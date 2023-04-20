Crime rates tend to get a lot of attention — especially from politicians and voters in election years. But while some types of crimes may have climbed in recent years, property crimes have dropped over the last decade. Burglaries, in particular, decreased 51% nationwide between 2010 and 2020, according to SafeHome.org’s analysis of crime data.
Still, if you’re a homeowner or in the process of buying a new home, home security is probably very high on your list of priorities. In fact, home security is the No. 1 concern for homeowners, according to Insurify’s latest home insurance report. While some cities boast low crime rates, others are more prone to burglaries.
To identify the cities with the most home burglaries in 2023, the data science team at Insurify turned to the FBI’s most recent Uniform Crime Reporting data.
Table of contents
- Insights
- Cities with the most home burglaries
- 10. Springfield, Missouri
- 9. Lafayette, Louisiana
- 8. Amarillo, Texas
- 7. Asheville, North Carolina
- 6. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- 5. Tulsa, Oklahoma
- 4. Memphis, Tennessee
- 3. Lubbock, Texas
- 2. Vallejo, California
- 1. Bakersfield, California
- How to protect your home against burglaries
- Methodology
- Conclusion
Insights
Bakersfield, California, holds the unfortunate title as the city with the most home burglaries, with 847 burglaries per 100,000 residents. The national average is 347 burglaries per 100,000 residents, making burglaries in Bakersfield 2.4 times as common.
California, Oklahoma, and Texas feature prominently, with two cities from each on our list. Seven of the 10 cities featured are located in the southern United States, two are in California, and one is in Missouri.
Naples, Florida, and Washington, D.C., enjoy the lowest burglary rates in the country, at 122 and 125 burglaries per 100,000 residents, respectively. Green Bay, Wisconsin; Manchester, New Hampshire; and Provo, Utah, make up the remaining top five cities with the lowest burglary rates.
Residents in cities with high rates of home burglaries pay the price: seven out of the 10 cities with high rates of burglaries have monthly insurance costs that are higher than the national average of $215.
Cities with the most home burglaries
Home burglaries are an unfortunate reality in many cities across the United States. But which 10 cities have the highest rate of home burglaries? Read on to learn more about these locations and what they can teach us about keeping our homes safe.
10. Springfield, Missouri
Yearly burglaries per 100,000 residents: 614
Average home value (2023): $231,602
Average monthly home insurance rate (2023): $224
On average, cities across the nation experience 347 burglaries per 100,000 residents, but property crime rates in Springfield, Missouri, are significantly higher than that, with 614 burglaries per 100,000 residents. The city’s high poverty levels may partly explain the high burglary rate. Springfield has a 21.1% poverty rate, meaning one in every 4.7 residents lives at or below the national poverty level, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
9. Lafayette, Louisiana
Yearly burglaries per 100,000 residents: 619
Average home value (2023): $177,370
Average monthly home insurance rate (2023): $318
Lafayette, Louisiana, may be known as the “Happiest City in America,” but its burglary rates are 78% higher than the national average. Most property crimes in Lafayette are concentrated in the downtown area and northern part of the city. Southwest Lafayette, on the other hand, is considered relatively safe.
8. Amarillo, Texas
Yearly burglaries per 100,000 residents: 620
Average home value (2023): $192,835
Average monthly home insurance rate (2023): $259
Several factors contribute to the high crime rates in Amarillo, located in the Texas Panhandle. While the city has some of the highest crime rates in the state of Texas, it also has low levels of police investment. The city is the 10th lowest in the state for police budget per capita, according to an analysis by the Amarillo Globe-News.
7. Asheville, North Carolina
Yearly burglaries per 100,000 residents: 625
Average home value (2023): $389,777
Average monthly home insurance rate (2023): $107
Asheville, North Carolina, has the second-highest average home value of the cities on our top 10 list. There’s been a 21% increase in people experiencing homelessness in the city since 2021, according to a report from the City of Asheville, which may contribute to the high rate of burglaries. According to an analysis by the San Diego County District Attorney, people experiencing homelessness are 183 times more likely to commit residential burglaries compared to the rest of the population.
6. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Yearly burglaries per 100,000 residents: 679
Average home value (2023): $213,355
Average monthly home insurance rate (2023): $347
Oklahoma City may be known for its cowboy culture and connections to the oil and gas industries, but it also has high rates of burglaries. Perhaps it’s simply a matter of opportunity. According to The Oklahoman — the largest daily newspaper in the state — the capital city’s police force is stretched thin, and investigating property crimes has taken a back seat to responding to violent crimes.
5. Tulsa, Oklahoma
Yearly burglaries per 100,000 residents: 737
Average home value (2023): $210,052
Average monthly home insurance rate (2023): $339
Oklahoma appears on our list again, with Tulsa, Oklahoma, having more than double the national average for burglaries per 100,000 residents. Part of the city’s crime problems stems from illicit substance abuse. Tulsa has a methamphetamine addiction crisis, with methamphetamine admissions representing about one-third of admissions into the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services system.
4. Memphis, Tennessee
Yearly burglaries per 100,000 residents: 769
Average home value (2023): $225,958
Average monthly home insurance rate (2023): $255
Memphis, Tennessee’s high burglary rates are part of a larger crime problem. The city is experiencing high levels of all kinds of crimes due to high poverty rates, failing education systems, and a lack of employment opportunities.
3. Lubbock, Texas
Yearly burglaries per 100,000 residents: 814
Average home value (2023): $198,461
Average monthly home insurance rate (2023): $227
Our top 10 list returns to the Lone Star State with Lubbock, Texas, taking third place. Part of Lubbock’s high crime rates stems from the city’s gang problem. A threat assessment report released by the Texas Department of Public Safety found 14 major gangs are active in the city, and the majority of gang-related arrests in the region are for drug, property, and violent crimes.
2. Vallejo, California
Yearly burglaries per 100,000 residents: 834
Average home value (2023): $561,566
Average monthly home insurance rate (2023): $207
With its high property values and proximity to wine country, Vallejo might seem like an ideal place to own a home. But the city’s high crime rates and high cost of living tell a different story. U.S. Department of Justice report found that higher inflation and unemployment can correlate with higher crime rates as people struggle to meet their basic needs and living expenses.
1. Bakersfield, California
Yearly burglaries per 100,000 residents: 847
Average home value (2023): $323,756
Average monthly home insurance rate (2023): $192
Bakersfield, located In Southern California, takes the top spot in our list of cities with the most home burglaries, despite the city approving a $13.4 million increase in funding for the Bakersfield Police Department in 2021. The Bakersfield Police Department has said they are unable to prevent such crimes from happening, according to a report in The Bakersfield Californian. Instead, police have placed the onus for prevention on residents, who they say have to “avoid enticing criminals.”
The good news is, burglaries in Bakersfield have declined in the last two years despite increases in its population.
How to protect your home against burglaries
It’s important for homeowners to take steps to protect their homes against burglars. To help ensure your property and possessions stay safe, here are some tips for home safety and security.
Invest in quality locks and deadbolts for all exterior doors. This is one of the most effective ways to protect your home from burglaries. High-security locks and deadbolts are designed with security features that make them much harder to pick, break, or tamper with than standard locks.
Install motion-activated lights. Motion-activated lights are an effective way of deterring burglars from entering homes. When a sensor on the equipment detects motion, the lights turn on and alert you or any passersby that someone is on the property. This sudden change in lighting can be enough to startle a potential burglar, causing them to flee or avoid the area altogether.
Keep valuables out of sight from windows and doors. Burglars typically stake out homes before attempting a break-in, looking for signs that you have valuable items or other assets worth stealing. By keeping valuables out of sight, you can reduce the temptation for burglars to attempt a break-in.
Install security cameras around your property. This can be an effective deterrent against burglaries. And if your home is burglarized, the cameras record the activity, and the footage can be used as evidence in any potential legal action taken against a burglar.
Keep bushes and trees trimmed away from windows and doors. Bushes, trees, and any other foliage close to windows and doors can provide burglars with additional cover when attempting a break-in. Make sure you keep all bushes and trees trimmed back and away from windows and doors to reduce the chances of burglars using them as cover.
Home insurance is also an important step in protecting yourself from the financial toll of a home burglary. The majority of burglaries are committed with the intention of stealing valuable items or assets, potentially resulting in significant financial losses. Without a home insurance policy, you may be responsible for all costs associated with replacing stolen items and repairing any damage the burglar causes.
Methodology
Data scientists at Insurify turned to the FBI’s most up-to-date crime data to determine the U.S. metropolitan areas with the highest rates of home burglaries. The team ranked the 150 most populous metro areas in the country by the yearly number of reported home burglaries per 100,000 residents. For each of these metropolitan areas, Insurify’s data science team also gathered the average home value in January 2023 from Zillow and the average monthly home insurance rate from Insurify’s database of real-time quotes from partner insurance companies.
Conclusion
Burglary rates in the cities featured on this list may be high, but that shouldn’t deter you from buying a home in an area that you find otherwise ideal. There are plenty of ways to protect yourself from home break-ins and other property crimes, and having a solid home insurance policy in place can protect you from financial loss, even in the event of a burglary.