Burglary Statistics 2023: Trends and Insights

Cassie Sheets
Written byCassie Sheets
Cassie Sheets
Cassie SheetsContent Writer

  • 9 years writing data-driven, SEO content

  • Lifestyle contributor to 30+ local news sites

Cassie Sheets has a background in home and garden and real estate content. At Insurify, she translates industry jargon into insights that empower insurance buyers.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Tanveen Vohra
Edited byTanveen Vohra
Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications

  • Property and casualty insurance specialist

  • 3+ years creating insurance content

Tanveen manages Insurify's data insights, annual auto insurance report, and media communications. She’s regularly featured in media interviews on insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Published July 19, 2023 | Reading time: 18 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Table of contents

Table of contents

No one wants to find their house ransacked and prized possessions stolen, but, according to the latest FBI data, more than 580,000 burglaries occur yearly. Burglaries have declined 62% since 2012, but they’re still the most common property crime. Material things can typically be replaced, but the risk to victims’ safety is concerning. More than 11,000 burglaries in 2021 involved assault.
Insurify turned to data from the FBI, Department of Justice (DOJ), Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS), police department reports, and state and local resources to identify the most relevant home burglary facts. Here’s what you need to know.

Key burglary statistics

  • Law enforcement agencies reported 583,178 burglaries to the FBI database in 2021. Since the most recent data represents 69% of the population, approximately 1.6 burglaries occur every minute in the U.S.1 (FBI Crime Data)

  • Nearly 89% of burglaries go unsolved. In 2021, 65,670 burglary arrests were reported to the FBI, making the burglary arrest rate 11.3%. (FBI Crime Data)

  • You’re most likely to be burglarized in your 30s. Men are 17% more likely to be burglary victims than women. (FBI Crime Data)

  • Of the 10 most populous U.S. cities, New York has the fewest burglaries per capita. Four out of five of the most burglarized major cities are in Texas.

  • More than $733 billion worth of goods are stolen in property crimes annually. (FBI Crime Data)

  • Burglary rates dropped nearly 19% between 2020 and 2021. The sharp decline is likely due to fewer opportunities during COVID-19 work-from-home mandates. (FBI Crime Data)

  • Fifty-six percent of burglaries occur during the day. (FBI Crime Data)

  • Most burglaries occur in cities. People living in urban areas are 174% more likely to be burglary victims than those living in rural areas.3 (BJS)

  • Acquaintances commit nearly 12% of burglaries. (FBI Crime Data)

  • Burglaries are most common in the summer and least common in spring. Property victimization rates are 8% lower in spring.3 (BJS)

  • Nearly 7% of burglary home invasions also involved an assault. (FBI Crime Data)

  • Victims were present in 27.6% of all household burglaries. Of the victims who were home at the time of the burglary, 26% also endured a violent crime.4 (BJS)

  • The disruption of COVID-19 makes mapping the current scope of burglary murkier. The FBI collected more data in 2020 than in 2021, but stay-at-home mandates likely deterred burglars, making the data less representative of the problem today.

Overview

  • Home break-ins are steadily declining. In 2020, home burglary rates dropped to 314 per 100,000 people, which is the lowest rate in a decade. In 2010, the burglary rate was 123% higher, with 701 offenses per 100,000 people, according to FBI data.

  • Four out of five of the most burglarized states had significantly higher poverty rates than the national average. In New Mexico, the most burglarized state, 18.4% of residents live in poverty, compared to the national average of 11.6%.

  • Northeastern law enforcement agencies were some of the best and worst at reporting burglary data. While Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Delaware, and Connecticut had reporting rates above 91%, only 24% of New York agencies gave crime data to the FBI. Pennsylvania reported at a notably low 14% rate.

Interpreting the latest burglary statistics

Insurify’s team used the most current and comprehensive centralized source of U.S. burglary data from the FBI Crime Data Explorer. The most recent national data is from 2021 — the same year the FBI switched to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

While the latest FBI data provides numerous insights, some state law enforcement agencies were better at reporting to NIBRS than others. Insurify’s team noted gaps in FBI data and turned to DOJ statistics and local police department reports to add context when NIBRS numbers told an incomplete story.

U.S. burglary statistics and trends

Burglaries in the U.S. have steadily declined and reached the lowest rate in the past decade in 2021. However, burglaries are still a significant issue. An average of 1,598 home break-ins happened a day in 2021, according to FBI data. However, just under 63% of law enforcement agencies reported data to the NIBRS in the same year, so the number of burglaries is likely much higher.

Insurify’s data team pulled FBI crime data from 2017 to 2021 to explore how past burglary rates compare to the present. Crime data for 2022 and 2023 isn’t available yet. The rate of burglary offenses per 100,000 people in 2021 comes from U.S. Census Bureau and FBI data. The number of estimated total burglaries reflects the missing percentage of the population represented in FBI data for each year.

YearBurglaries Reported to FBIEstimated Total BurglariesBurglary Rate per 100,000
2021583,178 845,185255
2020522,426 949,865314
2019494,1591,074,258341
2018434,6311,207,308378
2017441,9581,381,119430

Home burglaries before and after COVID-19

Home invasion rates were declining before COVID-19 hit the U.S., but lockdown efforts likely influenced the significant drop between 2020 and 2021. Burglary rates decreased by nearly 10% between 2018 and 2019.

That number almost doubled to a nearly 19% decline between 2020 and 2021. With more renters and homeowners staying inside to stop the spread of COVID-19, burglars had far fewer easy opportunities for theft.

Burglary statistics by state

Below, Insurify used the latest FBI crime data to compare burglary rates by state. The FBI’s most recent data on the rate of burglary offenses by population is from 2020. Some states reported incomplete home invasion statistics to NIBRS. In states where a small percentage of law enforcement agencies submitted data, burglary numbers are less accurate.

StateReported Burglaries in 2021Burglary Rate per 100,000Law Enforcement Agency Report Rate
Alabama10,32640086%
Alaska77838080%
Arizona8,92533066%
Arkansas14,46252394%
California7,10337041%
Colorado24,26240096%
Connecticut5,522187100%
Delaware2,420254100%
Florida222416% 
Georgia20,12529170%
Hawaii3,46132975%
Idaho3,16920497%
Illinois12,24224640%
Indiana12,68028060%
Iowa7,97837180%
Kansas7,78633185%
Kentucky12,96734491%
Louisiana15,93151057%
Maine1,78714999%
Maryland3,73925238%
Massachusetts9,72615092%
Michigan20,96123395%
Minnesota14,88830798%
Mississippi6,64648854%
Missouri18,28837983%
Montana2,71427996%
Nebraska2,56923095%
Nevada12,84836980%
New Hampshire94410397%
New Jersey3,39514684%
New Mexico7,61764968%
New York5,65216624%
North Carolina40,67947178%
North Dakota3,024418100%
Ohio28,17831973%
Oklahoma23,55561399%
Oregon13,80233992%
Pennsylvania5,99024914%
Rhode Island1,53216796%
South Carolina19,57044891%
South Dakota2,20534079%
Tennessee23,64238595%
Texas96,41937185%
Utah7,33329190%
Vermont1,132154100%
Virginia10,82713498%
Washington40,99452292%
West Virginia3,33227358%
Wisconsin10,21921980%
Wyoming1,15721068%

Top 5 states with the most home burglaries

These states have the greatest number of burglaries per capita, and a clear and unsurprising common factor emerges: poverty.

1. New Mexico

New Mexico has the most burglaries per capita, at a rate of 649 per 100,000. With 18.4% of residents living in poverty compared to the national average of 11.6%, a lack of resources could play a role in New Mexico’s burglary problem.

In 2022, Gov. Lujan Grisham signed bipartisan House Bill 68, strengthening the penalties for several crimes and pledging $2 million to crime-reduction programs.

2. Oklahoma

Oklahoma is the second-most burglarized state, with an offense rate of 613 per 100,000 people. In 2018, the state reformed sentencing guidelines, creating a less severe third-degree burglary category.

However, lighter sentencing probably isn’t behind the state’s burglary rate. Increasing the severity of punishment does little to deter crime, according to the National Institute of Justice (NIJ).6 Oklahoma’s high poverty rate of 15.6% is likely a bigger factor.

3. Arkansas

Arkansas has the third-highest burglary rate, at 523 per 100,000 people. Some Arkansas burglaries could be crimes of necessity. The state has a 16.3% poverty rate — nearly 41% higher than the national average.

4. Washington

Washington has a slightly lower burglary rate than Arkansas, at 522 per 100,000 residents. Burglary isn’t the only crime Washington residents have to worry about. The state’s violent crime rate increased by 12%, and the number of police officers decreased by 4.4%, over the course of 2021, according to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs’ annual report.8

5. Louisiana

Louisiana is yet another highly burglarized state with a large number of people living in poverty. At 19.6%, the state’s poverty rate is nearly 70% higher than the national average.

The state also has a police staffing crisis that’s prompted some cities to take drastic measures. The New Orleans police shortage was so severe the police department started hiring civilians to issue traffic citations in 2022. It’s no surprise the state’s burglary rate is the fifth highest in the country, at 510 per 100,000 residents.

Top 5 states with the fewest home burglaries

These states have the lowest burglary rates in the country — and four of the five were in the Northeast.

1. New Hampshire

New Hampshire had the lowest burglary rate at 103 per 100,000 residents. Only 7.2% of New Hampshire residents live in poverty, which is 61% less than the U.S. national average of 11.6%. The state’s low burglary rate could also be related to increased law enforcement.

Between 2000 and 2020, the number of full-time police officers in the state grew by 20%, according to New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council.9 That’s nearly double the state’s population increase of 11% in the same period.

2. Virginia 

Virginia had the second-lowest burglary rate, at 134 per 100,000 residents. Local government officials have made numerous efforts to curb crime in recent years — and it seems to be paying off. In 2021, then-Gov. Ralph Northam announced a $114 million initiative to support public safety and reduce crime.

3. New Jersey

New Jersey also had a low burglary rate of 146 per 100,000 residents. Since the most recent FBI data overlaps with COVID-19 restrictions, New Jersey’s lockdown policies could have influenced burglary rates. The state’s high number of COVID-19 cases prompted Gov. Phil Murphy to announce some of the most drastic prevention measures in the country, including a statewide curfew.

4. Maine

Maine had the fourth-lowest burglaries per capita, at 149 per 100,000. The low rate could be due to fewer opportunities. Maine is the least densely populated state in New England, with 44.2 people per square mile, according to U.S. Census data.10

5. Massachusetts

Massachusetts had a burglary rate of 150 per 100,000 residents, making it the fifth-least burglarized state in the country. Burglary is a serious felony in Massachusetts. Any burglary with a gun or assault weapon earns the culprit a mandatory minimum of 15 years in state prison. The punishment for multiple burglary offenses can be as severe as life imprisonment with a minimum sentence of 20 years.11

States with the worst burglary data reporting

Transitioning to a new system is never easy, but some states had surprisingly low numbers of law enforcement agencies reporting to NIBRS. Only 22 Florida burglaries were reported to the FBI in 2021 by 6% of law enforcement agencies. However, a Florida DOJ report lists 44,207 burglary offenses.12

Just 14% of Pennsylvania’s law enforcement agencies reported through NIBRS in 2021. However, the state collected data through the old system, UCR. While agencies reported 5,990 burglaries to the FBI, they logged 18,166 in UCR.13

Less than a quarter of New York law enforcement agencies reported crime data to NIBRS in 2021, accounting for just 5,652 burglaries. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services reported a more realistic number of 31,770 burglaries.14

Burglary statistics in the top 10 U.S. cities

Most city-dwellers take steps to reduce their risk of property crimes, from ensuring any valuables left in a car are out of sight to locking deadbolts for a quick errand. When guarding against break-ins, residents in some cities face a tougher job than others.

To understand the scope of the problem in different areas, Insurify looked at 2022 police department data for the 10 most populous cities in the U.S. to determine which had the highest and lowest burglary rates.

CityBurglaries per 100,000Total Burglaries in 2022Population
San Antonio6489,5391,472,909
Houston61114,0632,302,878
Dallas5156,6991,299,544
Austin4744,618974,447
Los Angeles38914,8563,822,238
Phoenix3816,2661,644,409
Philadelphia3775,9031,567,258
Chicago2867,6222,665,039
San Diego2353,2391,381,162
New York18915,7468,335,897

Cities with the most home burglaries

  • Of the 10 most populous cities in the U.S., Texas cities had the highest burglary rates. The top four most burglarized cities — San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and Austin — were all in the Lone Star State.

  • San Antonio had the highest rate of burglaries, with 648 per 100,000 residents. The city’s poverty rate is also high at 17.6% — a rate that’s nearly 52% greater than the national average.15

  • Houston had the second-highest burglary rate of the top 10 most populous U.S. cities. Burglars might be taking advantage of the city’s police staffing crisis. The Houston Police Department (HPD)  held its first-ever hiring expo in 2022. In the same year, HPD offered new cadets $10,000 in incentive pay in an effort to solve the worker shortage.

  • Dallas has a burglary rate of 515 per 100,000 residents — the third highest rate in the 10 most populous U.S. cities. Like many police departments nationwide, the Dallas Police Department faces a shortage of officers. In 2022, the department added 200 recruits but lost 238. Efforts to increase staff are ongoing.

Cities with the least home burglaries

  • Of the 10 most populous cities, New York City had the fewest burglaries per capita in 2022, which could be down to neighbors living in close proximity to one another. However, the state had one of the worst rates of crime reporting to NIBRS in 2021, so it’s likely that the actual number of burglaries in the state was higher.

  • San Diego had the second-lowest burglary rate, with 235 offenses per 100,000 residents. Between 2021 and 2022, San Diego County property crime rates fell to their lowest in 43 years.

  • Chicago is the third-most populous city but has the third-lowest burglary rate. While burglaries in Chicago decreased by 35% from 2018 to 2022, overall crime has increased by nearly 20% in the same period, according to a report from the Chicago Police Department.16

Are home burglaries more common in cities?

Most burglaries occur in cities rather than in rural or suburban areas. The property crime rate for urban residents is 157.5 out of 1,000 people, according to the 2021 Criminal Victimization BJS report. Suburbanites experienced a lower property crime rate, at 86.6 per 1,000 residents. People living in rural areas had the lowest property crime rate, at 57.5 per 1,000.

Burglaries vs. other property crimes

Burglaries were the second-most common type of property crime, after larceny-theft, according to the most recent FBI data. While burglary involves entering a building to commit a crime, larceny-theft is the unlawful removal of property and doesn’t involve a home invasion. Larceny-theft includes shoplifting, pickpocketing, or purse snatching.

Burglary victim statistics

Certain groups, like seniors or women, tend to take extra precautions against crime due to greater physical risk. However, these groups aren’t at a higher risk of home invasions. FBI data reveals some interesting insights about burglary victimology.

Age and gender of burglary victims

Burglaries differ from many crimes because culprits often don’t know anything about their victims. Ultimately, burglars seem to be looking for the right opportunity.

  • Those between the ages of 30 and 39 are most likely to be the victims of burglary. The same age group has some of the highest labor force participation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).17 Unsurprisingly, burglars target houses where residents spend more of their days away at work.

  • Seniors between the ages of 60 and 79 were the least likely age group to experience a break-in. Retirees often spend more time and unpredictable hours at home. However, rates increased between ages 80 to 89, possibly due to perceived frailty.

  • Men were more likely to be burglarized than women, making up 53.6% of victims. Women report more frequent safety planning and take more safety precautions than men.18 Precautions in the form of home security systems and doorbell cameras could deter break-ins.

Are renters or homeowners more likely to be burglarized?

Renters were consistently more likely to be burglarized at a higher rate than those who owned property, according to a BJS study that spanned 17 years.19 In apartment buildings, the higher burglary rate may be down to opportunity. In buildings with multiple residents, all it takes is one neighbor leaving the building door unlocked for a culprit to gain access.

However, the same report found apartments or condo buildings with a doorman or reception desk experienced fewer break-ins than those without restricted access. Single-family homes within gated or walled communities also experienced a lower burglary rate.

How to deter burglars

You can take a few measures to make your home a less attractive target. To lower your risk of being burglarized:

  • Lock all outside doors and windows, even if you only leave briefly.

  • Don’t keep spare keys under the doormat or in other hiding spots outside your house.

  • Install a home security system, cameras, and a camera doorbell.

  • Leave on a few lights when you go out, or buy smart lights you can turn on and off while you’re away from home. Making your house look occupied helps keep burglars away.

  • Contact the post office to put a hold on your mail when you go on vacation, and ask a trusted friend or family member to check in on your home while you’re gone.

  • Don’t post photos of your trip on social media. Nearly 12% of burglaries are committed by acquaintances, according to FBI data.

When do most burglaries occur?

Getting into the mind of a burglar can help you enhance your security and watchfulness during peak times for property crimes. Data shows burglars tend to target homes more frequently during specific seasons and times of the day.

  • Fifty-six percent of burglaries are committed during the day, and 44% are committed at night. (FBI Crime Data)

  • Some states, including South Carolina and North Dakota, penalize late-night burglars more harshly by charging culprits with higher degrees of burglary if the offense was committed at night.20

  • More burglaries occur during the summer months. Household property victimization rates are 7% lower in winter, 8% lower in spring, and 3% lower in fall. Summer vacations likely give burglars more opportunities for uninterrupted break-ins. (BJS)

  • Burglars are looking for situations where they’re less likely to be interrupted. Since most people working outside the home do so during the day, daytime hours likely seem like a lower-risk time to commit burglary. Likewise, leaving your house empty during a summer vacation could provide burglars with more opportunities.

  • The Oklahoma City Police Department’s 2017 analysis of 911 calls revealed that most burglary reports came in on Mondays and Tuesdays. The fewest calls came on Sundays, followed closely by Saturdays.

Issues in crime reporting

In 2021, the FBI switched from the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program to NIBRS. In theory, NIBRS should provide a more robust understanding of crime in the U.S., as the system collects more specific information about each incident than UCR.

Unfortunately, the NIBRS rollout wasn’t exactly seamless. “Credible crime trend data is more important than it has been in 25 years — but now the numbers are at their most uncertain,” Adam Gelb, CEO of the Council on Criminal Justice, told CNN.

In the program’s first year, 7,012 of the country’s 18,818 law enforcement agencies didn’t report crime data to the FBI, so the overall report rate was 63%. Of the agencies that reported, not all presented complete data. For comparison, about 2,700 agencies neglected to report data in 2020, according to an analysis by the Marshall Project.

Important Information

The FBI’s 2020 burglary data is more robust, but the disruption of COVID-19 lockdowns presents another issue — 2020 break-in trends aren’t representative of the problem today. A lack of current centralized burglary data makes mapping the scope of the problem murkier. 

Is burglary a felony crime?

The legal definition of burglary varies from state to state, but it always involves a person entering a building or structure without permission with the intent to commit a crime. Someone can still be charged with burglary if the attempt is unsuccessful and the culprit doesn’t steal any property.

Approximately 80,000 people are currently serving prison sentences for burglary, according to a 2023 Prison Policy Initiative report. Burglaries are usually felony charges, though some states have the option to charge culprits with misdemeanors instead.

Felony charges have multiple degrees. Burglars typically face the most serious type, a first-degree felony, when there’s a significant risk of injury to the victim, like when the culprit enters an inhabited building. If a burglar is unarmed and doesn’t encounter the victim, the culprit could be charged with a second-, third-, or fourth-degree felony and face less prison time.

The most common items burglars steal

No one wants to lose a precious family heirloom or an expensive computer, for example, to a theft. Keeping treasured items out of sight or in a safe could protect your valuables during a break-in. However, burglars don’t exclusively target pricey electronics, high-value clothing, jewelry, or cash.

The most current FBI crime data reveals a breakdown of items stolen in 2021 but notably includes all types of property crimes. The product type with the second-highest stolen value was consumable goods, which include everyday items like batteries, personal hygiene products, or cleaning supplies. Personal electronics like televisions and stereos comprised just 1.93% of stolen products, likely because these items are less portable.

What should you do after a home burglary?

If you come home to a burgled house, it can be tough not to panic. Keeping a cool head after a burglary can help you stay safe and collect the information you need for police and insurance claims.
If your home has been burglarized:

  • Leave the home and take any pets or children outside with you. Wait in a safe place, like a neighbor’s house.

  • Call 911 and report the break-in to the police.

  • Once the police arrive and you’re sure the culprit is gone, you can create a list of any stolen items. Include a thorough description and estimated value. Keep a copy of your police report to give to your insurance company.

  • Review home security footage and submit it as evidence to the police.

  • After you file a police report, call your homeowners or renters insurance company to file a claim.

Knowing someone ransacked your space can leave you feeling violated, but replacing any locks or windows and cleaning up the disturbed areas of your home can help you get back to normal. Just wait until the police give you the all-clear to do so.

How often are burglars caught?

Burglars often commit theft without any witnesses, so it can be tricky to track down the culprits. In 2021, law enforcement made 65,670 burglary arrests, according to FBI data. In the same year, law enforcement agencies reported 583,178 burglaries. That’s an arrest rate of 11.3% per offense, meaning nearly 89% of burglaries went unsolved. 

While some burglars commit multiple thefts, it’s doubtful most burglars are prolific enough to close the significant gap between arrests and offenses.

Does homeowners insurance cover theft?

Homeowners insurance can cover items stolen in a burglary, but exactly how much your insurer pays out depends on your policy. A standard policy typically covers personal property, including electronics, appliances, sports equipment, items taken from your car, furniture, and clothing.

Personal property [coverage] on a home policy is typically defaulted to 50% of the dwelling coverage (amount of insurance put on the home). For renters policies, [coverage is] anywhere from $10,000 up to $100,000,” Lauren Mckenzie, senior agent at A Plus Insurance, tells Insurify.

Most policies provide actual cash value (ACV) reimbursement for stolen goods, meaning insurers factor in depreciation rather than paying the item’s original cost. Replacement cost coverage reimburses you for the item’s original value so you can purchase a new, similar replacement. However, optional replacement cost coverage is still subject to your deductible and increases your insurance premium.

If you have numerous valuables, your policy might not provide enough coverage to replace all of your high-value items. Many home insurance policies have sublimits, which are caps on how much coverage your insurer provides for certain types of items. For example, if someone steals $8,000 worth of jewelry from your home, but your policy has a jewelry sublimit of $5,000, you would be responsible for the remaining cost.

If you want to ensure you get the maximum reimbursement for your most valuable items, Mckenzie suggests adding additional coverage. “Most policies have the option for scheduled personal property [coverage], where customers are able to list the valuables they would want [to be] covered, following an appraisal.” Scheduled personal property coverage, sometimes called an endorsement, offers broader coverage than a standard policy.

How to file a burglary claim with your insurance company

Filing a claim with your insurance company can help you recoup some of your losses and get back to normal after a burglary. There are a few things to remember to ensure your claim is processed as quickly as possible.

First, you should contact the police and your insurance company promptly. Keep track of any supporting documentation, like a copy of the police report, to give to your insurer. Mckenzie recommends being as detailed as possible in your claim. 

“Document personal belongings that may be missing very thoroughly,” she says. “Some cases may require proof, such as any receipts, invoices, pictures, etc., of the missing items.”

Cooperation and communication with your claims adjuster are also key to a speedy resolution, says McKenzie. “The quicker and more thorough a customer is in responding to questions, the quicker the claim will be resolved.”

Will a burglary affect my insurance rate?

Your homeowners insurance premium typically increases upon renewal any time you file a claim — and unfortunately, that includes after a burglary. 

“Any type of claim is an indicator of likely future claims. A burglary claim, specifically, might indicate a propensity towards negligence,” explains Betsy Stella, vice president of carrier management and operations at Insurify.

Insurers set prices based on numerous factors, including your risk level. 

“Failure to lock a vehicle or front door, or a social media post citing an out-of-town trip, for instance, may have led to the burglary. To insurance providers, that means the person is riskier to insure,” says Stella.

To avoid an unnecessary premium increase, you might be tempted to contact your insurer before you file your claim and ask if the company will cover certain items. However, according to Stella, an inquiry could trigger your insurance company to open a claim.

“Insurance providers won’t hypothesize about whether there’s coverage or not without doing a full investigation,” she says. “They really have no way of knowing if the claim will be covered without looking at the insurance contract and the circumstances of the loss.”

Filing a single burglary claim probably won’t send your rates skyrocketing, but multiple claims in a short period can trigger a significant premium increase. If you want to bring your monthly premium down after a burglary, you could consider raising your deductible. Some insurers also provide discounts for enhanced safety features like home security systems.

Conclusion

Burglaries are decreasing, but it’s still a serious problem. There were 583,178 offenses reported to the FBI’s crime data system in 2021, and 89% remained unsolved. Poor law enforcement reporting and unprecedented events like COVID-19 lockdowns make the scope of the problem in 2023 harder to define, but the available data still provides some valuable insights.

Anyone can be a victim of burglary, with burglars targeting all age groups and genders in single-family dwellings and apartments alike. Those who work outside the home and live in urban areas are more likely to experience a burglary, but everyone should take common-sense measures to reduce their risk.

While you might not be able to prevent every burglary, you can install a home security system, connect with watchful neighbors, and purchase a homeowners or renters insurance policy that provides robust coverage in the case of theft to best protect yourself against a burglary.

Cassie Sheets
Cassie SheetsContent Writer

Cassie Sheets has more than nine years of experience creating compelling content for clients, brands, and local news sites. She started her career at Movoto Real Estate, where she transformed dry data into interesting insights for potential homebuyers. She’s since covered a wide range of topics, from pop culture news to home and garden trends.

Before joining Insurify, Cassie wrote engaging landing pages and blog posts for medical practices at MyAdvice. Now, she uses her knack for diving into the latest data and pulling out key details to empower insurance buyers.

Cassie holds a BFA in Creative Writing from Columbia College Chicago. In her free time, you can find her exploring the city with her dog, trying not to fall over in yoga classes, and petting cats at the shelter.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited byTanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications
Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications

  • Property and casualty insurance specialist

  • 3+ years creating insurance content

Tanveen manages Insurify's data insights, annual auto insurance report, and media communications. She’s regularly featured in media interviews on insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo