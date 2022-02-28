Mesa, AZ Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Mesa, AZ Homeowners Insurance
East of Phoenix sits the city of Mesa, Arizona. The town has a gorgeous mountain backdrop and rich cultural history that combines with modern attractions to delight homeowners. If you’re shopping for a home or updating your home insurance policy, you might have many questions.
A common question for homeowners in Mesa is where to get the best and cheapest homeowners insurance. Luckily, you have plenty of options.
If you’re looking for homeowners insurance in Mesa, look no further. Use Insurify to shop coverage options and get a quote from top home insurance companies in seconds. And for more information on insurance for your Mesa home, keep reading.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Mesa
For homeowners in Mesa, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Mesa. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Mesa.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Strategic
|$810
|Travelers
|$874
|Farmers
|$1,131
|American Family
|$1,260
|State Farm
|$1,472
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Mesa
Buying a home in Mesa can prove challenging at times. Potential buyers face a competitive market. The median list price of homes went up 4.9 percent from 2019 to 2020, and houses are on the market for an average of 41 days. That doesn’t give you much time to shop around for a house or secure home insurance.
Considering your home may be one of the largest financial investments of your lifetime, homeowners insurance is the first line of defense to minimize risk and protect your investment.
Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters and theft. Plus, if you have a mortgage, your lender will require you to maintain a policy. Different coverage levels are available for various property types, locations, and other factors. Your policy depends on your home’s neighborhood, features, and design.
Keep reading for a full guide on Mesa home insurance.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Cheapest Home Insurance in Mesa by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Mesa area costs $1,803 annually, and the median home value is $299,692.
With average home insurance premiums and the cost of living below the national average, being a homeowner in Arizona is generally easy on your wallet. However, your price can vary depending on several factors. Let’s see what you might pay for home insurance f rom companies like Nationwide, State Farm, Allstate, and Farm Bureau.
|Average Home Cost in Mesa The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Mesa The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|$299,692
|$1,803
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Mesa by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Mesa for Home Insurance
What you pay for home insurance will differ depending on which neighborhood your home is in and your insurance needs. Even if the houses are identical, premiums won’t be the same if you’re in the city of Mesa, nestled in Apache Junction or Queen Creek, or are a little further out in the surrounding cities of Chandler, Tempe, or Scottsdale.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
Rates in Mesa can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Mesa
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them. HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes. Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Arizona city level guides, check out these below.
Mobile Home Insurance in Mesa, Arizona
When you own a mobile or manufactured home, home insurance is a smart move to protect your investment. However, there’s one key fact to keep in mind: mobile home insurance isn’t the same as a standard homeowners insurance policy.
If you own a mobile home or are thinking about buying one, you need insurance that specifically focuses on mobile homes. It can offer similar protection but are different policy types. For instance, both provide coverage for the dwelling, other structures, personal property, liability, and possibly loss of use.
It’s important to know that mobile or manufactured home insurance in Mesa only covers the home when it’s stationary. If you plan to relocate the house, you may need a different policy to insure it while in transit.
Mesa Natural Disasters and Home Insurance Coverage
Despite the gorgeous landscape in Mesa, the area is also prone to natural disasters. The most common weather events are dust storms, extreme heat, flooding, monsoon storms, and wildfires. Because risk is a factor in determining home insurance premiums, your rates could increase based on the frequency of weather disasters.
Fortunately, standard homeowners policies cover loss or damage from natural disasters. The exception is flooding. Home insurance does not include flood coverage. If a dust storm, wildfire, or other covered peril damages your home, your insurance should cover it. If that happens, file a claim with your insurance company, pay the deductible, and wait for the insurance adjuster to approve and issue a claims check. If you’re unsure about your coverage, please speak to an insurance agent at your company or review your policy documents.
Beware that flooding does occur in Mesa. You could experience flooding from tropical storm remnants, rain, and monsoons. Localized flooding is common, and flash floods can move quickly through a normally dry area. Homeowners must have a separate flood insurance policy to protect against flood damage.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Mesa
Mesa homeowners can enjoy Mesa ’s mountain scenery, cultural history, and outdoor activities. However, protecting your home with home insurance can give you peace of mind to relax and take in all the area has to offer.
If you’re shopping for homeowners insurance, use Insurify to compare homeowners insurance premiums for your property in Mesa.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bundling home and auto insurance is a well-known way to lower your insurance premiums. Many of the best home insurance companies offer bundling discounts. When you combine your home, auto, or even life insurance policies with the same insurer, you may qualify for a multi-policy discount. Compare rates of purchasing individual policies with your bundling discount to see if it will lower your costs.
Flood insurance may be necessary to adequately protect against risk. Standard homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage. Since floods can happen nearly year-round in Mesa from the aftermath of tropical storms, winter rain, and summer monsoons, you may need the additional coverage of flood insurance for your home. Contact your insurance agent or the National Flood Insurance Program for more information.
Yes, USAA offers homeowners insurance policies in Arizona. To be eligible to purchase a USAA policy, you must be active, retired, or a separated veteran or eligible family member. You have the option to buy home, auto, renters, and flood insurance through USAA. And you can qualify for a bundling discount if buying multiple policies.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required