Louisiana Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Home Insurance Rates in Louisiana Cities

So how much is homeowners insurance in Louisiana? The short answer is, it depends. Like property costs, home insurance policies vary in price from city to city. Pricing is determined on ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums. Plus, unique factors of your financial history, like credit score, may have a negative or positive effect on your home insurance rates.

Insuring a home in Louisiana can get pricey, which is why it is so important to compare homeowners insurance quotes. Louisiana homeowners insurance rates are typically high compared to the national average, but your insurance cost will depend on which town you live in. Here are the most and least expensive Louisiana ZIP codes in which to insure a home.

New Orleans is one of the most expensive cities to purchase homeowners insurance in Louisiana. Monthly premiums in New Orleans average over $3,000. Baton Rouge offers slightly less expensive homeowners insurance rates, but premiums can still cost up to $3,000 per month. If you’re looking to insure a home in New Orleans or Baton Rouge, investing in a homeowners policy with a higher monthly premium is likely to pay off, as long as it offers low deductibles and a long list of covered losses.

Insuring a home in cities like Shreveport, Metairie, and Lafayette is a bit cheaper than home insurance in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. But premiums can still cost nearly $2,000 per month.

Louisiana citizens’ homeowners insurance doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. The easiest way to get the cheapest homeowners insurance in Louisiana with a home insurance company that cares about customer satisfaction is to compare home insurance rates using Insurify. You can see side-by-side prices for large corporations like Nationwide and local companies like the (Insert popular louisiana company here) to find the best homeowners insurance policy for you.