A Dozen of the Best Pets for Social Distancing (2020)

The Most Affordable Pets

Given the economic uncertainty at present, finding a pet that fits within a tight budget can be difficult. Luckily, some pets are much more economical than others. The following are the most affordable pets on the market.

1. Ant farm

Average lifespan: 2-3 months, without a queen

Diet: Omnivore

Care cost: $50-75+

Monthly pet insurance estimate: Generally not insured

The most affordable pets tend to be small pets, and ants are no exception. Not only are ants some of the most affordable pets to own, but they are also some of the easiest. Ants cannot live healthily in many of the gel habitats sold as ant farm kits, but they thrive in habitats made with sand or soil, with the right amount of warmth and humidity. While they do require food (usually sugar or honey) and water, ants are low maintenance and are relatively autonomous.

2. Fish

Average lifespan: Varies widely depending on the species

Diet: Omnivore

Care cost: $30+ per year; first year $72+

Monthly pet insurance estimate: $9

The cost of owning fish depends on the number of fish you own, the type of fish, and the size of their tank. Betta fish, for example, are some of the cheapest fish to own, as they are commonly sold for $10 and do not require a large amount of living space (2.5 gallons). Goldfish, on the other hand, need a larger habitat, as they are social and can get quite lonely if not kept in pairs or in groups of 3 or more.

3. Hermit crabs

Average lifespan: up to 20 years

Diet: Omnivore

Care cost: $125 per year; first year $165+

Monthly pet insurance estimate: $9

Despite what their name implies, hermit crabs are social animals and are happiest when they live in groups of two or more. These unusual pets are generally easy to care for and are quite docile when handled. Owners of these diminutive pets will typically shell out only about $125 per year, after initial costs. The cost of a hermit crab and its habitat will vary depending on its size: smaller hermit crabs tend to cost less and require a small (5-10 gallon) enclosure, while larger hermit crabs require much more room to thrive and may need a tank upwards of 20 gallons. Keep in mind that happy hermit crabs can live up to 20 years, so these pets are a long investment.