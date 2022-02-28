Charleston, WV Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Charleston, WV Homeowners Insurance

There’s a reason West Virginia’s capital city lauds itself as “the cultural, recreational, and business capital of the Appalachian Mountain region.” A stroll down Capitol Street in Downtown Charleston’s historic district could be a day trip in itself. Stop at Taylor Books for a cup of coffee and a good read, or drop into Ellen’s for an ice cream cone or Capitol Market to support some local farmers and vendors (and get some amazing snacks and produce while you’re at it). Locals can also visit the Clay Center to enjoy its art museum, discovery center, and planetarium or catch a concert or performance at its Maier Foundation Performance Hall.

If Downtown Charleston isn’t your speed, there’s plenty of nature to enjoy in the city, too. Charleston lies along the Kanawha and Elk Rivers and is just a quick drive to Kanawha State Forest, with plenty of hiking, biking, and ski trails to explore year-round.

Whether you're a city dweller or nature lover, Charleston is a great place to call home. But West Virginia homeowners insurance can get pricey.

And keep reading for our full guide on home insurance in Charleston, West Virginia.