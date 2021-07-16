Home Break In and Burglary Statistics: The Most Remarkable Data

Fear of home break in, home invasion, home burglary—whatever you call it—is common for homeowners and renters alike. And it’s for good reason. Though rates are steadily decreasing, a burglary occurs every thirty seconds in the United States. And burglary victims experience more than property loss, as physical, mental, and emotional health often suffers after victimization.

Included in this article are some of the most enlightening (and in some cases, shocking) home burglary statistics we could find. Many statistics come from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Statistics and FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data. But a wide range of sources was used to give a full picture.

Don’t be surprised if it inspires you to rethink your home insurance protection for break ins and theft!