estimated share of monthly premium income refunded: 20.82%

Total refund: $600,000,000

Individual refund amount: 15% for 1 month of auto premiums

2019 premium income: $34,574,634,393

Allstate was one of the first providers to announce a direct refund to policyholders in response to the financial crisis. They also returned the largest total reimbursement, coming in at over half a billion dollars. Allstate is putting the largest dollar amount back in car owners’ wallets even though it is not the largest company in terms of premiums or market share.

Trending On Insurify Is your insurance policy giving you a headache? Find out what you could save with our car insurance calculator. You’re just seconds away from savings with this home and auto insurance bundle comparison.

3. American Family Insurance

Estimated share of monthly premium income refunded: 21.24%

Total refund: $200,000,000

Individual refund amount: One-time premium refund of $50 per policy

2019 premium income: $11,298,074,729

American Family Insurance was another early leader at the forefront of auto insurance refunds. Not only has the insurer returned an estimated 21 percent of their monthly premium revenue to drivers, but they’re also donating another $275,000 to relief funds in cities where their offices are located.

2. Mercury

Estimated share of monthly premium income refunded: 25.93%

Total refund: $80,000,000

Individual refund amount: 15% of auto premiums for April and May

2019 premium income: $3,701,600,000 (estimated)

By best estimates, Mercury refunded over a quarter of its monthly income from auto insurance policies. It also went the extra mile by reimbursing partial premium payments for not one, but two months. This doubled generosity is surely welcomed by Mercury’s customers as the unemployment rate continues to climb through May.

1. Erie

Estimated share of monthly premium income refunded: 32.82%

Total refund: $200,000,000

Individual refund amount: 30% for 2 months of auto premiums

2019 premium income: $7,311,729,512

Not only is Erie refunding the largest estimated percentage of its monthly premium income to policyholders during the pandemic, but they’re also helping their employees benefit their local communities. Erie has pledged $2.5 million to reimburse and/or match the donations of its agents, employees, and field offices around the country.

Honorable Mention: New Jersey Manufacturers

Total refund: $41,700,000

Individual refund amount: 15% for 3 months of auto premiums

Unfortunately, we were unable to locate financial disclosings on the premium revenue for New Jersey Manufacturers in order for it to be included in this analysis. However, NJM has sent $41.7 million to car owners despite being much smaller than any other provider on this list.

Data Attribution The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com.