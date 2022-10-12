Glendale, AZ Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated October 12, 2022
Glendale, AZ Homeowners Insurance
Glendale, Arizona, is located in the Phoenix suburbs, with 250,000 residents who enjoy 294 sunny days each year. Glendale ’s residents take in fantastic weather, sports, and affordable housing. Glendale houses the notable State Farm Stadium, home to the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team and the 2008 and 2015 Super Bowl. Attending games and hiking at one of the many fantastic hiking trails aren’t the only activities residents enjoy. There’s the short trip to Phoenix, Arizona ’s largest city, where many work and play all year round.
The bonus to living in Glendale ’s desert city is the affordable living expenses, with housing at 13 percent below the national average. But with the affordability comes the downside of natural disasters like dust storms and wildfires. And, though lower than in Phoenix, the property crime rate is still 51 percent higher than the national average. With both of these risks, you have the chance of seeing property damage from fires, storms, vandalism, and theft. Having the right home insurance policy in Glendale can save you time and money from unexpected property damage.
Insurify has the tools available so you can rest easy knowing you have the best homeowners insurance. See how easy it is to compare and save on home insurance in Glendale, AZ, today.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Glendale
For homeowners in Glendale, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Glendale. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Glendale.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Strategic
|$810
|Travelers
|$874
|Farmers
|$1,131
|American Family
|$1,260
|State Farm
|$1,472
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Glendale
Glendale, Arizona, is currently experiencing a seller’s market. With home prices trending upwards of 11 percent year over year, properties are going quickly. Are you looking for a new home? It’s time to strike while the iron’s hot. If you recently bought a house, you came in at a good time while pricing is still lower than the national average. Either way, you need to protect your significant financial investment from various risks. There are steps you can take as a Glendale homeowner that minimize risk and protect your financial investment.
You can start by protecting your property in Glendale, Arizona, with home insurance. Homeowners insurance provides financial liability for your home and personal belongings. It helps you recover from events like natural disasters, vandalism, and theft. And there are even different coverage options for your property’s type, where it’s located, and other essential factors.
Finding the best rate on your home insurance plan is possible from Sun City to Mesa. Keep reading for a full guide on Glendale home insurance.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Cheapest Home Insurance in Glendale by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Glendale area costs $1,803 annually, and the median home value is $277,775.
Glendale ’s housing expenses are much lower than the national average, which means you get to save more than someone in downtown Phoenix. But home insurance depends on the part of town you live in and the insurance company you go with. Not one insurance agency prices the same.
But you can get a good idea of what insurance rates will be like by comparing Glendale ’s best insurance companies. You’ll get a picture of how much you can expect to pay and see your savings in one place.
See below for the average cost of homeowners insurance in Glendale, AZ.
|Average Home Cost in Glendale The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Glendale The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|$277,775
|$1,803
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Glendale by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Glendale for Home Insurance
Did you know that if you live in Glendale, you’re paying a different home insurance rate than your family in Peoria?
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed, crime rates, and property costs. Plus, risk variables such as natural disaster frequency. Even your neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums compared to other neighborhoods in your ZIP.
Rates in Glendale can be high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Glendale
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Arizona city level guides, check out these below.
Natural Disasters and Glendale Home Insurance
Glendale, Arizona, is notorious for its natural disasters. Extreme heat, dust storms, flooding, and wildfires are some events you’ll experience. Dust storms often come without warning, damaging property. Wildfires also come with very little to no warning. Fires sweep across structures and vegetation, leaving lingering effects and destroying homes. With either type of weather event, your home has protection from wind and fire destruction.
But how much is enough insurance in situations like these? Insurance agents have years of experience helping customers determine the appropriate coverage limits. Talk to your insurance agent to ensure you’re getting the most out of your homeowners policy in Glendale.
Flooding can also be catastrophic and cause water damage to your home. The standard home insurance policy does not cover flooding. If there is an unexpected flood, you don’t want to be stuck with insufficient coverage. Talk to your insurance agent about adding a flood insurance supplement. Without it, you can easily pay thousands of dollars out of pocket.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Glendale
Getting a good deal on home insurance in Glendale shouldn’t mean you have to bend over backward. For instance, it’s easy to bundle and save. B undling means buyin g multiple insurance products from the same company. You might combine home and auto insurance or life insurance. Insurance companies love when customers purchase multiple insurance products. The insurance companies often shell out discounts and deals. That’s just one way to save!
You should also try our comparison tool to compare the best and cheapest homeowners insurance in Glendale. Fill in your information based on your insurance needs, and you’ll get a list of quotes to choose from. Sounds easy, right? That’s because it is. Try it now!
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Glendale
Glendale, Arizona, has sunshine and beautiful weather for most of the year. Despite the sunshine, risks are lurking around every corner when it comes to your property. Make sure you have the right coverage options at the right price .
Use Insurify ‘s home insurance comparison tools for your property in Glendale .
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can get ATV insurance in Glendale through most large and small car insurance companies like Progressive. Talk to your agent for more information.
Business insurance is available in Glendale through Allstate, Progressive, and Nationwide. Many local insurance companies also offer business insurance services. Talk to your agent about adding a business insurance policy.
Umbrella insurance is personal liability insurance covering claims when your regular homeowners or auto insurance policy coverage isn’t enough. Find out if umbrella insurance is right for you by talking to your insurance agent.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required