Crime rates tend to get a lot of attention — especially from politicians and voters in election years. But while some types of crimes may have climbed in recent years, property crimes have dropped over the last decade. Burglaries, in particular, decreased 51% nationwide between 2010 and 2020, according to SafeHome.org’s analysis of crime data.

Still, if you’re a homeowner or in the process of buying a new home, home security is probably very high on your list of priorities. In fact, home security is the No. 1 concern for homeowners, according to Insurify’s latest home insurance report. While some cities boast low crime rates, others are more prone to burglaries.

To identify the cities with the most home burglaries in 2023, the data science team at Insurify turned to the FBI’s most recent Uniform Crime Reporting data.