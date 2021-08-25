Washington Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Should I have flood insurance in Washington? You should strongly consider purchasing flood coverage, as flooding is the most prevalent natural disaster that Washington state residents face.

In Washington state, the costs of flooding exceed all other natural disasters. So if you’re a homeowner or are thinking of buying in Washington, it’s time to seriously consider purchasing flood coverage. According to Washington’s Department of Ecology, there’s an 80 percent chance that at least 10 flood events will occur in any given year in Washington state. Western Washington, in particular, is very prone to flooding, with over 200 miles of waterfront from the Pacific Coast, rivers, and lakes.

Many property owners in Washington—and across the nation—assume that their homeowners policy provides protection from all types of natural disasters, including flooding from storms and hurricanes. However, the typical homeowners insurance policy does not cover flood damage. You need to purchase a separate coverage plan to protect your home and belongings from the risk of floodwaters —especially if you reside in a state with a high flood risk, such as Washington.

In this guide, we’ll walk through everything you need to know about purchasing flood insurance in Washington—from requirements and flood zones to policy costs and more.

Before we dive in, keep in mind that while flood insurance is a good idea, it also isn’t a replacement for homeowners insurance. Insurify can help you find the best rate possible for any kind of insurance policy you need. Quickly compare policies in your area and find the best coverage option for you.