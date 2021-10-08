Blame Game: Cities With the Most At-Fault Car Accidents in 2021

Motor vehicle accidents are inevitable to some degree, but drivers in certain cities are particularly worse at avoiding them. These are the cities in every state with the highest at-fault accident rates in 2021.

Everyone makes mistakes. Rarely do drivers ever try to cause an accident, yet they still happen quite often. In fact, according to Insurify’s analysis, nearly 1 in 10 U.S. drivers report causing a motor vehicle accident in the prior seven years. Of course, just because motor vehicle crashes are common does not make them any less serious. Even if everyone involved is unharmed, an auto accident can still present a major headache for all parties involved. Insurance companies have to get involved to sort out property damage issues, and premiums will almost certainly go up for the at-fault driver. They may even rise for drivers not at fault, too.

So while traffic accidents are never wholly avoidable, drivers are wise to implement preventive measures on the road, such as practicing defensive driving and always being aware of one’s surroundings. Sometimes, however, driving safely can even mean being extra cautious when traveling through areas with particularly accident-prone motorists.

Accidents occur in every city, but certain places are home to drivers that cause accidents more frequently than the norml. To see which cities have the most accident-prone drivers, the data scientists at Insurify turned to their database of over 4 million car insurance applications to determine the city with the highest at-fault accident rate in every state in 2021.