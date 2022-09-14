Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Ohio
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $40/mes para cobertura total en Ohio.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Cincinnati drivers pay an average of $177 per month for full-coverage car insurance, according to Insurify’s proprietary data. That’s more than the state average of $154 but less than the national average of $213.
A comparatively low 2023 traffic fatality rate may contribute to the Queen City’s affordable car insurance rates. Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) data shows that just 37 of the city’s 13,449 crashes in 2023 resulted in fatalities.[1] Cincinnati also has traffic calming programs that rely on tactics like speed cushions and curb extensions to slow traffic and reduce speeding.[2]
Cincinnati drivers can maximize their savings by comparing car insurance rates from multiple companies. Here’s what to know when you’re shopping for auto insurance in Cincinnati.
Datos Breves
Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning drivers are responsible for the damage they cause in an accident.
About one-third of accidents in the Queen City last year involved drivers or passengers who weren’t wearing a seat belt, according to OSHP data.
U.S. Census data shows that Cincinnati has a population of 3,974 people per square mile. High population density can contribute to traffic congestion and accident risks.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Cincinnati
You have plenty of good car insurance companies to choose from in Cincinnati, but which is best for you depends on your insurance needs and financial situation.
“When exploring various policies, it’s essential for drivers to seek a middle ground, a sweet spot between an attractive price point and a robust policy that encompasses the coverage they absolutely need,” says insurance industry expert Dan Burghardt, president of Dan Burghardt Insurance.
Each of the following insurers excels in different areas — State Farm provides some of the cheapest rates in Cincinnati, Auto-Owners provides a plethora of coverages, and Erie provides excellent customer service. The best company for you depends on what coverages you need — don’t just settle for the cheapest option.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$71
$39
Cheap rates
Auto-Owners
4.0
$83
$45
Coverage options
Erie
4.4
$82
$45
Customer service
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$83/mo
State Farm is the largest auto insurance company in the U.S. by market share, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The company offers car insurance in 48 states and Washington, D.C. Its size lets the company offer a broad range of insurance products and affordable rates.
State Farm has a national network of 19,000 local exclusive agents, so the personal touch is there when you need it. But you’ll also have access to a robust mobile app. Use it to manage your policy, get quotes, and even meet virtually with your agent.
Ventajas
Excellent digital tools
Usage-based discounts
Contras
Doesn’t offer accident forgiveness or gap coverage
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo
Established in Lansing, Michigan, in 1916, Auto-Owners Insurance is a super-regional mutual insurance company that serves nearly 3 million policyholders in 26 states. AM Best has awarded Auto-Owners an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating, the highest possible rating, for 51 consecutive years.
In addition to providing an excellent selection of coverages, including at-fault accident forgiveness, gap insurance for loans and leases, and a new-car purchase price guarantee, Auto-Owners offers many discounts to help you save. For example, you can reduce your premium by requesting a quote before your policy’s effective date and for paying in full.
Ventajas
Outstanding coverage options
Many discounts available
Contras
Quotes only available through independent agents, not online
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo
Since Erie’s founding in 1925, the regional insurer has grown to become a Fortune 500 company with more than 6 million policies in force in 12 states and Washington, D.C. Erie earned top billing as the No. 1 company in Independent Agent Satisfaction from J.D. Power in 2022 and 2023.
In addition to offering the option to lock in a rate, Erie stands out for its excellent customer service and Auto Plus coverage. Auto Plus adds diminishing and waived insurance deductibles, a death benefit, and certain increased coverage limits for a few extra dollars per month.
Ventajas
Rate lock-in
Low-cost expanded coverage
Contras
Low-rated mobile app
Customers can’t buy a policy or file a claim online
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Cincinnati
“Understanding the variables that affect auto insurance rates is crucial, especially for those who are price-conscious,” Burghardt says. “Particularly noteworthy is the impact of your vehicle’s make and model, body style, age, and safety features.”
Opt for usage-based monitoring. Installing a telematics tracking device can result in significant savings for careful drivers with good driving habits.
Improve your credit. “Paying debts on time and maintaining a robust credit score can influence your premium rates positively,” Burghardt advises.
Shop for savings.Comparing ratesfrom a few different insurers can help you find the best deal.
Find Car Insurance in Cincinnati
Minimum-coverage policies start as low as $45/mo.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Cincinnati: Mile Auto
Liability car insurance protects you in the event of an at-fault accident. The bodily injury portion pays medical bills for other drivers and passengers. The property damage portion repairs or replaces the other driver’s damaged or destroyed personal property.[3]
Liability insurance in Cincinnati costs an average of $83 per month. These insurers offer the cheapest liability-only quotes in Cincinnati.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Cincinnati: Mile Auto
Collision insurance protects you when you collide with another vehicle or an object like a tree or light pole, in case of a rollover accident, or pothole damage. Comprehensive coverage, on the other hand, reimburses losses covered by events other than a collision, such as damage from hail, floods, other severe weather events, fallen trees, vandalism, and theft.
Cincinnati drivers pay a monthly average of $177 for full coverage. These Cincinnati insurers offer the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Ohio
Ohio state law requires that drivers prove financial responsibility. For most drivers, car insurance serves that purpose. You’ll need to show proof of coverage at traffic stops, accident scenes, and vehicle inspections.[5]
Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning the person responsible for the accident must turn to their own insurer for the cost of injuries and damage resulting from the crash.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 for two or more people in a single crash
Property damage liability
$25,000
Even full coverage doesn’t provide absolute protection in every circumstance. Consider adding additional optional coverages, such as the following:
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance covers gaps if you’re injured in an accident where the other person is responsible but doesn’t have enough insurance coverage. It can also provide coverage for hit-and-run accidents.
Medical payments coverage
This pays for your medical bills if you’re in an accident. It covers costs for things like emergency room visits, imaging, and ambulance fees.
Roadside assistance coverage
Roadside assistance coverage typically provides services that include changing a tire, jump-starting a battery, towing your vehicle to a repair shop, fuel delivery if you run out of gas, or even a locksmith if you’re locked out of your vehicle.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Being involved in any of these events increases your risk of filing future claims, sometimes leading insurance companies to increase your premium or discontinue discounts you receive on your car insurance policies. Serious infractions like an OVI or reckless driving could even cause your insurer to cancel your policy before its renewal date.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding plays a major role in serious car accidents, with higher speeds correlating to more severe injuries and property damage. In Cincinnati, more than 6% of traffic crashes in 2023 involved speeding, according to OSHP data.
Cincinnati drivers with speeding tickets face average monthly car insurance rates of $123 for liability coverage and $262 for full coverage. A speeding ticket could increase your rates for three to five years, based on the insurer. Even so, plenty of auto insurance companies still offer affordable rates, like the insurers listed below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
An at-fault accident could raise your insurance rate for up to three years after you file the claim. How much depends on the insurer, the severity of the accident, and whether you’ve had accidents within the last few years. If you purchase accident forgiveness coverage, your rates will remain steady after your first at-fault accident.
Too many accidents may even prompt your insurance company not to renew your policy when it expires. On average, Cincinnati drivers with at-fault accidents see monthly car insurance rates of $267 for full coverage and $125 for liability only. The insurers below offer the lowest monthly quotes to drivers in Cincinnati with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an OVI: State Farm
Of all the moving violations, driving impaired – know as an OVI in Ohio – is the most severe in the eyes of insurance companies. The stakes are even higher if you have an accident while under the influence. In that case, most insurance companies will opt for non-renewal.
Cincinnati drivers with OVI convictions pay average insurance rates of $302 per month for full coverage and $142 for liability-only policies. Here are the cheapest monthly quotes for drivers with DUIs in Cincinnati.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Younger adults start seeing their rates drop around age 35, but you can expect them to increase again later. Insurance companies charge senior drivers higher rates due to an increase in accident frequency. That risk grows significantly by age 70, so insurers raise rates to compensate for that additional risk.
Still, senior drivers in Cincinnati have the lowest average car insurance rates of any age group — $115 per month for full coverage and $54 for liability. Take a look at which insurers in Cincinnati are offering affordable coverage to senior drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Like with any skill, driving takes time to cultivate. Because they’re still learning and tend to engage in more risky driving habits than older motorists, teenage drivers are at higher risk of having an accident. And because of that, they pay higher insurance premiums.
But most insurance companies have ways you can earn discounts that reduce your premium. You can earn discounts by getting good grades, driving a safe car, for being away at school, or by staying on your parents’ insurance policy. Teens younger than 18 won’t be able to buy their own policy without written approval from a parent or guardian.
Cincinnati teens face average monthly rates of $308 for full coverage and $144 for liability policies. But you may be able to find more affordable rates from some of the companies listed here.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cincinnati car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies look at your credit history and use that information to develop a credit-based insurance score. In turn, insurers use your credit-based insurance score to calculate your premium. Good or excellent credit can earn you lower rates, while bad credit can cost you significantly more.[6]
Here’s how credit affects Cincinnati car insurance quotes for full coverage.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Cincinnati?
Ohio insurance premiums are on the low side compared to many other states, and average premiums in Cincinnati are lower than the state average. Cincinnati drivers pay $177 per month for full coverage, whereas the state average is $154.
Crime rates, population density, and commuting distance are all factors that contribute to differences in car insurance averages across cities in the same state.
More cities in Ohio
Here’s a look at how Cincinnati’s average monthly car insurance rates compare to those in other cities in the Buckeye State.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cincinnati car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about car insurance in Cincinnati.
How much is car insurance in Cincinnati?
Car insurance in Cincinnati costs an overall average of $130 per month. Drivers pay an average of $177 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $83 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Cincinnati?
Mile Auto is the cheapest car insurance company in Cincinnati, with liability-only rates that start at $45 per month. Queen City drivers can also find affordable coverage from the city’s second- and third-cheapest insurers, State Farm and Hugo, which have monthly liability rates as low as $46 and $47, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Cincinnati?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), State Farm is the best car insurance company in Cincinnati. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Cincinnati insurers include Auto-Owners and Erie.
How much is car insurance in Cincinnati for teenagers?
Car insurance for teenagers in Cincinnati is more expensive than any other age group. Teenagers pay an overall average of $226 per month for car insurance. Car insurance for teens is more expensive due to their lack of experience behind the wheel and high accident rates.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.