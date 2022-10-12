Seattle, WA Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Seattle, WA Homeowners Insurance

Seattle has been one of the fastest-growing U.S. cities for the last decade, with the number of incoming Seattleites only slowing down last year. The Emerald City’s natural beauty, laidback lifestyle, and ever-growing tech industry captivate Washington’s lifelong locals and vivacious visitors. Whether you’re a Seattle newcomer or native, all Seattle homeowners know that the city isn’t just about craft beer and cold brew. Washington weather can really pack a punch, and the West Coast city is no stranger to natural disasters like earthquakes, windstorms, and landslides.

This, paired with the annual “Seattle freeze,” means a home insurance policy isn’t just nice to have, it’s necessary. While home insurance is not required by law, it helps protect your home and personal belongings in the case of natural disasters, theft, and vandalism, not to mention it covers liability and medical expenses if anyone is hurt on your property. Searching for the right home insurance company in the city can get overwhelming, but finding an affordable Seattle home insurance policy doesn’t need to be difficult.

Insurify helps you compare homeowners insurance providers, policies, and prices, and it only takes a few minutes. Keep reading for our full guide on Seattle home insurance.