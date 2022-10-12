Washington Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Washington
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Washington is $731 per year and $61 per month. Washington homeowners insurance rates are $667 per year less then the national average and about 48% less annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Washington the 46th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
|Average Cost Per Month
|$61
|Average Annual Premium
|$731
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|46th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Washington
For homeowners in Washington, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Washington. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Washington.
|Cheapest Companies
|PEMCO
|$649
|Allied
|$706
|Grange
|$733
|Oregon Mutual
|$787
|USAA
|$940
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Washington
Washington homeowners can save even more on insurance costs by taking advantage of bundling discounts (check out the Best home and auto insurance bundles for 2021 ) and discounts for home security devices. Other common homeowners insurance discounts include claims-free, impact-resistant roof, non-smoker, and new home discounts, just to name a few.
Washington Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Washington costs $1,345 annually, and the median home value is $443,350.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Washington by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Washington Cities
Washington homeowners will find that home insurance rates vary according to several factors, including the amount of homeowners insurance needed, any additional coverage options wanted such as insurance riders, and the kind of home lived in. These, among other considerations, go into determining the average cost of home insurance coverage.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined on ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on our annual premiums.
Rates in Washington can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which town you live in. Here are the most and least expensive ZIP codes in Washington for home insurance.
|City
|Bellvue
|$1,008,214
|Seattle
|$780,126
|Lynnwood
|$542,518
|Ephrata
|$206,711
|Connell
|$210,656
|Quincy
|$282,035
What does home insurance cover in Washington?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Washington city level guides, check out these below.
Earthquake Insurance in Washington State
Washington homeowners have good reason to question if their homeowners policies include coverage for earthquakes. Earthquakes are a frequent occurrence in Washington, with over 1,000 earthquakes reported each year. The Cascadia Subduction Zone is the largest active fault line in the Pacific Northwest. It has produced some of the most damaging earthquakes in the world, including the 2001 Nisqually earthquake, which produced an estimated $2 billion in damages and injured over 400 people.
Earthquake coverage is not included in home insurance. However, in some cases, you can add an earthquake endorsement to your existing homeowners policy or purchase a separate earthquake insurance policy. You can check with a local insurance agent to review earthquake insurance options in your area and make sure your home and belongings are adequately protected.
Flood Insurance in Washington State
While flooding can happen in any location (even in locations not considered to be in a flood zone), Washingtonians see a great deal of flooding every year. After heavy rains, areas of Western Washington drain into Puget Sound, causing flooding. Mercer Creek near Bellevue frequently floods as does the Green River near Auburn. What Washington policyholders should know about their home insurance is that it does not cover damage from flooding. Flood insurance can be purchased from an authorized agent of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), administered by the federal government. The good news is many insurance agents are also approved by the NFIP to sell flood insurance, so it shouldn’t be hard to find!
Special Home Insurance Situations in Washington
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Washington.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near the Coastline in Washington
Beachside living is wonderful. But the risk a nearby coastline may present to your home could end up increasing your home insurnace rates. The closer you are to the shore, the more at risk your property is to flooding. This will be reflected in your homeowners insurance rate.
|Insurance Company
|Allied
|$706
|Encompass
|$1,433
|Grange
|$733
|Travelers
|$940
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Less Than 20 Years Old in Washington
The age of your home and its major systems may affect the policy rate you're quoted by insurance companies
|Insurance Company
|Allstate
|$780
|Country
|$2,579
|Oregon Mutual
|$559
|State Farm
|$1,403
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Washington
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Farmers
|$1,459
|Metropolitan
|$1,718
|PEMCO
|$649
|State Farm
|$1,631
Frequently Asked Questions
Insurance companies pay homeowners insurance claims in one of two ways: actual cash value or replacement cost. With an actual cash value policy, you will receive only the depreciated value of your home and personal property after suffering a covered loss. And a homeowners policy that includes replacement cost will pay today’s market value to replace your home and belongings if you have a total loss. With replacement cost coverage, you can have peace of mind knowing you have adequate coverage to replace your home and belongings should the unthinkable happen.
Your homeowners insurance may not provide enough coverage if you lose valuable personal items, such as jewelry, computer equipment, antiques, and firearms. Most homeowners insurance companies will allow you to add coverage through a personal property endorsement to the policy called a personal article floater, also sometimes called a policy rider, to protect your valuable personal items. There are some advantages to scheduling an endorsement for a valuable personal item. If there is a fire or theft and the item is lost, you will receive a “value loss settlement.” This means you’ll receive the appraised value for the item without depreciation if it is destroyed during a covered loss, and you won’t have to pay a deductible.
Trying to find the best home insurance company for your Washington property can be a daunting task. There are so many insurance companies out there—-how can you tell which one will be the right fit for your unique living situation? There are some resources out there that can help you in your search for the best homeowners insurance company.
Two great sources for checking out an insurance company’s performance are AM Best and J.D. Power. AM Best is an insurance rating organization that looks at an insurance company’s financial stability and its ability to meet financial obligations and pay all claims presented. J.D. Power is a research and data analytics firm that measures customer satisfaction levels for a number of industries, including insurance. J.D. Power can tell you how an insurance company performs in areas of overall customer satisfaction, claims satisfaction, policy offerings, pricing, customer service, and more.
State Farm is one of the largest home insurance providers in the United States and offers coverage to homeowners in Washington State with several home insurance discounts to help Washington property owners save money. State Farm offers its policyholders a bundling discount (for insuring both your home insurance and auto insurance with State Farm), and claims-free, roofing materials, and home alert protection discounts. Several upgrades to coverage are available to your home insurance policy by endorsement, including a personal articles policy to protect your valuable items against covered losses.
