Burglary statistics by state

Below, Insurify used the latest FBI crime data to compare burglary rates by state. The FBI’s most recent data on the rate of burglary offenses by population is from 2020. Some states reported incomplete home invasion statistics to NIBRS. In states where a small percentage of law enforcement agencies submitted data, burglary numbers are less accurate.

State Reported Burglaries in 2021 Burglary Rate per 100,000 Law Enforcement Agency Report Rate Alabama 10,326 400 86% Alaska 778 380 80% Arizona 8,925 330 66% Arkansas 14,462 523 94% California 7,103 370 41% Colorado 24,262 400 96% Connecticut 5,522 187 100% Delaware 2,420 254 100% Florida 22 241 6% Georgia 20,125 291 70% Hawaii 3,461 329 75% Idaho 3,169 204 97% Illinois 12,242 246 40% Indiana 12,680 280 60% Iowa 7,978 371 80% Kansas 7,786 331 85% Kentucky 12,967 344 91% Louisiana 15,931 510 57% Maine 1,787 149 99% Maryland 3,739 252 38% Massachusetts 9,726 150 92% Michigan 20,961 233 95% Minnesota 14,888 307 98% Mississippi 6,646 488 54% Missouri 18,288 379 83% Montana 2,714 279 96% Nebraska 2,569 230 95% Nevada 12,848 369 80% New Hampshire 944 103 97% New Jersey 3,395 146 84% New Mexico 7,617 649 68% New York 5,652 166 24% North Carolina 40,679 471 78% North Dakota 3,024 418 100% Ohio 28,178 319 73% Oklahoma 23,555 613 99% Oregon 13,802 339 92% Pennsylvania 5,990 249 14% Rhode Island 1,532 167 96% South Carolina 19,570 448 91% South Dakota 2,205 340 79% Tennessee 23,642 385 95% Texas 96,419 371 85% Utah 7,333 291 90% Vermont 1,132 154 100% Virginia 10,827 134 98% Washington 40,994 522 92% West Virginia 3,332 273 58% Wisconsin 10,219 219 80% Wyoming 1,157 210 68%

Top 5 states with the most home burglaries

These states have the greatest number of burglaries per capita, and a clear and unsurprising common factor emerges: poverty.

1. New Mexico

New Mexico has the most burglaries per capita, at a rate of 649 per 100,000. With 18.4% of residents living in poverty compared to the national average of 11.6%, a lack of resources could play a role in New Mexico’s burglary problem.

In 2022, Gov. Lujan Grisham signed bipartisan House Bill 68, strengthening the penalties for several crimes and pledging $2 million to crime-reduction programs.

2. Oklahoma

Oklahoma is the second-most burglarized state, with an offense rate of 613 per 100,000 people. In 2018, the state reformed sentencing guidelines, creating a less severe third-degree burglary category.

However, lighter sentencing probably isn’t behind the state’s burglary rate. Increasing the severity of punishment does little to deter crime, according to the National Institute of Justice (NIJ).6 Oklahoma’s high poverty rate of 15.6% is likely a bigger factor.

3. Arkansas

Arkansas has the third-highest burglary rate, at 523 per 100,000 people. Some Arkansas burglaries could be crimes of necessity. The state has a 16.3% poverty rate — nearly 41% higher than the national average.

4. Washington

Washington has a slightly lower burglary rate than Arkansas, at 522 per 100,000 residents. Burglary isn’t the only crime Washington residents have to worry about. The state’s violent crime rate increased by 12%, and the number of police officers decreased by 4.4%, over the course of 2021, according to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs’ annual report.8

5. Louisiana

Louisiana is yet another highly burglarized state with a large number of people living in poverty. At 19.6%, the state’s poverty rate is nearly 70% higher than the national average.

The state also has a police staffing crisis that’s prompted some cities to take drastic measures. The New Orleans police shortage was so severe the police department started hiring civilians to issue traffic citations in 2022. It’s no surprise the state’s burglary rate is the fifth highest in the country, at 510 per 100,000 residents.

Top 5 states with the fewest home burglaries

These states have the lowest burglary rates in the country — and four of the five were in the Northeast.

1. New Hampshire

New Hampshire had the lowest burglary rate at 103 per 100,000 residents. Only 7.2% of New Hampshire residents live in poverty, which is 61% less than the U.S. national average of 11.6%. The state’s low burglary rate could also be related to increased law enforcement.

Between 2000 and 2020, the number of full-time police officers in the state grew by 20%, according to New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council.9 That’s nearly double the state’s population increase of 11% in the same period.

2. Virginia

Virginia had the second-lowest burglary rate, at 134 per 100,000 residents. Local government officials have made numerous efforts to curb crime in recent years — and it seems to be paying off. In 2021, then-Gov. Ralph Northam announced a $114 million initiative to support public safety and reduce crime.

3. New Jersey

New Jersey also had a low burglary rate of 146 per 100,000 residents. Since the most recent FBI data overlaps with COVID-19 restrictions, New Jersey’s lockdown policies could have influenced burglary rates. The state’s high number of COVID-19 cases prompted Gov. Phil Murphy to announce some of the most drastic prevention measures in the country, including a statewide curfew.

4. Maine

Maine had the fourth-lowest burglaries per capita, at 149 per 100,000. The low rate could be due to fewer opportunities. Maine is the least densely populated state in New England, with 44.2 people per square mile, according to U.S. Census data.10

5. Massachusetts

Massachusetts had a burglary rate of 150 per 100,000 residents, making it the fifth-least burglarized state in the country. Burglary is a serious felony in Massachusetts. Any burglary with a gun or assault weapon earns the culprit a mandatory minimum of 15 years in state prison. The punishment for multiple burglary offenses can be as severe as life imprisonment with a minimum sentence of 20 years.11

States with the worst burglary data reporting

Transitioning to a new system is never easy, but some states had surprisingly low numbers of law enforcement agencies reporting to NIBRS. Only 22 Florida burglaries were reported to the FBI in 2021 by 6% of law enforcement agencies. However, a Florida DOJ report lists 44,207 burglary offenses.12

Just 14% of Pennsylvania’s law enforcement agencies reported through NIBRS in 2021. However, the state collected data through the old system, UCR. While agencies reported 5,990 burglaries to the FBI, they logged 18,166 in UCR.13

Less than a quarter of New York law enforcement agencies reported crime data to NIBRS in 2021, accounting for just 5,652 burglaries. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services reported a more realistic number of 31,770 burglaries.14