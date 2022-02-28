Phoenix, AZ Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Phoenix, AZ Homeowners Insurance
Phoenix is a fantastic city. From the dry plains to the high peaks of the snow-covered mountains and everywhere in between, there’s a lot to love. Nicknamed The Valley of the Sun, it has a diverse culture to enjoy and a variety of landscapes to choose from when buying a home.
If you’re looking for home insurance in Phoenix, you may discover your average premium is slightly below the national average. Keep in mind that Arizona is no stranger to natural disasters, which can increase the cost of home insurance.
Insurify is your one-stop shop for home insurance in Phoenix. You can shop for a brand-new policy or compare rates for your existing coverage with one simple form.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Phoenix
For homeowners in Phoenix, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Phoenix. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Phoenix.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Strategic
|$810
|Travelers
|$874
|Farmers
|$1,131
|American Family
|$1,260
|State Farm
|$1,472
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Phoenix
Buying a home is a significant investment. Homeowners insurance in Phoenix can protect your property and keep you and your family safe. But how do you find the best and cheapest home insurance in Phoenix, AZ?
To start, it’s best to understand the steps homeowners can take to minimize risk and protect their investment.
The first step to protecting your Phoenix property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance gives you and your family protection against financial liability from natural disasters or theft. It can cover your house and belongings, and different coverage levels are available to customize your coverage for various property types, locations, and other factors. And, if you have a mortgage, your lender will require you to carry a policy.
Keep reading for a full guide on Phoenix home insurance.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Cheapest Home Insurance in Phoenix by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Phoenix area costs $1,803 annually, and the median home value is $283,594.
If you’re house shopping in Phoenix, you may struggle to find your perfect home because of the competitive housing market. Homes are listed for only 31 days on average, which means you don’t want to wait too long to make an offer if you find a home you like.
The struggle of the fast-moving housing market in Phoenix can make you appreciate homeownership even more. When you finally get the Phoenix house of your dreams, make sure to protect your investment with homeowners insurance.
How much you pay depends on several factors. Use the best home insurance comparison sites to review rates and get the best deal.
|Average Home Cost in Phoenix The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Phoenix The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|$283,594
|$1,803
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Phoenix by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Phoenix for Home Insurance
Lower home prices in Phoenix can translate into cheaper home insurance rates. However, home prices can swing high or low depending on the real estate market, home availability, and the neighborhood you choose to live in. For instance, a similar home may have different listing prices in Mesa, Tempe, and Chandler.
Like property costs, average annual premiums for home insurance vary in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on our annual premiums.
Rates in Phoenix can be relatively high or low compared to the national average. It all depends on the area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Phoenix
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage , liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Arizona city level guides, check out these below.
Natural Disasters and Home Insurance in Phoenix
Phoenix is prone to several natural disasters, including dust storms, extreme heat, flooding, monsoons, and wildfires. Standard Arizona homeowners insurance policies can vary from one policy to the next. It’s important to review coverage options to make sure you have the liability protection you need.
For instance, while your homeowners insurance coverage may cover damage from dust storms and wildfires, flood damage is not a covered loss. A separate flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program can give you the additional coverage you need if you’re in a flood-prone area.
Mobile and Manufactured Home Coverage in Phoenix
Mobile and manufactured homes offer a lower-cost option on the path to homeownership, and there are nearly 85,000 manufactured homes in the Phoenix area. If you live in a mobile or manufactured home or are considering buying one, it’s essential to know that standard homeowners insurance doesn’t provide the coverage you need.
Instead, a mobile home insurance policy, or HO-7, is what you should look for. Some of the best homeowners insurance companies offer mobile and manufactured home insurance. You can quickly get an online quote to compare rates and coverage options.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Phoenix
Finding cheap home insurance in Phoenix is easier than you think. Phoenix insurers generally offer policies below the national average, though your premiums can vary. Just remember that the cheapest policy may not be the best policy.
To make sure you get the coverage you need, use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Phoenix.
Frequently Asked Questions
Insurance costs can put significant pressure on your finances. To find the cheapest home insurance in Phoenix, review home insurance quotes to compare coverage options and prices. Opting for a lower deductible can help you save money on your premiums. You may also consider bundling your policies to get a cheaper average annual premium.
A typical American family can lower their average cost when bundling home and auto insurance policies. Many home insurance companies offer a multi-policy discount when you combine insurance products such as home, motorcycle, or car insurance. While larger insurers, like State Farm and Allstate, offer bundling, your local agent may not. To get the best price, compare quotes when looking for a bundle deal.
Many northerners flock to Phoenix to escape the harsh winter months in their home states. If you live in Phoenix part-time, your insurer may not cover a home insurance claim when your home is vacant. Contact your local agent if you intend to leave your home unoccupied for part of the year.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required