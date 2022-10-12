Idaho Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Idaho
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Idaho is $843 per year and $70 per month. Idaho homeowners insurance rates are $555 per year less then the national average and about 40% less annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Idaho the 44th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in Idaho is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in Idaho in minutes.
Idaho Average Homeowners Insurance Rates
|Average Cost Per Month
|$70
|Average Annual Premium
|$843
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|44th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Idaho
For homeowners in Idaho, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Idaho. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Idaho.
|Cheapest Companies
Cheapest Companies | Quotes
|Grange
|$549
|American Family
|$679
|Oregon Mutual
|$704
|Allstate
|$846
|Metropolitan
|$1,300
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Idaho
Buying a home in Idaho is a fulfilling experience, yet it can include a great deal of comparison shopping to get the best homeowners insurance. Protecting your property from natural disasters, theft, and other damage is a smart move for homeowners.
Even though Idaho home insurance generally has average premiums lower than other states in the U.S., you must understand your policy options to ensure you’re getting the best coverage.
You also must learn what the best homeowners insurance companies are. Coverage options, customer satisfaction, and premiums are among the top considerations, whether you choose Farm Bureau, Allstate, Liberty Mutual, State Farm, or a local agent.
Let’s look at the different Idaho insurance carriers and compare average premiums by company.
Idaho Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Idaho costs $1,226 annually, and the median home value is $298,257.
Idaho consists of various landscapes ranging from riverside and lakefront property to mountains and farmland, and each area has its own threat of weather-related events. Because natural disasters can affect the cost of homeowners insurance, where you live can affect how much you pay.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Idaho by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Idaho Cities
Even though rising home prices are generally a good sign for homeowners, real estate costs can affect how much you pay for home insurance. Housing in Treasure Valley, Ada County, and Canyon County—including the cities of Boise, Meridian, and Nampa—has nearly doubled from 2013 to 2020.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by variables related to ZIP code, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on our annual premiums.
Rates in Idaho can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which town you live in. Here are the most and least expensive ZIP codes in Idaho for home insurance.
|City
City | Median Home Price
|Star
|$393,813
|Sandpoint
|$337,458
|Rexburg
|$270,238
|Payette
|$178,852
|Blackfoot
|$175,429
|Rupert
|$173,839
What does home insurance cover in Idaho?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Idaho city level guides, check out these below.
Natural Disaster Insurance Coverage in Idaho
If you’re from Idaho, you’re probably already familiar with the natural disasters that can occur here. The two most common are wildfires and flooding. Homeowners may also experience damage from other natural or human-caused disasters.
Weather-related events and engineering disasters can disrupt your everyday life and cause significant damage to your home. The more disasters in an area, the more you can expect insurance rates to rise.
Because parts of Idaho are more prone to different disasters, your home’s location is a determining factor in your home insurance rates. Compare options from the best home insurance companies to find the coverage right for you.
Wildfires
Wildfires can be destructive, and, without insurance, significant financial loss from wildfire damage to your home and personal belongings is possible. Fortunately, homeowners policies typically cover damage from wildfires. However, it’s always best to check with your agent or insurance company to make sure your policy covers them.
Flooding
Floods happen almost every year and are one of the state’s most commonly reported disasters. Remember, flooding may not be a covered loss in your home insurance policy: your dwelling coverage might specifically exclude flood-related damage.
The National Flood Insurance Program can provide much-needed protection against water damage if you’re in a flood zone or suspect groundwater might rise and flood your home. If you live near one of Idaho’s many rivers or lakes, in an area with yearly snow runoff, or on flat ground with poor drainage, consider purchasing flood insurance as an add-on.
Mobile Home Insurance in Idaho
A mobile home can be a more affordable way to become a homeowner. When purchasing a mobile or manufactured home, you may not know that it needs a different type of insurance product than a typical regular home. An HO-7 policy for mobile home insurance in Idaho can offer similar protections to an HO-3 policy:
Structures
Personal property
Weather-related events
Accidental damage
Liability coverage
Loss of use
But not all insurers offer mobile home insurance. Since about 10 percent of homes in Idaho are mobile or manufactured homes, finding the right coverage is crucial. Because rates can vary wildly, use the best home comparison sites to check rates from different companies.
Fire Risk in Mobile Homes
Fire is a primary consideration when insuring a mobile home. Fire deaths are twice as high in mobile homes as in traditional homes, although newer homes tend to have a better track record for fire safety.
Smoke detectors can provide an early warning of a fire to give you extra time to escape. Plus, a smoke alarm that also detects gas leaks or extreme temperature changes could reduce how much you pay for mobile home insurance.
Special Home Insurance Situations in Idaho
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Idaho.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Idaho
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
Insurance Company | Average Annual Premium
|Allstate
|$846
|Farm Bureau
|$1,619
|Grange
|$549
|Metropolitan
|$1,300
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Less Than 20 Years Old in Idaho
The age of your home and its major systems may affect the policy rate you're quoted by insurance companies
|Insurance Company
Insurance Company | Average Annual Premium
|American Family
|$584
|Oregon Mutual
|$535
|State Farm
|$1,999
|Travelers
|$1,515
Enjoy the sunshine state even more knowing your Idaho property is protected from anything life may throw it's way.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Idaho
Just like groceries or clothes shopping, you can find a good bargain on home insurance without sacrificing sufficient coverage to protect your property investment. Protect your home from water damage to burglars, and everything in between. With a little research and the right tools, you’ll be on your way to big savings.
Use Insurify to compare free quotes for home insurance premiums for your property in Idaho.
Frequently Asked Questions
The cost of home insurance is a significant living expense for many homeowners. Most home insurance companies offer discounts if you purchase your home and auto insurance together. A typical American family can save up to $1,000 or more by bundling home and auto insurance. If you don’t need an auto policy, bundle RV, boat, or motorcycle insurance to qualify for a multi-policy discount.
If a fire, a natural disaster, theft, or vandalism damages your property, repairing or replacing your home and belongings is at the top of your mind. The worst part of filing a claim is waiting. Many factors influence how long it takes in Idaho, yet there are things you can do to speed up the process. Ask your insurer if the company prefers to send an adjuster or if they’d first like you to fill out a claim form to get the ball rolling. Complete inventories of damaged items, including dates of purchase, replacement costs, and descriptions of structural damage, are also helpful.
You may need a flood insurance policy if your home is in an area at risk for floods. If you’re not sure or haven’t checked in a few years, it’s worth your time to contact your insurance agent to find out. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) updated floodplain mapping in cities like Pocatello in 2018, removing 70 acres of floodplain along the Portneuf River. However, flooding is a regular occurrence in Idaho from snowmelt, ice or debris jams, riverine flooding, and flash floods, and many homeowners could benefit from a separate flood insurance policy.
