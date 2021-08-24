Tampa Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Do I Need Flood Insurance in Tampa?

A standard homeowners insurance policy does not cover flood damages. That’s why some homeowners are subject to mandatory flood insurance. This occurs when:

The property is mortgaged AND

The property is in a high-risk flood zone

It’s not just up to your lender —the federal government mandates that lenders require flood insurance for any high-risk property.

If you live in a moderate-risk area, flood insurance may be optional. Some lenders may still require a flood policy because floods in moderate-risk areas still occur. But even if your lender doesn’t require it, you should heavily consider carrying a policy. Here’s why:

Even minor flood damage is very expensive. Just one inch of water in a single-story 2,500-square-foot home can cost $25,000 in damages.

Flood insurance in moderate-risk areas is less expensive —the average cost is half the price of a high-risk policy.

If you live in a low-risk area, you should still consider purchasing a flood policy. These policies are the least expensive, and there are no “no-risk” areas.

Tampa Flood Zones

High-risk flood zones are known as Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs). High-risk areas are given flood zones with an A or V in the title. Moderate-risk flood zones are not designated SFHAs. They’re given a B, C, or X in the title.

Here’s a quick overview of what high and moderate risk actually mean:

High-risk flood zone: This is an area that has a 1 percent chance of flooding. That means that over a 30-year period, the risk of flooding is about 25 percent. These areas are sometimes called “100-year flood zones.”

Moderate-risk flood zone: This is an area that has a 0.2 percent chance of flooding. That means that over a 30-year period, the risk of flooding is about 6 percent.

Currently, 59,737 properties are at high or moderate risk of flooding in Tampa. Here’s the breakdown of properties at risk:

Properties with a 50 percent flood risk: 221

Properties with a 20 percent flood risk: 2,985

Properties with a 5 percent flood risk: 13,494

Properties with a 1 percent flood risk: 27,700

Properties with a 0.2 percent flood risk: 15,337

Those numbers are increasing, according to FloodFactor. Over the next 30 years, the number of properties at high to moderate risk will increase by 23 percent.

For a detailed flood map of your area, you can visit the Tampa government website or order a map through FEMA.