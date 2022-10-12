West Virginia Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
Average Cost of Home Insurance in West Virginia
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in West Virginia is $1285 per year and $107 per month. West Virginia homeowners insurance rates are $113 per year less then the national average and about 8% less annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in West Virginia the 24th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
|Average Cost Per Month
|$107
|Average Annual Premium
|$1285
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|24th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in West Virginia
For homeowners in West Virginia, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in West Virginia. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in West Virginia.
|Cheapest Companies
|Farmers
|$653
|Nationwide
|$916
|Allstate
|$1,257
|American Strategic
|$1,642
|State Farm
|$2,735
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in West Virginia
With the real estate market in full swing in West Virginia, it's time to prepare for homeownership realities. Owning property is a substantial financial investment, and as with any investment, there's risk involved. There are crucial steps involved with homeownership that reduce your risk and protect your personal belongings and property.
The first crucial step to protect your property is getting homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, homeowners insurance gives you financial liability and protection for your personal belongings and home from natural disasters or theft. There are coverage options available depending on your property's type, location, and other factors that you should be aware of so you can be on your way to savings.
Whether your property is in Parkersburg or Morgantown, keep reading this full guide on Virginia home insurance to keep you and your family protected from the unknown.
West Virginia Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in West Virginia costs $1,666 annually, and the median home value is $119,800.
That's a considerable amount of money to spend. How do you plan to pay these costs and still provide for yourself and your family?
That's what Insurify is here to help you with: savings. Compare quotes in your area and find the most affordable homeowners insurance to fit your life. You can adjust insurance coverage levels to suit your needs, leaving you with the best West Virginia homeowners insurance.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in West Virginia by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in West Virginia Cities
Housing costs and West Virginia home insurance both will vary depending on which city you own your property in. ZIP code variables, like local crime rates, insurance claims, and home costs, and risk variables, like natural disasters frequency, determine the average premium price. These variables plus what neighborhood you live in determine how much you pay on home insurance coverage.
Home insurance rates in West Virginia differ and are dependent on the town you reside in. Costs change between being relatively high and low compared to the national average. Take a look at the most and least expensive ZIP codes in West Virginia for home insurance.
|City
|Charles Town
|$246,894
|Harpers Ferry
|$219,363
|Morgantown
|$199,463
|Bluefield
|$57,019
|Grafton
|$80,985
|Vienna
|$127,174
What does home insurance cover in West Virginia?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed West Virginia city level guides, check out these below.
Mobile Home Coverage in West Virginia
Mobile home insurance is crucial for homeowners in West Virginia. There are more than 409 mobile home communities in West Virginia. With the challenges that come with mobile homeownership, there is a lot to consider. Natural disasters can have a bigger impact on mobile homes due to their lightweight materials. Flooding and tornadoes could become problematic, which justifies mobile home insurance in West Virginia.
If you are a mobile homeowner, insurance is imperative to cover you in case of vandalism, personal liability protection, and damage from the weather in West Virginia. You need to protect your family from these risks. The best choice for a homeowner's insurance policy on a mobile home is an HO-7 policy, specifically customized for manufactured and mobile homes.
The price of mobile home insurance may be alarming. However, you can get the best price on mobile home insurance in West Virginia by letting Insurify help you compare home insurance companies such as Erie, State Farm, Allstate, and more. Talk to your insurance agent while discussing home insurance coverage options. For instance, you can get lower home insurance rates by permanently attaching your mobile or manufactured home to its foundation for wind protection, installing a home security system, and installing smoke detectors. There are options to help you get some home insurance policy discounts and put extra money in the bank.
West Virginia Natural Disasters and Home Insurance Rates
Natural disasters happen, and being prepared for what could happen is crucial, especially for homeowners in West Virginia. Severe storms, floods, wildfires, tornadoes, winter storms, landslides, power outages, earthquakes, extreme heat, and drought can happen in West Virginia. Storms and flooding are the most common in the region and have contributed to increased insurance premiums in certain areas.
Purchasing separate flood insurance is recommended. Specific considerations determine whether you live in a flood zone, which could make your home insurance premium overall higher or lower. For example, your property may be in a flood plain or a flood insurance zone that applies to your property, affecting your insurance policy rates.
Flood insurance rates also depend on the approximate base flood elevation of your home. Though most home insurance policies cover living expenses, medical expenses, and liability protection in case of flooding, going with flood insurance is better than no protection. This is true even if you live in a low-risk flood area.
Research the area you will be living in before committing to a homeowners insurance quote. Homeowners insurance will cover wind damage, falling objects, and lightning; most homeowners insurance policies do not cover damages due to flooding or earthquakes. You would have to get an additional rider or policy to cover those risks.
Special Home Insurance Situations in West Virginia
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in West Virginia.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in West Virginia
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Allstate
|$891
|Erie
|$2,993
|Nationwide
|$1,165
|State Farm
|$2,044
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Less Than 20 Years Old in West Virginia
The age of your home and its major systems may affect the policy rate you're quoted by insurance companies
|Insurance Company
|USAA
|$678
|Allstate
|$677
|State Farm
|$1,758
|Westfield
|$806
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in West Virginia
While West Virginia may seem like it’s all sunshine and rolling hills, some risks come with living in the Mountain State. Having homeowners insurance is the best way to protect you and your family from natural disasters, theft, and vandalism that come with owning a property. Thankfully, with some research and handy tools, you'll soon be seeing significant savings.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in West Virginia.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, USAA does insure homes in West Virginia. Bundling discounts and add-on coverage for personal property with USAA makes home insurance in West Virginia customizable to fit your needs. If you or a family member is a US military member, has been honorably discharged from military service, or has veteran status, you could qualify for USAA.
No, homeowners coverage does not usually include flooding in West Virginia. Be aware of the covered loss like liability coverage that your home insurance policy covers. Policyholders can easily find separate flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program.
Yes. Most offer bundling on home insurance with car insurance and other insurance products. Check with your local agent for special discounts on bundled insurance products.
