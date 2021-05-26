The Price is Right!? Cities with the Highest Home Sale Prices in 2021

In one of the most competitive years in real estate in recent history, houses in these cities are the biggest-ticket properties in the nation.

It’s been a landmark year for the American housing market. Real estate is selling at astonishing rates, making this past year one of the most competitive periods in which to buy a house to date. Insurify’s analysis on cities with the hottest real estate markets in 2021 revealed that the average number of days a home remained on the market before being sold had decreased by 11 percent between 2020 and 2021. This increased competition means that it’s a seller’s market, and potential buyers have to shell out more in order to get what they want.

The average price of a home sold in the United States has risen over the past decade. Since 2011, the median home sale price has increased by 66 percent, from $176,317 in February 2011 to $294,069 in February 2021. Home values are bound to rise over time naturally, save for economic recessions or market crashes. However, even after a major nationwide financial blowout — or in 2020’s case, a global pandemic — home values can bounce back and return to their upward trend due to lower mortgage rates and strong demand.

There’s no question that homes are a hot commodity across the nation. But in certain cities, they’re not just a tough get, but they also come at a remarkably steep price. To see where houses have the highest price tags, the researchers at Insurify looked to national housing market data and identified the cities with the highest home sale prices in 2021.