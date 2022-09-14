Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident is a reportable event that causes you to file a claim or get reported to your insurance company. Common incidents include at-fault accidents and moving violations, such as speeding tickets and Operating a Vehicle Impaired (OVI) convictions.

Being involved in any of these events increases your risk of filing future claims, sometimes leading insurance companies to increase your premium or discontinue discounts you receive on your car insurance policies. Serious infractions like an OVI or reckless driving could even cause your insurer to cancel your policy before its renewal date.

Shop for Car Insurance in Cincinnati Liability policies start at $57/mo. for drivers with road violations Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding plays a major role in serious car accidents, with higher speeds correlating to more severe injuries and property damage. In Cincinnati, more than 6% of traffic crashes in 2023 involved speeding, according to OSHP data.

Cincinnati drivers with speeding tickets face average monthly car insurance rates of $123 for liability coverage and $262 for full coverage. A speeding ticket could increase your rates for three to five years, based on the insurer. Even so, plenty of auto insurance companies still offer affordable rates, like the insurers listed below.

Konstantin Halachev VP of Engineering Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people. Read Editorial Guidelines View Full Bio Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 46 59 Hugo 47 68 Auto-Owners 54 73 Erie 54 78 Safeco 54 77 GEICO 59 77 USAA 60 79 Clearcover 62 88 American Family 66 88 Elephant 68 90 Nationwide 68 90 Progressive 75 102 Commonwealth Casualty 82 105 Liberty Mutual 85 120 The General 89 121 National General 91 120 Dairyland 95 129 GAINSCO 96 123 Allstate 101 132 Direct Auto 102 138 CSAA 108 147 Travelers 109 145 Farmers 112 147 Bristol West 150 201 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An at-fault accident could raise your insurance rate for up to three years after you file the claim. How much depends on the insurer, the severity of the accident, and whether you’ve had accidents within the last few years. If you purchase accident forgiveness coverage, your rates will remain steady after your first at-fault accident.

Too many accidents may even prompt your insurance company not to renew your policy when it expires. On average, Cincinnati drivers with at-fault accidents see monthly car insurance rates of $267 for full coverage and $125 for liability only. The insurers below offer the lowest monthly quotes to drivers in Cincinnati with an at-fault accident.

Konstantin Halachev VP of Engineering Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people. Read Editorial Guidelines View Full Bio Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 46 62 Hugo 47 64 Auto-Owners 54 75 Erie 54 79 Safeco 54 81 GEICO 59 81 USAA 60 82 Clearcover 62 101 American Family 66 91 Elephant 68 94 Nationwide 68 94 Progressive 75 107 Commonwealth Casualty 82 113 Liberty Mutual 85 125 The General 89 126 National General 91 127 Dairyland 95 133 GAINSCO 96 129 Allstate 101 138 Direct Auto 102 144 CSAA 108 156 Travelers 109 151 Farmers 112 153 Bristol West 150 205 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an OVI: State Farm

Of all the moving violations, driving impaired – know as an OVI in Ohio – is the most severe in the eyes of insurance companies. The stakes are even higher if you have an accident while under the influence. In that case, most insurance companies will opt for non-renewal.

Cincinnati drivers with OVI convictions pay average insurance rates of $302 per month for full coverage and $142 for liability-only policies. Here are the cheapest monthly quotes for drivers with DUIs in Cincinnati.