Crime Capitals: Cities with the Most Property Crime (2020)

Although property crime has decreased dramatically since 1990 nationwide, it still occurs at alarmingly high rates in many cities across the United States.

Over the last year in the United States, an average of almost 19 thousand property crime offenses occurred each day. In 2019, an estimated 6.93 million property crime offenses occurred in the United States, according to the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting database. 6.93 million offenses in the last year might seem astronomically high, but property crime in the United States has actually been on the decline. In fact, the property crime rate has decreased by 24 percent since 2010, and over 58 percent since 1990. Despite this overall decrease in property crime over the past few decades, property crime is still a pervasive problem that disproportionately affects some cities more than others.

Property crime is a broad term encompassing nonviolent crimes including arson, burglary, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft. Larceny-theft accounts for the majority of property crimes year over year. It’s the most common form of property crime, accounting for 73.4 percent of all property crime offenses in 2019. Burglary, the second-most common, accounts for 15.2 percent of all property crime offenses in 2019.

While no car owner or homeowner is impervious to being the unfortunate target of motor vehicle theft or burglary, some are more susceptible than others. The most commonly targeted cars are older models, as their anti-theft technology tends to be less advanced than that of newer cars. On the other hand, the most commonly targeted homes for burglary are those that look easy to break into: those located on the outskirts of neighborhoods, those with poor lighting at night, and those with convenient points of entry and places on the property to hide.

Certain cities also seem to attract more property crime. To identify the cities with the most property crime per capita, the data science team at Insurify referred to the FBI’s latest Crime in the United States report on property crime rates by metropolitan area.