How Much Is Condo Insurance?

How Much Condo Insurance Coverage Do You Need?

How much condo insurance coverage you need depends on the condo association’s master policy and your personal preference.

For example, if your master policy only covers bare walls, you’ll need the most amount of coverage from your individual policy to make sure you’re protected.

If your master policy covers more than the bare walls, you can usually lower the dwelling amount and focus on other coverages, such as your personal belongings or personal liability protection.

Personal Property Coverage

When it comes to personal property coverage, you can control how much coverage you buy for your belongings.

To know how much coverage you need, think of everything you own inside the condo and what it would cost to replace if you lost everything in a fire or another disaster.

Keep in mind that some policies have coverage limits on personal property claims. More expensive items, like jewelry or fine art, may require additional coverage. Your insurer may offer to increase the coverage amount as an endorsement or rider.

Liability Coverage

Even though you live in a condo, you could be responsible if someone were to get hurt on your property.

Your master policy might cover the incident if the injury occurred in a common area. Still, you could be on the hook for medical bills, medical payments, and legal fees if the accident or injury happened in your unit.

If you have a large amount of assets, consider how to best protect yourself. Most policies go up to $500,000 in coverage. So, if your assets exceed that amount, you may want to get an umbrella policy to increase your liability coverage.

Loss of Use Coverage

Loss of use can pay for additional living expenses if your condo is uninhabitable after a covered loss.

For example, if you can’t live in your condo after a fire ravaged the building, loss of use can pay for you to live somewhere else while your condo is being fixed. It can also cover the cost of food and other living expenses you incur while displaced.